I’M ASKING READERS to reverse the profiles: Black female victim, white male perpetrator.

Doesn’t that feel better? Sure, it does. NOT.

By the way, the AP Stylebook suggests that the word Black be capitalized when referring to race, while white remains lower case. Readers have commented that I’m an Afro-Marxist for following the standard but WTF. At least this writer has a standard.

Oh, and another thing. I don’t respect anyone’s pronouns unless he’s Daniel Webster and wrote the Dictionary of the American Language.

Why is this happening to America?

It’s happening because we - Black and white and everyone in between - let it happen. It’s what collective guilt - characteristic of last-stage Woke mind virus - does to people, both to so-called victims as well as their perceived victimizers.

Generation Z is adopting a meticulously written, oppressors-versus-oppressed playbook leading to a thoroughly dysfunctional society and irredeemable political system that counts its history in wounds rather than achievements.

In other words, we hate ourselves.

Worst of all, We hate our country.

Feelings replace reason

We allowed deranged AWFULs - affluent white female urban liberals - to influence public policy because they “feel” that a system of governance that requires its stakeholders to respect the law is somehow “unjust” to those who commit crimes. On behalf of the refuseniks, we have eagerly kneecapped what was an acceptably functional justice system. Disfunctionality is approaching the dystopian and all driven by guilt, that is, if you’re white. Even guiltier if you’re a white male.

So yeah. The solution is to abolish whiteness.

Kamala Harris represents the epitome of the AWFUL mindset. Harris ran for president on the Democratic Party ticket with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP. Waltz, along with much of his administration and Minnesota’s major banks, is accused of participation in a massive $9 billion (or is that $19 billion?) public fraud.

According to the currently trending Marxist-Islamist playbook, how are these folks not “enemies of the people”? No matter how you slice it and dice it, theft is punishable under practically every system of governance on Earth, even in Somalia.

These are the folks that AWFULs think should be running the world. Yeah, America does run the world, if only obliquely, but that’s a good thing. So, let’s get used to it.

And please don’t anyone shout that Somaligate began only after the Harris-Walz electoral loss in November 2024, as if Donald Trump were ultimately responsible. Framing every pothole and speed bump as racist inspired isn’t productive. It only further empowers the bad guys.

Selecting her accent, mannerisms, and wardrobe to suit her audience, Kamala Harris occasionally identifies as Black. It’s all part of the AWFUL playbook. Walz, well, who knows what he identifies as these days?

If one believes that race-based crime is entirely the consequence of, and a justified reaction to, colonialism and slavery, then this is what white Americans can look forward to. Guilt mongering ad nauseam.

Let’s not fool ourselves. The American experience won’t be forever, any more than the Roman Empire or Hitler’s Thousand Year Reich which lasted for less than 20 years. One day, it’ll be just another entry in some future scholar’s anthropology thesis, while history will not smile on our having committed civilizational suicide.

Who owes what to whom

It’s unproductive to argue that the white race owes anything to Blacks, not in America, anyway. The American Civil War (1860-65) settled that account. Reparations in cash and land were made to freed slaves of the South after a struggle that cost 650,000 mostly white lives, although many slaves were owned by other Blacks as well as Native tribes.

And who understands history better than Hollywood celebs?

Of course, Hollywood is all about good guys versus bad guys (and girls), black hats and white hats, ever since Tom Mix was paid to ride the back lot at Universal Pictures (for $20,000/week in 1920, equivalent to $366,000 per week in 2025). Wearing Ukraine flag and Palestine flag and “Be Good” pins at the Golden Globes is how these plasticized demigods and goddesses claim the moral high ground without the inconvenience of rational thought.

The victim-victimizer, oppressed-oppressor guilt inducing syndrome is what fuels the AWFULs’ virtue signalling machine. There isn’t even a political philosophy at work here. Just shut your eyes and get on side with the perceived underdog. Or be cancelled.

Exploiting the noble savage

Despite thousands of cowboys and Indians movies churned out by Hollywood for over a century, screenwriters never looked beyond the stereotypical noble savage for their material. None were alive at the time of the so-called Old West or earlier, when native peoples led what to the European mind were appallingly barbaric lives.

