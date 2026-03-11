A smiling 18-year-old Emir Balat makes the ISIS sign. Balat, along with 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi (right), was arrested in New York City after throwing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at conservative protesters during a peaceful demonstration near Gracie Mansion, the residence of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The Islamist Mayor blamed the incident on right wingers who organized the protest, turning Balat and Kayumi into victims.

MY COUSIN JOHANNES was born and raised in New York City. He’s a graduate lawyer from Yeshiva University and a retired high school history teacher. He also has an appetite for attractive young women. To be honest, so do I.

Okay, so now that I’ve let the cat out of the bag, here’s the focus of this essay: Johannes is seriously infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

While stomaching years of Johannes’s Facebook postings leading to support for the air-head, word salad princess Kamala Harris and thoroughly corrupt Tim Walz for the Democrat Party presidential ticket in 2024, I too had succumbed to the trap that most liberals are hopelessly caught inside: tolerance for the intolerant.

They think that aligning with radical Islamists is the antidote to the curse of Donald Trump in the White House, as if any American President alone had the authority or power to steer us toward the Promised Land. Dude, you’re already in the Promised Land. So, please don’t piss and sh*t all over yourself while destroying everything our ancestors struggled to create and defend.

Predictably, Johannes has come out against the American-Israeli assault on Iran and the timely death of its Ayatollah.

So, what did I do? I reminded him of our Jewish antecedents, his more specifically. Yep. Another cat, another bag. Something like a Black American who has dedicated his or her entire life to passing as white then suddenly, to their horror, gets unmasked. Or gays who get outed. Islamists aren’t targeting Black Americans these days, they’re wooing them instead, although a slew of gay nightclub massacres suggests a lingering distaste for sodomy. But mostly, it’s the Jews getting clobbered.

Remember that One Drop Rule?

Sitting back now to watch his Woke-Left, Jew-hating friends cancel him, I’ll chalk it up to poetic justice, deserving of thousands of ethically-challenged New Yorkers who put a Marxist-Islamist in the Mayor’s chair. Johannes is a relative, but WTF. So was Freddie Corleone in The Godfather.

My personal reminder to “Cuz” is that Islam isn’t a religion of peace. But, of course, if he were in his right mind, he’d already know this and get on side with the proverbial Crusaders (relabelled White Supremacists) as both our fathers did in World War II, his in the Air Corps, mine in infantry (MIA 1945). Our fathers would be turning over in their respective graves should they see what’s happening in NYC these days.

But it gets even more hypocritical. Our penniless grandparents immigrated to the USA in the 1890s. They entered by the front door (Ellis Island), not through the windows and down the chimney (all methods that Johannes advocates as per the Democrat Party playbook), worked hard and never accepted a penny of welfare or any other public support. Heck, their hard work put him through law school which, in the USA, isn’t cheap.

Immigration isn’t what it used to be

The parents of NYC bomb thrower Ibrahim Kayumi immigrated from Afghanistan and own a $2.5 million Pennsylvania mansion. Where did they get the money? By looting the public purse before fleeing their home country, or by Somali-style fraud right here?

Kayumi’s bomb throwing cohort and Jihadi best bud, Emir Balat’s parents legally immigrated from Turkey. He grew up in a nearly one-million-dollar house in a nice area of Pennsylvania, and instead of assimilating into America, as our own ancestors did, tried to commit a terrorist attack and then saluted ISIS (often called the “tawhid” or ISIS finger sign) while being perp walked.

Both wannabe jihadis self-radicalized while “finding their faith,” inspired by ISIS propaganda and the dream of purchasing their very own sex slaves in the public market.

Video and eyewitness accounts describe Balat yelling “Allahu Akbar” (God is Great) while tossing a homemade hand grenade.

After the arrest, Balat made statements pledging allegiance to ISIS, including writing a note declaring loyalty to the Islamic State and saying “We take action when the Prophet Muhammad is insulted.”

