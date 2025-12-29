The French President and First Lady lead Western civilization to the slaughterhouse.

TEETERING ON THE BRINK of the incoming New Year 2026, outgoing 2025 will go down in history as the year that Western civilization unwittingly slit its own throat. The year of deep denial. The year that democracy hung itself upside down, then smugly bled to death in the slaughterhouse of the politically correct.

Daring to mouth the “I” word

Halal slaughter flowchart

Don’t we just love flowcharts? Halal dictates that the animal must not be stunned or otherwise anesthetized before it is hung upside down and its throat slit, then left to bleed out. The victim undergoes a slow, agonizing death.

Yes, it’s metaphor. Think sword attacks on unsuspecting random victims, or maybe a vehicle ramming. Think mass shootings a-la-Bondi.

Halala Services is something else. Yet another metaphor, to be sure.