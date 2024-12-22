Left: Elon Musk. Right: Barron Trump. Image source: X

THE FIGURE ON THE LEFT needs no introduction. He’s the world’s richest person and this is what he does:

Unlike the figure on the right, Elon Musk (net worth: $447 billion) didn’t inherit any significant wealth. What he did inherit in his DNA, and refined at university and in the school of hard knocks, are the priceless leadership qualities and a rare sense of altruism that have rocketed him into the limelight.

Elon Musk’s SpaceEx is the product of imagination and the application of good management skills. His takeover of Twitter (now X) was another stroke of genius, allowing citizen journalism to step forward at a time when the mainstream media is hopelessly compromised and the progressive, mindless Left demands widespread curtailment of free speech. Unlike the late Brian Thompson of UnitedHealthcare fame, Musk accumulated his wealth in the honourable, Horatio Alger tradition, that is, he actually earned it. Everything to which Musk has set his hand has benefited humankind and, of course, himself. After all, there’s nothing inherently wrong with tech. You’re using it to read this essay.

One can take issue with that assertion but WTF. As Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoyevsky pointed out, humans will always act contrary to their best interests simply because they demand the freedom to do so. We are, in every sense, a self-destructive species. Musk will always be a target for jealousy and hatred simply because that’s what we do.

Now that Elon Musk has been appointed to a non-governmental role with the incoming Trump administration, expect the same management style applied at Tesla and SpaceEX in this new civic role. Pay attention, America. There will be layoffs.

Musk will not run the government as Democratic Party sore losers and virtue signalling detractors insist, but he will inspire an already growing consciousness among congresspersons on both sides of the floor that the Swamp needs draining ASAP. A look at Musk’s business methodology promises long-term positive change in his new role as government efficiency czar.