GINGER MARTIN STARED AT THE POTTED PLANT she’d placed outside on the fire escape. It was a small cranesbill with furry green leaves and a clutch of pinkish buds in a terracotta pot that the flower shop clerk had gifted her on the previous afternoon.

Afterwards, she’d visited the public library where a horticultural guide suggested that cranesbills were associated with stupidity and folly. She should talk to her cranesbill, the attractive and friendly shop girl had insisted, encourage it to flower. She could come back to the shop anytime to talk too. They might have coffee together. They could be friends.

Flowers or no flowers, change was certainly in the air. She felt it like a burning sensation in her lungs, inhaled it over the stinking exhaust of a Coca-Cola truck parked with its noisy engine left running in the alley below her window. The very cold weather had quite inexplicably given over to a warmish, Spring-like regime that promised a pleasant shift from the grim realities of the fall and winter of ‘44. The war would be over soon, is what people were saying. That was change enough.

Ginger had over-slept this morning and missed her appointment with Mister Hobbs at the literary agency. Hobbs was a one-man whirlwind with his tentacles in businesses across the city and an iron grip on the publishing industry. He was the gatekeeper, Saint Peter of the Book Sellers she’d dubbed him, deciding which aspiring souls would be rewarded and which consigned to literary oblivion. He was a major stakeholder in some of the country’s largest presses.

Ginger wasn’t keen to encounter such an intimidating figure so early in the day. For now, she was content to linger semi-naked awhile longer in the upholstered armchair in her rented room over the diner, staring through the window with her feet nested in a pair of worn-out black pumps that doubled as slippers.

As usual, her first thoughts of the day had flown to husband, her poor dead Henry, his shattered body resting who-knew-where. She had lately come to think of him as a bad habit, like compulsive hand washing or eating chocolate cupcakes, only it didn’t make her any cleaner nor any fatter. It made her cry.

Still, she thought of Henry each and every morning before washing away the night sweats from her pale, freckled skin with a moistened cotton rag and staring like a zombie at her warped image in the chipped and peeling mirror over a cracked ceramic sink. The incorrigible old mirror indiscriminately returned fractured likenesses of whomever or whatever approached it, broaching neither protest nor argument. Like Ginger herself, it longed to be something different than what it was, anything, so desperately was it in need of re-silvering.

After the ritual ablutions, she set out a few items of clothing on the bed: a brightly flowered cotton blouse to compliment a simple red wool skirt with a light knitted shawl to throw overtop in case it turned chilly. She would deliver the soiled bed linens and a pillowcase filled with musky undergarments to the coin laundry down the street then pop into the diner for coffee and a glazed donut or two before deciding how to spend the rest of her day.

She’d finished her last proof-reading assignment, working into the wee hours of the morning while resisting the urge to visit a nearby tavern, or maybe drop into the USO and pick up a dance partner for the night. She would deliver the manuscript to the Hobbs Literary Agency later in the afternoon. If she were lucky, she might come back with another assignment or two.

In her mind, she struggled with the notion that entertaining soldiers and sailors and airmen wasn’t really causing anyone any harm, not as most people defined the term. One fellow had even argued that she was doing her part for the war effort. He was a virgin and she’d given him something he’d always remember, he said afterwards. He was going to come back to marry her just as soon as America won the war, then they’d go to Mobile together where he and his father worked a shrimp boat in the Gulf. They’d make babies and live on jambalaya. Ginger promised to write and scribbled his name and army post office number onto the back of a grocery receipt then tossed it away.

Anyhow, she needed the extra money just to afford this dingy room and the one decent meal she enjoyed each day. One couldn’t subsist on novel writing, she suspected; indeed, she’d not yet sold even a single story. She needed an agent. There was nothing left to set aside in a savings account, no insurance policy for whatever might come afterwards if indeed there was to be an afterwards. She’d shown one of the agency’s editors a few chapters of her novel in hopes that the sample might find its way to Hobbs himself and that he’d take an interest. Being from upscale Manhattan, their paths were otherwise unlikely to cross outside the office. Hobbs didn’t go slumming. Once, she’d spied his black-and-white picture in the society pages of the New York Times, attired in a sleek tuxedo and sipping cocktails with his pug-faced heiress wife at the Stork Club.

First, she’d tidy up the apartment a little, maybe even clean the bathroom this time, though truth be told, Ginger Martin wasn’t much of a housekeeper. Instead, she was determined to become more than what her mother had been, beholden to her husband and children, in that order, confined in her duties to the soft cage of their dull Arizona home. At least she’d scrub out the bathtub, throw some soapy water into the toilet bowl, then air the old carpet over the fire escape and maybe beat it awhile with the broom handle. In her diaphanous nightie, she approached the rickety old Underwood to tap out a short punch-list for the day ahead.

An unfinished entry stared back at Ginger from the machine. She spun the roller until the upper third of the paper emerged from the carriage.

I tried to suppress the notion that I fancied her. The potted plant was meant as a kindness I suppose, nothing more, no hidden agendas. Still, how could this lovely stranger not sense the emptiness inside of me, the loneliness, and why did she refuse the handful of coins I’d extended over the counter? The sensation of her warm fingers enfolding my proffering hand, then lingering for a long moment in this metaphorical embrace, had sent my heart racing.

Now there was no avoiding the fact that I wanted to lift that flowered shop apron from over her shoulders then pry open the front of her simple cotton blouse one button at a time to release those two lovely, perfectly formed breasts with their pinkish nipples jutting to left and right. No. That wouldn’t have been enough. I wanted to see her stripped naked, to run my palms all over that pliant young form, and yes, I wanted to hear her moan a little too. Then I would rebutton the blouse, starting from the bottom like a mother does with her little child. I would stroke her long auburn hair and plant a soft kiss behind her delicate, unadorned earlobe.

Then the bell would chime-in another customer and once again we’d become strangers. I would walk casually out the door with my potted cranesbill, not daring to return.

Excerpted from “The Cranesbill” by Francesco Rizzuto, a novel in search of a publishing agent.