Even Pope Leo XIV is wetting his silk panties.

NOW THAT THE DUST is settling on the blood-soaked sands of Bondi Beachi, I’m reminded of a Hollywood epic reminiscent of another thwarted war of conquest: “Sands of Iwo Jima.”

Zone of Sulphur is sticking its oar into turbulent waters again. But, hey, that’s what we do.

It’s long past time that the civilized world acknowledges, despite its efforts to escape current reality, that it is already at war with a sixth century death cult called Islam. If history is a reliable metric, the outcome of an earlier struggle with Nazism and Japanese Imperialism, whose objectives were uncannily similar to those of Islamic jihad, suggests that the outcome will be a very unpleasant experience for humankind.

So, I’m going to state the premise of this article upfront so there can be no doubt as to who is leading whom down the road to perdition.

Every Australian citizen has innocent blood on their hands.

Okay, so now let’s all scramble to formulate our excuses, the cheaper, the better.

My personal alibi is that I’ve never set foot in Australia. Nor on Iwo Jima, for that matter. I only know those places via picture books and cinema.