DEVOUT CATHOLICS are annoyed as Pope Leo XIV adopts a woke-Left stance in regards to Islamic jihad.

As a rule, Catholics are conservative in outlook and maybe a little arrogant, as if they were head and shoulders above other followers of Jesus Christ. Judging from the comments that readers leave on Catholic websites, they make MAGA adherents look positively Woke. Some are dyed-in-the-wool MAGA aficionados, but we won’t hold that against anyone.

The more educated Catholic knows that the secularization of Judea-Christian values is what powered the Age of Enlightenment, like Edison didn’t invent the light bulb until electricity became known and could be harnessed. That’s what they called it: the Enlightenment. Get it?

Out of the luminescence emerged democratic governance as we know it today. Most Catholics understand that Judea-Christian values must be safeguarded at all cost if Western society and culture are to endure. The survival of Western culture means the survival of freedom to worship. While Catholics are encouraged to convert the heathen, tolerance of other belief systems is built into their group ethos. Today’s Catholics don’t fly jumbo jets into office towers or massacre innocent children a-la-Bondi.

Does Pope Leo know this?

More on him later. But first, we need to examine why “It’s always the Muslims.”

The first question

Is there any kind of Islam other than radical? Think about that for a moment while scanning the daily news. Hardly a news cycle passes that another outrage hasn’t been perpetrated against innocent others by young (and not so young) Muslims, some who’ve suddenly found their faith and others who are just plain bad actors. In any society, including their own, they’d be deemed common criminals. Rape, murder, fraud, you-name-it.

Who authorizes all this criminality and assault on decency? That’s right. Allah.

Hardly the message of love and peace preached by Jesus Christ and supposedly championed by his vicar on Earth, the Pope. So, why is Pope Leo climbing into bed with these monsters? There’s a simple answer, of course, but it comes later in this essay.

Even so-called moderate imams routinely call for the erasure of the state of Israel, the murder of all Jews in the world, the subjugation of all non-Muslims, and the destruction of the nation state. Not a single one has condemned the atrocities of October 7, 2023 whilst the vast majority are still celebrating the carnage. 911 has gone down in Islamic history not as the greatest mass murder in human history (some 3,000 innocent persons subjected to a fiery death amidst massive destruction of property), but as a milestone in the Islamist assault on the infidel, a slaughter that pleases Allah.

Readers may correct these assertions in the comments, but vetted sources and verifiable evidence would be greatly appreciated. And, of course, please keep it clean. It’s editorial policy here at Zone of Sulphur to respect diverse opinions so long as arguments are supportable by facts and figures. Ad hoc arguments and name-calling should be avoided.

Despite the pregnant intro, this is not an article singling out Hamas or any other terror group, although no movement in human history has deserved more condemnation than Islamic jihad. If Hamas represents Islam - as its foundational documents suggest - then Islam itself becomes nothing more than a criminal enterprise writ large. In the vast majority of Muslim-ruled countries (some 55 in all) national leaders live like Mafia bosses at the expense of vast numbers of the desperately poor.

Women are valued less than farm animals; that is, a donkey at least represents an economic unit. A man may physically abuse or even murder his wife or sex slave without consequences. Women and children are bought and sold, both in the market and privately.

Meanwhile, Muslim women are their own worst enemies.

A Muslim woman would rather be the fourth wife of an Alpha male (influential imam, terrorist group leader, petro-dollar wealthy scion of Arab aristocracy) than the only wife of a Beta. The burka is an aberration imposed on females by other females to hamstring the foxes. Even the ugliest wallflower disguised as a walking tent enjoys a chance to attract Alpha males, although few have any actual say in choosing a life partner. The males in her family or community - the patriarchy on steroids - decide that.

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is a thoroughly barbaric practice inflicted on Muslim girls by Muslim women. Ninety-five percent of Somali women have undergone FGM as children. Seventy percent of Egyptian women have had their clitorises cut out, down from 90% in the 1970s, so perhaps there is progress in the Muslim world. Meanwhile, Dearborn, Michigan has become the FGM capital of the USA where Muslim doctors and clinics perform clitorectomies and vagina suturing on toddlers.