“The Jesuit Relations” is a 18,000 page contemporary chronicling of events spanning the years 1632 to 1673. Here’s an excerpt:

“Recent Iroquois raids into Maryland, where the savages have committed many murders and robberies; and into Illinois, whence they have brought 700 captives as slaves. A terrible picture of their ferocity is given in a few words: ‘They killed and ate of over 600 on the spot, without counting those whom they burned along the road. They saved the children who could live without the Milk of their mothers whom they had killed; but the others were cruelly roasted and devoured.” - The Jesuit Relations, Volume 62

Imagine an entire nation of Jeffrey Dahmers.

Nobody is asking descendants of the Cherokee nation to pay reparations for having held thousands of Black slaves, or for brutally putting down a massive slave rebellion in 1842 that made white Southern slaveholders look positively benevolent. But hey, perhaps progressive Congressperson Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), code named “Pocahontas,” can elaborate on that.

Regarding America’s indigenous people with whom Senator Warren claims kinship (not), historical eyewitness accounts project a rather different narrative than the Woke, never mind Hollywood, versions.

Like Somaligate, America’s indigenous people are descendants of a Stone Age culture that still refuses to assimilate, yet demands all the comfort and benefits of a 21st century Western lifestyle - gratis - without having to contribute in any significant way. In Canada they pay zero taxes (not even motor fuel tax) both on and off reserves. In some native communities, the dependency rate on welfare payments is more than 80% (>$860 million paid to 160,000 recipients annually).University education is free for indigenous students.

Descendants of people who lacked any concept of property ownership now demand cash payment for “stolen” land. Like spoiled children, they throw temper tantrums when not getting what progressives have told them is rightfully theirs.

Guilt-ridden white activists on stolen land.

Fortunately, the Native American movement is not funded by Qatar. Even better, they aren’t blaming their perceived oppression on the Israelis.

Say what?

The Justice Department reports that Native American children are 50% more likely to be abused than white or Black children. In Canada, Black children are 2.27 times more likely to be abused than white children. In other words, Black and Native American children are far more likely to be abused in the home environment than are white or Hispanic children. The anecdotal evidence for these claims is found in The Jesuit Relations, way back in the 17th century.

In this cross-sectional study using data for 634 309 paediatric patients (weighted observations with complete data) abstracted from the Kids’ Inpatient Database, Black race was an independent risk factor associated with suspicion for child abuse and Hispanic race was a protective factor associated with lower odds of suspicion for child abuse after controlling for socioeconomic factors and hospital characteristics. - Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Child Abuse Identification and Inpatient Treatment, National Library of Medicine

Black race is a risk factor while Hispanic race (what’s a Hispanic race?) is a protective factor?

Abused children of all races tend to become adult abusers and, therefore, feedstock for America’s magnificent prisons-for-profit network, although most low-level abusers are never caught or punished. Whenever they are hauled before the courts, persons of colour avail themselves of endless second chances because guilt-ridden white and trendista Black and Hispanic liberal judges think these bad actors should be compensated for their antecedent’s misfortune, dozens of generations earlier.

Heck, if you can’t name your daddy, then don’t try and tell me about your great-great-great-great grandparent who came over in a slave ship or rode an Indian pony at the Little Big Horn.

My own grandfather came over in the stinking hold of a rusty freighter in 1891. He was seven (7) years-old and alone. That’s A-L-O-N-E. Never went to school, died illiterate. But he stayed out of trouble, purchased a home for his family, and raised seven kids who became doctors, lawyers, and bankers. At age 57, he volunteered for service in World War II alongside his three sons. He didn’t blame anyone for his hardship nor ever collected a penny in welfare.

Guilt is killing us

The death of accountability and its replacement with guilt is killing Americans of all skin colours, gender orientations, and religious persuasions.

Don’t blame it on DEI. That’s a cop out.

Every person, regardless of their skin colour, upbringing, gender orientation, religion, or status of their ancestors (slaveholder, cannibal, whatever) is responsible for their own behaviour under the law. One is entitled to complain about having been born into poverty, raised on welfare in a fatherless home, and trained in criminality by a clueless ghetto mama; nonetheless, every citizen of our democracy is responsible for their own bad decisions going forward.

“If you adopt the view that a man is not responsible for his own behaviour, that somehow society is responsible, why should he seek to make his behaviour good? - Milton Friedman

One can acknowledge determinism without discarding accountability. Sure, some folks come from absolutely Dickensian backgrounds (always have, always will), but that doesn’t earn them a licence to kill.

