Zone of Sulphur

Zone of Sulphur

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paige's avatar
Paige
Feb 24

Trump enacted the STOP FGM Act of 2020. It was signed into law in 2021. It replaced the law of Clinton’s that was repealed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Daniel Howard James's avatar
Daniel Howard James
Jan 22

Probably the best-known example of a Christian FGM cult in modern times is the Skoptsy in Russia.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Zone of Sulphur and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zone of Sulphur · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture