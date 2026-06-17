Rome, 1947

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD ADAMO DI DOMENICO was enrolled at the Seminario Preparatorio di San Jacopo in the Via Giovanni Armendola.

On his first day in attendance, he befriended fellow student Michele Monfrinoli who, unlike Adamo, boarded at the school since his family lived a considerable distance from Rome, near Castelnuovo di Garfagnana in Tuscany.

Michele became Adamo’s first and thus far only friend, since Adamo did not attend school during the war years nor dare to venture outside the safety of the rectory of San Gregorio della Divina Pietà before being accepted as a first-year student at San Jacopo.

Carlotta Baldasso, cook and housekeeper of San Gregorio, carried a hot lunch securely wrapped in a white linen tablecloth inside a brown wicker basket to Adamo each afternoon because he didn’t like the bland, tasteless food prepared by nuns for the school commissary. Carlotta was fiercely protective of the orphaned boy and now included extra rations for his new friend Michele. Her strategy was to bribe young Monfrinoli with her home-style cooking so that Adamo would not feel so isolated, like administering a drug to one person that takes its effect on someone else.

Michele had a mischievous nature, unlike Adamo whose quiet timidity had led him to a world peopled by characters from books, these being mostly dusty Latin tomes borrowed from Monsignor Peppino Quatrocchi’s library or else the richly embellished comics and racy dime novels that Carlotta secreted under the mattress in their shared room in the bell tower.

One day, Michele suggested a little salto into the district around the seminary where he had discovered a mensa comunista, a Communist Party cafeteria where they could rub shoulders with the working class and get a cheap and delicious meal with coarse bread and wine for next to nothing.

Adamo told him no. The Pope had excommunicated all the Communists, therefore they mustn’t go there. But his friend knew other places too. He had found a dance hall and even talked with a heavily scented woman with rouged lips and cat whiskers painted across her pasty cheeks, nervously pacing in the street outside. All this information he shared with Adamo who simply shrugged. What did these things matter to anyone? He was destined to be a priest.

Another time, Michele informed Adamo that he’d acquired a girlfriend. Yes, it was true, he insisted. She was a fishmonger’s girl in the market down along the Tevere. For a few coins, she would let him touch her lumpy breasts and one time she even planted a moist kiss on his lips, although her mouth tasted salty and she stank of the sea.

Adamo advised his friend that talking about such things was surely sinful, never mind doing them. If he really loved that fishy girl, then his intentions had to be pure. He should not lead her to the Devil. Adamo never mentioned that he himself had once resided in a whorehouse or that he slept on a straw mattress with a woman who wasn’t his mother.

The long weekend of April 25, 1947, encompassed a public holiday celebrating Italy’s liberation from the Nazi occupation. Michele invited his friend Adamo to spend their furlough with his family at their home in the hills of Tuscany. Signora Baldasso packed an overnight bag for Adamo along with a wicker basket filled with hard salami, thinly sliced prosciutto, crusty home-baked bread, spicy green Sicilian olives, and a thick wedge of salty Romano cheese, as well as boiled water in a blue glass carafe with a wired-on rubber stopper and two glasses. In addition to these provisions, there was a white, hand-crocheted doily with a printed image of Santa Rita, the patroness of lost causes, in the act of receiving the Stigmata, stitched into the center of the motif of stars and pineapples, that Adamo was instructed to deliver as a present to Michele’s mother.

The boys caught the Rome-Bologna express from Termini Station then changed to a local train at Firenze that took them to the medieval walled city of Lucca where Momo, Michele’s unshaven and shabbily clad father, awaited them at the railway station outside the walls, pacing up and down the platform and chain smoking. In contrast to the roughhewn man lagging behind them, the two smartly attired young students hurried arm-in-arm together in their dark woollen jackets with the seminary’s crest embroidered in gold threads on the breast pocket over a crisp white dress shirt with black cravat, and short pants with white knee socks and black leather oxfords, chatting and laughing, half walking and half skipping, through the city gates. At a small nearby depot, a rustic assortment of baggage-laden passengers waited to board the afternoon bus to villages in the Garfagnana.

The Monfinoli family was fiercely proud of its seminarian son, youngest of their six children and the one selected for the priesthood. They were already treating him with the deference and respect due a member of the clergy. Every Italian family endeavored to produce a doctor, a lawyer, and a priest among its ranks, in case it needed to fall back on its own resources one day. That was the ancient Italian way and something that could never change.

