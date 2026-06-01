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ANYONE WHO CLAIMS that Muslim rape gangs don’t operate openly in Western host countries is either a moron or they have a dog in the fight. The Lord Mayor of London, Sadiq Kahn, slots quite comfortably into the latter category.

Anyone who thinks the “Muslim problem” will be resolved through legislation or remigration is also a moron. Whether it’s Reform or Restore or even Labour in the next UK election, any promise to deport massive numbers of newcomers will be defaulted upon, citing economics and the refusal of destination countries to accept returned goods. Voters should have learned by Brexit that politically inspired promises are made to be broken.

Leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, even ultra-Catholic Spain, have chosen civilizational morbidity, counting off the days and years until future generations will piss on their graves.

“…a society which considers an illiterate, misogynist, racist, pederast Bronze Age warlord as the perfect example for all men to follow for all time will produce Yemen, Sudan and Somalia. There is no mystery here. Yet, in the West, talking heads from all sides of the political isle insist that Muslims are immune to this cultural sculpturing.” - IslamoMisia

All the most repulsive aspects of multiculturalism are here to stay. Why? Because a host of ideologically captured, ethically challenged national leaders say so. Britain’s elitist leadership told its benighted constituents to take Brexit (i.e., stop the boats) and shove it up their collective caboose. Meanwhile, Paris is burning. Italy is becoming more chaotic and violent than ever. France is rushing headlong toward civilizational collapse.

So, yeah. Get comfortable with industrial scale rape as it becomes a feature of life in the West. All the gains of feminism stretching back to the Enlightenment (yes, feminism stretches back that far) have been consigned to the trashcan for one simple reason: Western host countries allowed their self-serving leadership to import millions of poorly educated migrants whose culture and values are wholly incompatible with their own. It’s a world-class bait-and-switch, a scam.

And we’re the losers.

Redefining rape

The very definition of rape has undergone a veritable metamorphosis in Western thought since the Age of Enlightenment. Enlightenment (also called the Age of Reason) literally means to switch on a lamp, to cast light on an object, idea, or whatever. To open one’s mind or the minds of others. Unsavoury practices and scandalous behaviour are said to have been dragged into the light when they come to public attention. That’s how healthy societies function and prosper.

The depredations of Pakistani rape gangs operating unrestrained in the United Kingdom and elsewhere are being dragged into the light, but nobody seems enlightened. London’s Lord Mayor swears he’s never heard of such a thing. Prime Minister Keir Starmer thinks white Britons need sensitivity training, or perhaps a new definition of rape that satisfies the multicultural objectives of a society in serious decline.

First, let’s consider how the definition of rape has evolved over the centuries, at least in the West. Adherents to Islam, both in Muslim-ruled countries and the West, don’t seem to have such concerns.

For example, the idea that a man could not rape his own wife has undergone metamorphosis in Western thinking since the Enlightenment, and Western legal codes reflect this change. It was once assumed that when a couple enters into a marriage contract, refusal to engage in sexual intercourse on demand constituted a breach of contract. Services that were deemed paid for were not delivered; hence, penalties could be levied, in most cases beatings. Although unprovoked physical assaults were always considered criminal, slapping one’s wife around somehow got a pass. In the patriarchal scheme, a man took what was rightfully his.

Here was one item upon which Western codes and standards and Sharia had once converged; this and the condemnation of homosexuality. The fact that Oscar Wilde served jail time for sodomy as late as the 1890s, and that homosexuals are still hung from construction cranes in Muslim-ruled countries, attests to the overlap. Women constituted property. Men who took the receptive (woman’s) stance in sexual acts were jailed and executed.

Besides a more relaxed view on homosexuality, something changed in Western culture that allowed women to refuse sexual services to their husbands without attracting condemnation and that, in most people’s view, was a good thing. Consent became a determinant. Western women became more than just a slab of warm meat, more than male masturbation aids, or sex slaves, as they are in the Muslim universe.

Another shift in Western thinking was that a rape victim was not guilty of her own defilement, even though she may have been complicit is creating the circumstances under which the violation occurred. A consequence of this shift was the emergence of the “sexual activity consent form,” a standard legal template endorsed by lawyers that pickup artists urge their female targets to sign before doing the deed. Securing the signatures of three witnesses to the contract is advisable before getting down and dirty.

This curious practice isn’t as absurd as it appears. Thanks to #MeToo, more women are now screaming rape simply because they failed to achieve orgasm or were incapable of affixing their signature to the consent form due to extreme inebriation and/or drug use. This isn’t satire. It's reality in the West.

Even monsters suffer injustice

If ever there was a despicable human being, it has to be Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. As America’s most famous sexual predator, Weinstein sits in a jail cell, having been convicted of multiple rape and sexual assault charges over the past nine years, mostly on circumstantial and fabricated evidence that would not stand up in court in any truly civilized society. But are the witch hunts and abuses of #MeToo emblematic of a civilized society? You decide.

By anybody’s metric, Weinstein is a major scumbag whose appalling Leftist beliefs and serial cheating on his long-suffering wife cast a deep shadow over his achievement in bringing art and culture to our largely artless and uncultured society (films such as Shakespeare in Love, The English Patient and The King’s Speech). Still, the injustice of this man sitting in a prison cell shouts volumes about how we’ve come to redefine rape.