Not all cultures are equal, while ghetto culture sucks, big time. Life isn’t so great on the reserve, either, not for lack of subsidies and free money, but because of them. Everyone can recognize this if they choose to acknowledge reality over fantasy and don’t fear being labelled racist.

The empathy trap

It’s easy to fall into the trap of excusing crime, and especially hate crimes, when feelings get in the way. A normal person feels a good deal of empathy for those who grow up in poverty under bad influences then go on to perpetrate crimes. Empathy is highly underrated; nonetheless it has its place, though outside courts of law. The law isn’t about feelings. It’s about a shared covenant founded on trust wherein the consequences of bad behaviour are the same for all.

Nonetheless, ghetto mamas and their baby daddies are placed on altars and worshipped, especially by air-head white youth with AWFUL mothers and trust funds who grow up in gated communities. Guns, money, drugs, hoes. That’s what the Gen Z entertainment package looks like. Idolizing criminality. And there’s plenty of money to be made doing it.

One can learn to dodge responsibility and quite successfully break human laws in this life. Hollywood celebs do it all the time. The uber-rich do it with alacrity, while we plebs without money and connections need to buck up and respect the law.

Guilt? Stolen land? Reparations? Fuggedabbadit!

The insane get a pass

Child molesters and career criminals are not born. They’re made. They come in all genders, skin colours, and religious persuasions. They’re not all male either, although females usually get a pass.

Take the recently martyred AWFUL Renée Good, a perfect example of Trump Derangement Syndrome leading to lethal outcomes.

Good was gunned down by an ICE agent while attempting to run him over with her car, encouraged by her lesbian partner in pursuit of yet another Instagram moment. The attention-grabbing “wife” is accused of torturing Good’s young children with burning cigarettes, and who knows whatever other atrocities went down in that home. Meanwhile, the Woke-Left has to date raised over $1.4 million via GoFundMe to erect a George Floyd-style bronze monument celebrating Good’s perceived heroism.

That’s more money than most folks earn in their entire working lives.

Dangerous criminals, as well as garden variety lunatics, masquerade as social justice warriors to loot, burn, and kill at the behest of powerful backers who fund the madness. Front row seats at the freak fest are reserved for folks like impeccably tailored George Soros & Son, and oil-rich Qataris, while the cheap seats go to Antifa gender dystopes and clueless morons like Renée Good and Alex Pretti.

Alex Pretti before he pulled a gun on ICE agents

In fact, dumb-asses like Alex Pretti, a gender dystope with serious anger management issues who brought a 9mm handgun and enough ammunition to fight a small war to an action whose goal was to impede ICE capture of illegal immigrants but lost his life, are merely pawns. In the view of many caring citizens, they deserve a measure of compassion. Their souls belong in Purgatory alongside unbaptized babies feeding on milk and honey, rather than Hell where the truly evil reside.

Surely, the Lord can find some menial service jobs for them in Heaven, like mixing pina coladas for the Blessed. After all, you can’t punish people for having been born stupid, but you can punish those who manipulate them into committing stupid acts.

The law prescribes compassion for the clinically insane and rightly so, although they don’t belong loose in society, slashing innocent girls’ throats (think Iryna Zarutska) on subways, or anywhere. Lesser threats to society, like Renée Good and her sadistic wife, along with thousands more low-IQ bad actors deemed fit to stand trial, belong in prison alongside the illegal immigrants who commit crimes. You know, the very ones they’re so determined to shield from deportation?

While there may be laws against torturing children with burning cigarettes, like illegal migrants, female genital mutilation, rape gangs, and massive fraud, the Woke-Left will argue that it’s all about cultural enrichment and tolerance because we all live on stolen land. All these illegal immigrants that ICE is so keen on deporting are contributing to the American Dream in its new and thoroughly perverse incarnation: a society of morons beholden to thieves and murderers.

The conclusion here is inevitably racist in nature.

If that’s so, then let’s allow the Somali fraudsters to keep their stolen $9 billion (or is it $19 billion?) and move on. Let’s renominate Tim Walz for VP (or maybe President) in 2028. Let’s allow female genital mutilation to be covered under existing healthcare insurance schemes or, better yet, subsidize it. Let’s give everyone who isn’t white-as-driven-snow free money in our fruitless obsession with salving the guilty white conscience.

After all, isn’t that what the AWFULs are all about? Abolishing whiteness?

Nota Bene