“Our boy has a vocation!” Michele’s mother proudly announced to her friends and neighbors, waving the richly embellished envelope with its Vatican postage stamps and hard wax seal in the air above her head when the notice arrived in the post that her son had been accepted as a student at San Jacopo on the recommendation of the village priest. Like Adamo, young Michele hadn’t had any real say in the matter.

This was how God chose His servants; that is, through the intervention of parents whose responsibility it was to make divinely inspired decisions for their offspring. If he’d demonstrated a good singing voice to boot, they might have paid to have the child castrated then sent off to Sant’Onofrio at Naples to join other spadini in anticipation of a career in the Sistine Choir. Thankfully, Maria Giuseppina reminded herself, those days had now passed, and the boy would keep his coglioni, that is, for whatever good they might do him.

The bus deposited the trio at the gate of a little country cemetery about a kilometer outside Castelnuovo di Garfagnana. From there, a rugged and narrow footpath studded with large boulders and washed out in a few places led steeply upward through thickly terraced olive groves to the family house called Nidopassero, the Swallow’s Nest, perched at the crest of the hill.

This three-story building of fieldstones and crumbling mortar had once been a magnificent manor house many centuries ago, up until the time of the Napoleonic invasions it was said, but civilization had long since passed it by and the structure was by now reduced almost to a ruin. Momo and Maria’s family were tenant farmers, sharecroppers who worked the olive groves for a sixty percent stake in the produce and free rent. Momo supplemented their meager income with seasonal work in the paper mills that had sprung up in the Tuscan hollows during Mussolini’s regime, a project intended to bring industry to these out of the way places and in this way capitalize on the native timber stocks needed for the war effort, at the same time alleviating some of the endemic poverty of the region.

The uncultivated parts of these Apennine foothills, too steep or otherwise impractical for olive cultivation, grew thick with native pines, fir, poplar, and chestnut that provided feedstock for the pulp mills and paper factories of the province. The underbrush was rich in wild mushrooms, porcini and cantarelle and agaricus augustus that people gathered in season to sell in the markets of Castelnuovo di Garfagnana or the nearby villages of Palleroso, Monterotondo, and Antisciana, even as far away as Lucca.

The dense forest hosted a species of giant porcupine that flashed its menacing quills in the night and could hurl the deadly needles with some precision, like darts, injuring or even killing a man; and there were the savage cinghiali, a toothy wild boar, that emerged in packs and sometimes attacked and ate babies and small children that were left unattended by mothers too busy searching out mushrooms and truffles to notice. Moreover, the darkened forest jealously guarded some unrevealed secrets.

Flanking the entrance to Nidopassero, was a clutch of gnarled and ailing fig trees whose leaves and branches were rife with fungus and bereft of any fruits. Michele threw Adamo a sly grin and pointed to the stunted trees, whispering “fare fica-fica,” while inserting the thumb of one hand between the first two fingers of his other hand in the so-called mano fico gesture and laughing at his own cleverness. To do ‘fig-fig’, in the Tuscan dialect meant to fornicate. Michele’s father, agile as a mountain goat when scaling these slopes, had gone on a few paces ahead of the boys, pretending to ignore his son’s inappropriate joking.

But Adamo knew what was proclaimed in Matthew 21:18-22, that the fig, with its luscious ripe internals that suggested the female genitalia was accursed, “…And seeing a fig tree by the side of the road, He went to it and found nothing at all on it but leaves. Then He said to it, ‘May no fruit ever come from you again!’ And the fig tree withered at once.” Adamo gave the cluster of stunted trees a wide berth and entered the farmhouse.

Dinner was held around a roughhewn table in the center of a large peasant kitchen and any child who hesitated to grab whatever morsels of food he could in the first few seconds after the Grace was recited went to bed hungry. This was an unwritten rule of the Monfrinoli household.

At first Adamo held back, not understanding the drill, but Michele’s father stepped in, heaping manicotti with capers and olive oil onto the boy’s chipped and cracked terra cotta plate and filled his glass to the brim with their strong, blood-red wine. Soon he felt satiated and a little bit tipsy. After the eating race had finished, the family pushed back their chairs in order to more leisurely belch, break wind, and pick morsels from between their teeth with dirt encrusted fingernails or a blade of straw borrowed from a dusty broom. Momo extracted a sack of tobacco and rolling papers from an inside pocket of his jacket and began to smoke, adding to the gloom in the darkened kitchen that was lit by a single kerosene lamp dangling over the table.