The pious Muslim mother spawns the jihadi terrorist and suicide bomber. Every one of these despicable monsters has a pious mother who revels in her son having chosen the martyr’s path to fame and fortune. First, she had her daughter’s genitals mutilated, then she groomed her son for martyrdom. Nice.

Captured jihadis responsible for the 2024 Moscow massacre. Post-interrogation. The four individuals murdered 139 men, women, and children, and wounded 200 more with gunfire and explosive devices while setting the theatre on fire. Video footage shows the men slitting the throats of their hapless victims. The hatred of everything modern and non-Muslim (except Adidas sport clothing and weaponry) inspired their roles in the bloodbath.

In themselves, these observations don’t make Islam the Motherlode of Bad Ideas. What earns it such a dubious title is the fact that Islam is not actually a religion. I mean, religious cults do some crazy stuff. Think the People’s Temple and the Jonestown Massacre.

Instead, Islam is a political system, an ideology that has consistently brought economic hardship and misery to the vast majority of its adherents while inflicting murder and mayhem on the rest of humankind. Some two billion adherents are drinking the Kool-Aid.

The explanation as to why and how is nested in the Quran, haddiths, and safaris, the so-called holy books. How a body of literature that is so contradictory and so inciting to violence can be called “holy” is perhaps a matter of interpretation; however, when placed alongside other world religions or even political movements, Islam stands out for callousness and wholesale negation of the human spirit; hence the paucity of human achievement in the Islamic world. The only movement in modern history that rivals Islam in terms of suffering inflicted on humankind is Nazism. Inflicting mass suffering is Islam’s only significant achievement.

At the same time, Islam is profoundly envious of other religions and cultures and, like any individual or group consumed by jealousy, tends to attribute its own failure to the machinations of evil others who succeed where they fail. The more spectacular the success, the greater the condemnation. Muslims don’t just hate Jews just because the Quran tells them to hate. They hate Jews because they are so immensely successful.

I recently came across an article explaining why an ultra-woke Substacker would never contract with any Israel-based company to host her personal website or use any hardware or software developed by Israelis. That rattled my chain. Rang my call bell.

So, I searched for a web hosting service domiciled in Gaza. You guessed it. There are none. None in Bagdad, either.

Islamists hate Americans for good reason. The freedoms enjoyed by Americans are key to their economic success and high standard of living. The American democracy is all about freedom. Americans of all skin shades, political stripe, and religious persuasion seek to emulate the rugged individual.

Islam, however, is all about submission, two billion sheeple beholden to a cabal of liars and murderers, beginning in the seventh century and leading in a direct line to the Iranian mullahs and Hamas. While Islamic jihad currently enjoys a surfeit of weaponry with which to impose its peculiar, hate-driven vision on the world, it manufactures nothing useful to humankind. Every cartridge, every rocket, every drone, every suicide belt is manufactured elsewhere (primarily in the West and China) and paid for by oil-rich sponsors.

Cut off the money (or the oil) and Islamic fundamentalism will fade back into the shadows where it belongs.

Islam is a political system frozen in the Middle Ages: anti-democratic, anti-culture, anti-feminist, anti-human rights, anti-intellectual, and (except for an obsession with weapons of mass destruction) anti-technology.

So yeah, try and find a web hosting service in Gaza. Then blame the failure on Jews jamming the airwaves.

NYC is the new American Mecca

Islam aligning with communism makes for curious bedfellows. Marxism had its heyday in the early to mid-20th century, culminating in the horrors of Stalinism, the Cold War, the Cultural Revolution in China, Pol Pot in Cambodia, and the eventual demise of the Soviet Union. North Korea is Marxism on barbiturates. Every socialist regime, including Cuba, has followed a similar trajectory.

So it is with Islam. In 1979, Iranian revolutionaries welcomed Marxists into their ranks until they were no longer useful. Then, they killed them before wrecking the country’s economy and enslaving its people. The Iranian quest for nuclear weapons should surprise no one. It simply follows the Quran’s exhortation to wipe out all non-believers, the more efficiently, the better. Hundreds of thousands, or even millions, in one fell swoop.