What keeps Weinstein in the pokey is his years-long romantic involvement with Jessica Mann, a wannabe B-Movie actress. It’s not as if Weinstein grabbed a random stranger off the street, tore off her clothes, and penetrated her behind a dumpster. Like the legion of gold diggers who sued Donald Trump for sexual misconduct through the years but whose efforts were eventually defeated by actual evidence, Mann is driven by less than noble impulses toward the attention and notoriety she failed to achieve as an actress.

Read the whole sordid tale here:

Worse than Weinstein

While Harvey Weinstein was never accused of grabbing random females off the street then raping them, the opposite has always been true for Muslims.

As a rule, Islamists refuse to acknowledge the Western concept of mutual consent in sexual relations. Despite what the Quran may or may not condone, dragging a random female off the street or from a public park, then violating her behind a dumpster makes a mockery of the requirement for consent in sexual relations.

Islam isn’t a religion per se; instead, it’s a political system that, like wildfire, has spread across the globe predicated on a single ridiculous promise: that the lustful designs of its male adherents will come to fruition both in this life as well as the next. An infantile dream to be sure, but one that holds endless appeal amongst primitive, poorly educated, low IQ populations that suffer from centuries of inbreeding.

Le Rêve du Croyant (Dream of the Believer) by Achille Zo (1826-1901)

Best of all, in the Muslim universe, where women are less valuable that farm animals, no sexual activity consent forms are required.

Cultural incompatibility

Islam is incompatible with Western culture. Period.

We don’t need yet another example, but here’s one.

It’s likely that Mohamed L (can’t be named, naturally) would have raped Alban’s 20-month-old daughter had he been allowed the opportunity.

Islam isn’t called “the motherlode of bad ideas” for nothing. Anyone who thinks this kind of behaviour is acceptable is either a perpetrator or morally compromised. Obviously, that’s an accurate description of many European Union and United Kingdom leaders.

A cheap excuse for abuse

Culture has become a too convenient excuse for abuse. It should be obvious to the thinking person that some cultures are incompatible with others, without resorting to crude value judgements and thoughtless condemnation. Stack up the evidence, then watch the multicultural edifice crumble.

Statistics that count convictions are not the same as the true incidence of sexual assault. Statistics actually point to a spike in reported rapes, although for various reasons, primarily shame, not all are reported to authorities.

Sweden is perhaps the European country experiencing the worst case of buyer’s remorse for having opened its borders to Muslim immigration, or any immigration. A Swedish study that examined 4,032 individuals convicted of rape and 20,160 matched controls reported “a strong link between immigrant background and rape convictions that remains after statistical adjustment.”

It isn’t rocket science, but a simple matter of counting the numbers. Spain has experienced a 300% spike in reported rape since rubber boats filled with military age North and Sub-Saharan Africans began arriving on its southern shores in 2020 at the rate of 65,000 per year. The number of reported rapes tends to increase geometrically. Over fifty percent of murders of Spanish women are committed by Moroccans, although foreigners of all origins including tourists comprise only 13.4% of total population. We could post charts, but readers surely get the picture. Europe is no longer safe for women.

Minding one’s own beeswax

According to Western thinking, what one’s neighbour does on their side of the fence is considered their business (at least in liberal America), so long as the consequences don’t spill over onto the opposite property. A corollary of such thinking is the idea that governments have no business in the bedrooms of the nation.

This, of course, is pure Western double-think. It has no reality in the Muslim world or in Muslim immigrant communities that operate under Sharia inside Western host countries. The United Kingdom is an excellent example of how parallel legal codes adhered to by minority populations cause their unsavoury consequences to spill across the fence into the neighbour’s yard.

Pakistani rape gangs are a direct consequence of Western double-think. They operate under an entirely alien definition of rape. Migrant rape is simply a variation of the same theme: codified barbarism.

So, here’s a warning to all the virtue signallers amongst us, especially the Affluent White Female Urban Liberals (AWFULs) who advocate for unrestricted immigration from Muslim-majority countries. While felafel shops may be a welcome addition to the fast food regime of which we’re all so fond, other cultural features imported to the West are less desirable. Industrial scale rape is one of those.

There really isn’t any justification for the abuse except that we allow it. An established principle of Western jurisprudence is that ignorance of the law is no excuse. Yet ignorance of the law has become the tried and true fallback that criminal defence lawyers encourage their Muslim clients to plead. Works every time.

The dude didn’t know that rape was against the law in UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany (pencil in your country here). Rape a 14-year-old (or younger) girl on her way home from school and get sentenced to sensitivity training. Gang rape multiple girls and get community service hours.

Even Sharia has its limits. What they do here, they wouldn’t dare to do there. Rape a pious Muslim woman in any Muslim-ruled country and get suspended from a construction crane.

See the difference? No?

Then get comfortable, folks. Rape gangs and no-go zones are what your country deserves. They come with the package. Think about this when you next visit the polling station and, if you’re a white female, don’t forget the pepper spray.