With the family gathered around their guest, Signora Monfrinoli queried Adamo about his background. What province of Italy was he from? What was his hometown called? How many brothers and sisters did he have? What work did his father do? The others moved in closer to listen.

“Our family is Roman. Mamma works in the rectory of San Gregorio della Divina Pietà where we live,” he replied. “My father is dead.”

“Oh. Well, I’m sorry about your father, dear. When was that?”

“He was killed in the war,” Adamo continued. “He died in Abyssinia in 1944, a captain of Bersaglieri he was. A hero. Il Duce sent a medal and his personal instructions for the priests to take us in. We’ve been living at the rectory ever since.”

“But you must have the year wrong,” Maria Giuseppina frowned. “The war was already over for Italy by ’44. It must have been the African campaign of 1935, isn’t that right Momo?” She wrinkled her forehead into a ‘v’, struggling to understand. Being a countrywoman, her calculation skills are rather poor. Her husband merely shrugged, alternately drawing on his crumpled cigarette while poking a blade of straw into his unshaven face then sucking the end. The last thing he wanted to be quizzed about was the war.

Adamo the seminarian was telling his first lie and once started, like eating chocolate bonbons, he couldn’t stop.

Afterwards, he felt uneasy, even ill. Was this his first sin? Or was it just the poor food? He’d never considered that stealing lumps of coal from the railway yards might be sinful, not when he was freezing to death on the stone floor behind the extinguished cook stove in the scullery. Or was it a justified sinning, like for a higher cause, something like that? The boys had debated the issue at the seminary. If a person were sure to die or be unjustly punished for telling the truth, then was it ever acceptable to utter a lie? The Eighth Commandment warned against bearing false witness against one’s neighbor, but Scripture was somewhat unclear about false witness concerning oneself. Could it be a sin of pride, then? Like bragging?

He dared not reveal to anyone that he was a Jewish orphan overlooked in the October 1943 roundup. According to formula, the boy belonged in Auschwitz where the ashes of his family and neighbors lay scattered. He could never ignore or let go of this guilt – the thought of having survived the purge while others perished – and would anguish over the memories and pay dearly for them many times over.

Adamo remained silent and uncommunicative during the remainder of the evening. By now, Michele sensed that his friend harbored some kind of painful secret or perhaps it was something his family, with their rough contadino manners, had said or done to offend this cultured and sophisticated Roman boy. A less animated, more somber mood threw its cloak over the entire household as Momo barred the farmhouse’s heavy timber and iron-studded door and Maria Giuseppina moved from room to room, carefully extinguishing candles and kerosene lamps.

Maria Giuseppina prepared an upper room for the boys by moving two of her daughters into the matrimonial bed with herself and her husband so that their son, the future priest, and his classmate could occupy the vacated cots.

After tucking the two boys under their rough woollen blankets, she planted a soft kiss on each forehead, reminding them not to forget their evening prayers before sleep and to include herself and Momo and their seven other children in their priestly supplications.

The boys stared silently at the ceiling for a long time in the darkness.

“Buh? Ma che c’è? Sei preoccupato, caro amico, vero? Cosa possiamo fare? What’s the matter my dear friend,” whispered Michele. “You’re worried. What can we do? Huh?”

“Non c’è nulla, Michele, proprio nulla. Tutto apposto. Nothing wrong, Michele. Everything’s okay,” Adamo shot back in dismissal, at the same time turning his body away toward the wall.

He could sense the chill, damp night percolating through the ancient stones, through the bedclothes and into his bones and he recalled how the old pastor, Don Peppino Quatrocchi, endured his bouts of rheumatism by offering up the pain to God in appreciation of Christ’s more intense suffering on the cross. He imagined himself dead, like the newly crucified Jesus lying in the cold, dank tomb with a ruined millstone rolled across the entrance, relieved of his burden, in peace at last.

A shower of moonbeams pierced the soiled glass of the room’s tiny window, illuminating a huge, gnarled chestnut trunk that served as a cross beam supporting the roughhewn rafters, a monster that appeared to hover weightlessly overhead.

“I always think that big tree in the ceiling is going to come for me in the night,” Michele offered, in a feeble attempt to distract his friend, “Especially when my papà tells us stories about how the giant trees in the forest come alive after dark and roam about looking for children to snatch up and strangle. That’s how they get their food, you see.”

Michele threw off the homespun coverlet and raised himself from the cot. He took the battered wooden chair from a corner of the room then tilted it at a sharp angle against the door, jamming the chair’s backrest under the door handle so the room could not be entered from outside.