One day, the fact that America is on a path toward civil war will become bleak reality for even those infected by TDS. Don’t hold your breath, however; the legacy media isn’t keen on truth these days and, of course, it doesn’t want to place a target on its own back. Islam is the only religion that routinely murders its critics.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani framed the attack as having been provoked by Jake Lang, a popular anti-Islamism organizer complicit in publicizing the $9 billion (or is it $19 billion?) fraud perpetrated by the Somali community in Minnesota. In-your-face Lang has been routinely villainized by the Woke-Left and mainstream media, although neither he nor his disciples have perpetrated even the mildest violence. As a living meme, Lang brought a live goat to Gracie Mansion, suggesting the animal represented the mayor’s second wife.

According to Mamdani, if Lang hadn’t organized a peaceful (actually, hilarious) protest march in the vicinity of Gracie Mansion, these two Muslim youth would not have been compelled to throw hand grenades at police while merely executing their responsibilities and duties as mandated by the Quran.

But wasn’t that the stock defence mounted by architects of the Holocaust on trial at Nuremberg in 1946? That they were merely carrying out their civic duties as good citizens according to the laws of their country?

Two bomb-laden terrorists innocently crossed into New York City to enjoy the abnormally warm weather before their lives were drastically changed.

Then CNN rolled it back…

Inspired Copycats

Like the Boston Marathon bombers, brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Kayumi and Balat are Zohran Mamdani clones, only minus Mamdani’s education and craftiness. Kayumi was clever enough to fabricate some homemade hand grenades but not smart enough to fuse them properly which any fifth grade science student could have accomplished with his eyes shut. The ingredients are available in every Dollar Store from sea to shining sea.

During questioning, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev stated that he and his brother (killed in a shootout with police) were motivated by the successes of ISIS, and that - like Kayumi and Balat - they were self-radicalized and unconnected to any outside terrorist groups. They learned to build explosive devices from the online magazine of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The Boston Marathon explosions killed three Americans and injured 254, a relatively modest score compared to that of 911 in NYC wherein 2,977 innocent persons lost their lives at the hands of 19 jihadis. A Marxist-Islamist now sits in the NYC mayor’s chair while advocating for globalizing the intifada.

Balat’s post-arrest gesture is one that all Muslims make during prayer, meaning there is one God, Allah. If you don’t think that all Muslims support the replacement of liberal democracy with Sharia in all its barbaric aspects, then please think again.

Johannes, are you there?

The Quran teaches that anyone who insults the prophet Mohammed must die. CNN’s two innocent teens from Pennsylvania didn’t cross into New York City to enjoy the abnormally fine weather. They came to assassinate Jake Lang and kill or wound as many of his followers and police as possible.

The Quran also advocates for the subjugation of all other societies and the murder of all Jews (including my cousin) in the world. It advocates for pedophilia and spousal murder, female genital mutilation, the stoning of rape victims, and many other practices repulsive to the civilized mind.

I wonder: which aspect attracts my cousin most? Is it the promise that he can take a six-year-old female to bed and legally wed four of them? That he can beat them without consequences?

I know he’s up for a bit of kink (me too). But slicing away a six-year-old’s clitoris then fobbing her off to a horny, 30-year-old male is way over the edge.

I doubt he’s that cruel. Instead, like so many other seemingly educated Americans, Johannes is hopelessly infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, having altogether lost the ability to reason. Sad. Pathetic. Widespread.

The question everyone needs to ask themselves

What everyone in America and throughout the European Union, especially those who voted for Zohran Mamdani in NYC and mindlessly support Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) in Congress, need to ask themselves is this:

Do they really think that they and their loved ones will survive a civil war in America? By every metric, this is where the Muslim infiltrations are leading. Islamists aren’t hiding their agenda in any way. It’s right there, out in the open.

If I were a gambler, I’d place my money on Islam coming out a winner.

