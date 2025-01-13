Thanks to guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

NOTHING IS MORE CONGENIAL than a chilled glass of Bailey’s Irish Cream alongside a Jane Austen novel.

My young-adult daughter gifted me a beautifully hardbound copy of Austen’s controversial novel “Mansfield Park” this Christmas. I will cherish it always, not only for the edition’s aesthetic qualities and the richness of Austen’s narrative, but because its protagonist reflects the personality and character of the book’s giver. A special gift that works for the receiver on so many levels.

I say “controversial” because the novel has withstood assaults by literary critics, academicians, and readers for over 200 years. One should think that in our current age of Critical Race Theory, gender identity politics, white guilt, and the mindless conformity induced by the woke mind-virus, every last one of Austen’s novels would be consigned to the trashcan of the politically incorrect.

Not so. I believe that Austin already perceived whatever insanity was coming down the pike and, applying her inimitably complex insights and sheer talent, built her rebuttals straight into the works themselves. Mansfield Park is no exception.