“There are ghosts in this house too. Did I tell you? They come in through the keyholes but I stuffed all the openings with pitch balls so they can’t anymore. But they still open the doors sometimes. Mamma says it’s the manichicchi, the restless souls of little children who died here before they were baptized. They’re just lonely and want to play, she says. But they frighten us all the same.”

Michele sat down on the edge of Adamo’s bed and gently stroked his friend’s hair in the darkness.

ON THE FOLLOWING MORNING, the Monfrinoli family assembled in the smoky kitchen of the farmhouse where Maria Giuseppina ladled a thick, steamy porridge called farina, made from ground semolina wheat, into bowls from a copper cauldron on the wood-fired cook stove. She added a teaspoon of olive oil and sprinkled some coarse salt into each bowl then handed it to the next child in line.

The Monfrinoli’s were contadini, country people forced to live off the land. In their way, they were somewhat better off than many city dwellers in this post-war era. Nonetheless, many of the farmers and local villagers had already abandoned the Garfagnano to try their luck in Canada or Argentina or even Germany. Momo had left the house much earlier in the day to hunt rabbits with his shotgun and a menacing ferret that he kept chained inside a wooden crate behind the house, well away from the chicken coop.

“Senti, Adamo. C’è qualcosa che correo mostrarti, ma non dire niente a mia mamma. D’accordo? Listen Adamo, there’s something I want to show you but don’t say anything to my mamma, okay?”

Michele was anxious to venture out into the hills around Nidopassero. He had a secret that he wanted desperately to share with his friend. So, when the others were busy with their chores, the two boys ducked out the kitchen door and disappeared into the shrubbery behind the house. Michele took Adamo by the hand to lead him along the ridge for a considerable distance until the crumbling old mansion faded out of sight.

He guided Adamo down the steeply terraced hillside to the very bottom then zig-zagged back up to the opposite ridge which was not terraced with olive trees like their side but instead was forested with pines and wild acacia with many fallen branches, rotted trunks, and much accumulated underbrush and debris. From here they enjoyed a sparkling view over the mossy-tiled roofs of the village below. Michele began to remove a pile of twigs and branches from the opening to a shallow grotto formed of two large rocks as sharp rays of sunlight began to penetrate the enclosure. Michele smiled as he motioned his friend to come closer.

Adamo leaped backward suddenly in shock and fear.

Resting against a large chunk of granite was what looked to be a gorilla dressed in a ragged military uniform. It was the mummified corpse of a Negro soldier with desiccated lips drawn back to reveal a row of gleaming white teeth in a hideous sardonic grin, as if welcoming the boys’ visit to this sheltered place out of the sun and wind and rain, a peaceful place to lay dead, one could say.

Adamo had seen some Negro soldiers among the American troops that garrisoned the Holy City following the German retreat. He’d even spied Carlotta Baldasso talking with one of them in the street outside the rectory late one night. The two had their faces pressed together as if trading secrets while the soldier looped one arm around the woman’s waist, his other hand inside her cotton blouse. Adamo, stationed at the barred window behind the coal stove in the kitchen, had felt a wave of possessiveness and perhaps even a tiny prick of jealousy. Could this dead man now resting against the cold, unyielding boulder be the same one he’d spied making love to the cook?

Michele was beaming. If he’d uncovered a glimmering cache of gold coins, he couldn’t have been any happier. He grabbed the sling of a large, rusted rifle that lay propped against the rock and hoisted the heavy weapon to his shoulder. He had no idea how to aim or fire the monstrous weapon that was so different from his father’s slender antique shotgun. All Momo needed was to break open the mechanism and insert two paper cartridges, click it shut again, then draw back the two hammers and squeeze the twin triggers. Bang! Bang! Rabbit stew.

He showed Adamo the dead man’s khaki rucksack and extracted a thin blue paper folder that contained some lines with what looked to be dates and numbers penciled in. On the cardboard cover were printed the words ‘PAY RECORD’ and ‘92nd DIVISION,’ and underneath on a line scrawled in faded blue ink the name ‘Lucius P. Taylor, Sergeant.’ Also, in the bag was what appeared to be a miniature Bible with a stiff black leather cover, printed in a tiny font that neither boy could decipher.

Michele shoved the book in his friend’s face. “Look here. It’s written in the African language. Like Brother Damian, our history professor, said. The Allies brought gorillas from the jungles of Africa to fight against our soldiers. That’s why we lost the war. They frightened the Germans away.”

