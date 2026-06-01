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Anna Quandt
5h

“Feminism stretches back to the enlightenment “. Good point. But consider something else. I think it traces back to the barbarian Germanic Tribes.

I’m an American who studied the Arab Muslim world when I was young. It occurred to me that the cultural atttitudes toward women in the Arab world were exaggerated under Islam but not totally unlike the views in Greece or Italy. That is,the whole of the Mediterranean cultural area differed from that of Northern Europe. So I returned to Tacitus. He was struck by the differences in how the Germans treated women in contrast to the treatment of women under the Romans. I believe culture is deep. How women came to have higher value in the West requires a long and deep look—and a lot of respect. Along the way, before the enlightenment, Martin Luther insisted that girls needed to read the Bible.

I’ve thought about this for many years. Just passing along my thoughts.

Western values with respect to women need to be protected. We should not compromise in deference to immigrant cultures.

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