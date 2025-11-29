These are the tools that adherents to Islam across Europe and North America use to inflict irreparable harm on little girls contrary to local and national laws banning such practices. Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

EVER WONDER WHY REPRESENTATIVES Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) behave like screaming harridans on the floor of Congress?

For starters, some 95% of Somali women have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) as children, and consequently unable to achieve orgasm. Seventy percent of Egyptian women have experienced what Shakepeare called “The Unkindest Cut of All.” That’s down from 90% only 25 years ago.

Think about that for a moment.

Among the changes taking place in the Mediterranean town where I reside is a massive influx of Muslim migrants, the vast majority of whom are illegals. The men represent a serious threat to women’s safety in what was once among the safest places on Earth for unaccompanied women. The few Muslim women amongst that crowd of mostly military age men are noteworthy for their universally sad faces, the ones who aren’t covered head-to-toe in what is little more than a sack with eye holes, that is. Even Muslim tourists from Saudi and Qatar who arrive here with their families provide walking evidence of the worst abuses of “the patriarchy.” The men are in tee-shirts and shorts, while their women resemble walking tents. They may be smiling in the 43 Celsius heat, but there’s no way to ascertain.

That’s just a little preamble to this main article.

The abortion industry is getting a bad rap these days, but again it’s not the subject of this essay. What Americans and Canadians need to know is that there are bigger, more sinister threats on the cultural horizon that involve a grossly overpaid medical profession that defaults on its oath to “Do No Harm.”

So, what IS the theme of this essay?

The theme is:

What’s the difference between Female Genital Mutilation and surgical “Transitioning” of children?

Come along, Dear. This won’t hurt (NOT)…

What is Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)?

Female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “all procedures involving partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.” These procedures could mean piercing, cutting, removing, or sewing closed all or part of a girl’s or woman’s external genitals. - Centers for Disease Control

Female Genital Mutilation renders the subject permanently insensitive to sexual stimulation, as well as making intercourse painful. If any barbaric act can be blamed on the patriarchy, it’s FMG. Or rather, it isn’t. We’ll get to that later.

Want to keep your precious lap dog bitch from coupling with every mangy dog in town? Get her spayed. Want to keep your tomcat from roaming? Get him neutered. Want to keep your daughter from entertaining romantic thoughts or playing with herself or experiencing any sexual pleasure whatsoever? FGM is your go-to.

Ninety-eight percent of Somalian women have undergone FGM. Seventy percent of Egyptian women have undergone FGM as of 2025, down from 90% in 1990, so perhaps that’s progress. Egyptian men are the world’s most frequent visitors to Pornhub and Onlyfans, so go figure. Perhaps some enterprising post-graduate will write their doctoral thesis on the connection.

200 Million women around the globe have undergone Female Genital Mutilation. That’s a really big number. Some are your neighbours. Some may be your coworkers and friends, even your representatives in Congress.

If you are amongst the victims, then please pass this article along to those who need to hear its message, especially your lawmakers and those charged with enforcing the law.

Age of consent and other inconvenient Western concepts

In a culture where there is no minimum age for marriage and where prepubescent girls are routinely mated with mature men, some of retirement age, the practice of cutting out those girls’ clitorises and sewing their vaginas shut makes a kind of perverted sense.

It’s the same logic that a male coworker once made for masturbation (which I have nothing against). His argument was that no matter whether you’re with a partner in cisgender or same sex lovemaking, or flying solo, the principle is the same: it all comes down to friction. The dude’s wife was among the least attractive women I’ve ever encountered, but that didn’t discourage him in the least. So long as he got his rocks off, nothing else mattered.

Contrary to what we were taught back in the day, a boy won’t go blind or grow hair on his palms by masturbating anymore than girls will become lesbians. Without the guilt associated with the practice, as religious educators routinely endeavour to instil, an orgasm is still an orgasm. As the controversial filmmaker Woody Allen once remarked, “All my orgasms have been right on the money.”

Without the happy ending, there would be no sex trade industry or relaxation spas. Billions would disappear from the national economy, not to mention a huge dent in people trafficking. But again, that’s not the theme of this essay.

In most cases, a woman or girl who has undergone FGM cannot achieve orgasm.

What’s pertinent to the theme is consent. Children are incapable of informed consent, while many decisions made on their behalf are destructive both to the individual and society as a whole. Surgical transitioning of underage children and Female Genital Mutilation are prime examples. President Donald Trump is very unlikely to issue an Executive Order making such practices punishable offences under the law; nonetheless, there is no place for either in a free, civilized society, at least before age 25.

Why not?

Because if science is to be believed, the human brain isn’t fully developed until age 25. Now, how sobering a thought is that?

We start bombarding the cerebral cortex with recreational drugs and alcohol at half that age which, in the opinion of most responsible parents, isn’t good. But when were kids ever capable of making good choices? Even after 25, few humans are critical, analytical, and capable of making informed decisions. It’s why we rely on parents and community leaders to make important decisions for us.