Michele is a country bumpkin, Adamo was thinking. When the fighting raged around Castelnuovo di Garfagnano, like many people in this province that had hosted so many foreign invasions, his family hid themselves in an ancient bunker secreted into the side of a mountain high up in the Appennino Settentrionale. Unlike Adamo, Michele wasn’t in Rome during the Nazi occupation. He’d never been hunted like a scared rabbit. He had a loving family. And like many adolescent boys of their time, he still believed in the fascist propaganda about virility and manhood, the inferiority of other races, and the dehumanization of Italy’s enemies.

Tucked inside the small Bible was a black and white snapshot of a young Negro woman holding a tiny baby in her arms, with ‘Tuscaloosa 1942’ scribbled in pencil across the back.

“See? Didn’t I tell you? Tuscaloosa is a place in Africa. Next to Abyssinia. I saw it on a map.”

Oddly, there were no bullets or hand grenades or other paraphernalia of war near the corpse. Michele wanted to go rabbit hunting with the rifle, although he had no idea how to operate the mechanism. Perhaps the wounded soldier had run out of ammunition and crawled to shelter between the rocks. The tall pines in the vicinity were scarred and charred, as if Titans had earlier hacked away at this forest with their enormous swords and clubs and tossed lightning bolts about the place in fury. Over the years, the ground cover had grown back to disguise what desecration they’d accomplished here.

Adamo’s only thought was to get back to Nidopassero and Rome as quickly as his trembling legs could carry him.

WHEN ADAMO RETURNED TO THE RECTORY after his weekend with schoolmate Michele in the Garfagnana, he recounted his adventures to Signora Baldasso. Lately he’d started calling the cook by her given name Carlotta, a sign of growing up and the intense bonding that had developed during the intervening years. She had not objected. After all, the two were almost as close as mother and son, although there weren’t many years between them.

Of course, he left out the part about the dead infantryman resting in a crag on the hillside. After four years together, he knew more or less instinctively what made Carlotta happy and what might trouble or shock her or even bring the woman to tears. In some ways, she reminded Adamo of his late mother. Although she was slender like Anna, she was bigger breasted and somewhat simple minded like his missing sister Atalia. Carlotta kept her eye on him, day and night, as Don Peppino had instructed her to do, but without meddling. She accompanied the boy to the seminary each morning then returned in the early afternoon with her basket of cooking, then again in the evening for the return trip to the rectory. She treated him more as an equal than a dependent, more of a little brother than a stepson.

After agonizing over the lie he’d so easily told Michele’s mamma about his family background, Adamo tried to frame his doubts and fears in what seemed like innocuous questions to which he hoped would come the answers to other more serious ones.

“Carlotta?”

“Si, Carissimo.”

“If a person was forced to tell a lie, say, to prevent harm from coming to somebody if he told the truth, will God forgive him? I mean…he wouldn’t need to repeat the same lie again in confession or do penance for it, right? And would he need to go back to the same person and tell the truth?”

“Com’è? Dire una grande bugia per salvare la vita di qualcuno? What? You mean, telling a lie to save someone’s life? Surely that happens all the time. People lie about their age. Sometimes people even lie about their sins. They confess to sins they didn’t commit because they can no longer stand the torture of the rack and lashing of the whip. Do you know what happened in the dungeons of Castel Sant’Angelo? Do they teach that in your classes at the Seminario? No. Porca miseria!

“Senti, caro mio. Truth is so beautiful and precious a thing that a bodyguard of lies must always surround her. I think a great man said that, like Leonardo DaVinci or somebody. You must never show anyone what is inside of yourself because the world is a hornet’s nest of deceit. Surround the truth with lies on every side and you will stay safe. Then, you can rest and sleep peacefully in your bed at night with both your eyes shut. Let the priests worry about what is sinful and what isn’t.”

“But I’m going to be a priest one day.”

“You’re not a priest yet, da vero?”

Adamo told Carlotta about the wolves he’d heard howling in the darkened forest as he lay sleepless in the Monfrinoli house high on the crest above Castelnuovo di Garfagnana. At the time, though, he was sure it was the angry screeching of soul-eating goblins dispatched by Satan to snatch him away to Hell for having lied about his father.

Adamo had never thought much about this man who was more a stranger by now than familiar. He’d simply invented a new, more heroic father for himself on the spur of the moment. He still missed his mother and sister who’d begun to merge into a single image in his mind and whose roles in his life he now associated with Carlotta.

Excerpted from Ad Marginem: A Tyranny of God by Francesco Rizzuto