Even Karl Marx would have been shocked that his disciples made so unwise an alliance. Islam isn’t revolutionary in the socialist sense. It’s revolutionary only in that, like the Nazi war machine of the 1930s-40s, it rolls over everything. It conquers, then lives off the spoils.

Inspiring the masses.

New York’s Marxist-Islamist Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, and his horrid First Lady (he’s entitled to four plus unlimited sex slaves) are simply following the tried-and-true Islamist playbook. They first lied to New Yorkers (free transportation, groceries, rent, whores), then pleaded lack of sufficient funding to squeak out of fulfilling their campaign promises. Who would have guessed?

Then came the attacks on synagogues and threats to Jews. Bombings, shootings, stabbings. The consequences of voting Mamdani should astound nobody. After the 1979 revolution, Tehran’s movers and shakers migrated to the West, taking their wealth with them. Wealthy New Yorkers are migrating to the south, Florida to be precise.

Nobody, but nobody, migrates to Muslim-ruled countries. NYC will soon become such a place: an impoverished, crime ridden, Marxist-Islamist cesspit. A good place to be from.

Image credit: Duane K. Siebert via Substack.

What’s with the Pope?

See? We said we’d get back to him.

Of all people who should understand the difference between Islam and other so-called religions (Islam isn’t a religion but WTF), it should be the Pope. I mean, how does one attain high church office without being expert in the science of comparative religions?

Of course, Pope Leo doesn’t actually do anything. He’s merely a figurehead leading the world’s most powerful real estate empire who, like your prototypical corporate CEO, is paid a ridiculous salary to pontificate from a luxurious office in his own sovereign state. Like all corporations, the Church relies on mission statements crafted in the dead language of corporate newspeak to bamboozle its client base.

My partner once asked what the acronym IHS means. It’s plastered all over Catholic iconography, primarily displayed as a placard or banner attached to the cross of Jesus. My reply is that it’s a corporate mission statement. Esoteric. Opaque.

No, it’s not Indian Health Service.

Nuns and priests told school children that IHS meant “I Have Suffered,” as if their own cruelty and physical/sexual abuse didn’t cause their little charges to suffer. What IHS actually means is “In Hoc Signo” as in “In Hoc Signo Vinces,” translating from Latin as “In this sign you shall conquer.” Yes, the Church strives to conquer the world just like the Islamists, but it goes about things differently.

“The Church doesn’t run on Hail Marys.” - Attributed to the late Cardinal Spellman, Archbishop of New York

At least Islam is clear and unequivocal in its mission statement: to convert or kill all non-Muslims. It’s that simple. So, kudos for honesty.

Who burned Notre Dame?

The reason that Pope Leo XIV is sucking up to Islamists, is that he can no longer purchase fire insurance.

“We should perhaps be a little less fearful of Islam” - Pope Leo XIV

In April 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump made a Truth Social post criticizing the Pope over comments condemning the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. He’s not a huge fan of Pope Leo. Most folks whose heads aren’t under a barrel believe that they should fear Islam. I mean, after 911 and a host of other atrocities, we should be very afraid. All the Hail Marys in the world aren’t going to dissuade the global intifada.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.” - Donald J. Trump

While America has the Epstein files, the Vatican has a massive problem with sexual abuse of children by clergy that makes Jeffrey Epstein look saintly.

If you’ve visited Rome lately, then you know the two-hour wait in scorching sun to get past airport-type security into the Vatican Museum and Saint Peter’s. Only a couple of decades ago, you could waltz right in after paying the hefty entrance fee. No scanners, bag searches, or the blue latex glove routine.

A couple of decades ago? There have been over 60,000 terrorist attacks in the past two decades, virtually all perpetrated by Muslims. And Pope Leo wants us to be less fearful of them?

The map dates from 2018 and shows many types of Islamist-inspired vandalism, arson, violence, and theft that has occurred in or around French churches, as well as attacks on priests.

As CEO of the planet’s largest real estate empire and most powerful financial entity (with more $$ laid up in Heaven), a stupefied Pope Leo is watching his churches go up in flames while exhorting the faithful to be less fearful of Islam. One would think the Pope was being blackmailed. In fact, he is.

