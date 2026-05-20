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Dave Volek's avatar
Dave Volek
1d

There are many religions that believe their religion will be "running the show" in the future. I have met a few Catholics who believe it is only a matter of time before the world submits to the pope. The American evangelicals are not that far behind the mainstream Muslims.

There are modern Muslims who do not believe in the conquer-or-be-conquered philosophy, but they are few. Maybe they will turn the direction in time.

The Jews were content with their little plot of land given to them in 1948. Had their neighbors not been so intent on Jewish eradication, the little plot would not have expanded.

I had an Afghani friend who was well read. He sometimes lamented that the Muslim world has a 50-to-1 population advantage plus lots of oil money. Yet the Muslims cannot defeat the Jews in modern times.

Strange world.

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Keith Crews's avatar
Keith Crews
1d

Great summary, seems very accurate!

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