The Vatican recently sold one of its magnificent churches to an appendage of the Muslim Brotherhood in Buffalo, New York, for $250,000, soon to be converted into a mosque. This transaction took place in a market where even a modest three-bedroom home costs over a half million. So, go figure. Someone’s getting blackmailed. The Church would rather sell their property than see it torched.

Image source: Saint Ann’s Facebook page. All mosques and Islamic Centers in the USA are financed and ultimately owned by the Muslim Brotherhood, recently designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

The Church recently off-loaded another church in Syracuse to the Muslim community for conversion to a mosque. So, follow the money. The Diocese of Buffalo announced the sale of its own headquarters in downtown Buffalo nearly four years after it declared bankruptcy amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against it.

The phenomenon is worldwide: thousands of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against the Church. Hundreds of church burnings.

Meanwhile, the President of Iran sent his own message to Pope Leo. Masoud Pezeshkian has no problem with sexual abuse or the burning of non-Muslim women in cages. His religion practically demands it.

“I condemn the insult to Your Excellency on behalf of the great nation of Iran, and declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person. I wish you glory by Allah.” - Masoud Pezeshkian

Free person? Is anyone in theocratic Iran free while under the heel of Pezeshkian and the IRGC?

The Vatican and radical Islam are uniting against Donald Trump and the Great Satan. Our prediction is that Catholics worldwide aren’t going to buy into the madness this time. Trump is attacking the greatest evil in the world since Adolph Hitler (into whose ranks the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem send thousands of Muslim volunteers) while Pope Leo wallows in the praise of the IRGC.

Check out any Catholic nunnery or parish rectory throughout Europe. Convents are populated by mostly Black women from Africa with only a few aged white hangers-on. Immigrant Black priests are celebrating Mass and teaching in Western Catholic schools. Meanwhile, European and American Catholics, thanks to social media but no thanks to the legacy media, are becoming aware of the hundreds of thousands of their coreligionists brutally murdered by ISIS in Syria and Boko Haram in Africa.

Pope Leo thinks he’s leading a flock of morons. It would be nice if he would purchase a mosque in Iran, then try to convert it into a church.

On the Mafia Model

Like most modern corporations, both the Catholic Church and “the Caliphate” are modelled on the Mafia. Authority runs from top to bottom, responsibility from bottom to top. The Mafia, Islam, and Catholicism are all cults-of-the-leader: the godfather (il padrino) with his lieutenants and soldiers (picciotti), the Pope with his bishops and priests, and the mullahs with their IRGC, jihadis and mujaheddin. In all three arenas, women are sidelined and oppressed.

Continental School, “Holy Inquisition Torture Scene,” 19 th century anonymous artist

While ISIS and Boko Haram are just getting started in the atrocity business, the Roman Catholic Church endeavours to distance itself from its own inglorious past deeds. It has deleted (de-platformed, cancelled) the blood-soaked history of the Holy Inquisition from its history books. Catholic children will not find a remotely accurate description, or even the slightest mention, of this three-centuries-old criminal enterprise in their school curriculum any more than children attending Islamic schools (madrassas) will be taught the nuts and bolts of the Black and white slave trade that enriched its practitioners while menacing the world for a much longer time than the Holy Inquisition. Transparency and accountability are not characteristics of the Mafia model.

To dodge any accusation of the pot calling the kettle black, Pope Leo in his Vatican fortress in sunny Italy is placing his bet on the stupidity of the faithful, as do Hamas leaders luxuriating in their plush penthouses in Dubai. The faithful are expendable.

Pope Leo doesn’t want to go around with a target on his back. His responsibility is to safeguard the considerable assets of his organization, to grow its money and expand its client base at a time when the ranks of so-called “recovering Catholics” are growing faster than the membership of all Protestant sects combined. Recovering Catholics are veterans of the Catholic school system who were so traumatized as to consider themselves as victims of crime.

Welcome to the Motherlode of Bad Ideas. Pick which path you’ll take, but be assured they all lead in the same troubled direction.