Overly optimistic versus just plain cruel

I jokingly criticized my overly optimistic parents for having had me circumcised only days after birth. I mean, they snipped off the first inch before knowing how long it might get.

Have you ever seen a male baby circumcised? They scream bloody murder until exhausting themselves, then quietly suffer for days or weeks until the wound heals. Try snipping off an earlobe or the tip of your own nose to see what it feels like. Many doctors refuse to perform the procedure, although it was once routine. If you’re Jewish, then you have my simpathy. Brothers below the belt.

But there’s a fundamental difference between Female Genital Mutilation and male circumcision. A circumcised male can still enjoy sex and experience orgasm, all other systems functioning as intended. A circumcised female will never experience orgasm or feel any sexual pleasure whatsoever. In fact, sexual intercourse itself becomes unduely painful, never mind the agony of childbirth when your labia has been sewn shut for 20 years or more.

Looking back on my own eighth grade sex education class (one 30-minute lecture), the Catholic priest who explained it all insisted that while a man feels a profound “release” on ejaculation, a woman only feels “warmly loved.” There was no “thrill” for women. How he knew that is anybody’s guess. I don’t think he’d ever visited the adjacent convent, a hotbed of lesbianism if there ever was one. Those nuns could have taught him a thing or two.

So yeah, one can expect that the average Muslim woman feels warmly loved at best, nothing more than a male masturbation aid at worst.

Why do Muslim males insist on FGM?

They don’t. So, if you’re fixated on the patriarchy, don’t bother to read on.

Like most men, the average Muslim male prefers a naturally lubricated vagina whose owner displays signs of life, rather than a cold slab meat. Strip away the machismo and religious indoctrination and they’re only little boys after all. Like males everywhere, they just want to have fun with the least amount of blowback (not a pun).

FGM isn’t something that Muslim males insist upon. It’s Muslim women who inflict this barbaric practice on their female children, at the same time they groom their sons for martyrdom.

There’s a curious relationship between FGM and the hijab, niqab, and burqa that has to do with levelling the playing field.

The average Muslim woman, and even some unbelievers, would rather be the fourth wife of an Alpha male than the only wife of a Beta. The burqa ensures that a prospective husband can’t tell the foxes from the porcupines, thereby affording every girl a more of less equal opportunity at forming a family. If one is incapable of experiencing sexual pleasure, then what else is left?

While many Muslim women will defend the practice, a refugee who fled her husband was candid in sharing some rather negative views on sex. According to 23-year-old Ayanna whose clitoris had been cut away and her labia sewn shut, “ [after the divorce and separation] I no longer suffer the pain of sex with my husband. The pain was worse than childbirth.”

Ayanna claimed political asylum in the United Kingdom to escape a forced marriage and spare her daughter the agony of FGM. Nonetheless, Ayanna explained that other mothers are allowing their daughters to be cut in Glasgow where she resides.

“There were two children on the estate, one aged three years and the other two weeks, who were cut recently by the elder women. “They use razors, scissors and sharp knives”.

FGM is a procedure which, at the very least, involves cutting away part of the clitoris or, at its most brutal, all the exposed female genitalia, then suturing the raw opening shut, leaving only a small opening for urination and menstruation.

The whole ugly dynamic called “gender apartheid” begins with FGM. FGM is inflicted upon young Muslim girls by other mature women whose motives are less than sterling. If I cannot experience pleasure, they reason, then nobody is going to experience pleasure. Misery loves company.

Like Pakistani rape gangs lure young white girls into their nets, a group of Bristol schoolgirls told the BBC about “FGM parties”.

“They cut them all together, as a group, because it is cheaper and quicker that way,” explains 17-year-old Amina.

“At first the girls are all excited because it’s a party, until they realise what is going to happen, and then they get frightened.

“It’s done by the elder women, or the Imam, whoever is expert at cutting.”

Why is FGM permitted in the USA or anywhere in the West?

FGM is the worst kind of child abuse and we have laws against child abuse in Western Europe, the USA, and Canada. We even have laws specifically against FGM, although unenforced.

If a parent isn’t allowed to lop off her child’s ears or nose or fingers or toes without facing criminal charges, then why do we allow her to cut out her daughter’s clitoris, slice away her labia, and sew her vagina shut? Why do we allow medical doctors and clinics to sell these barbaric procedures? Are they not all complicit in committing felonies under the law?

Under President Bill Clinton’s administration in 1996, a federal ban against Female Genital Mutilation was put in place. In 2018, however, consistent with a spike in immigration from Muslim-majority countries, a U.S. District Court judge struck down the ban as unconstitutional under the Commerce Clause, arguing that Congress lacked authority to ban the practice.

Nonetheless, 39 states across the USA have already criminalized FGM and any kind of genital cutting. Nonetheless, both “transitioning” and Female Genital Mutilation of children continue to be openly practiced.

Back in 2017, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder signed anti-Female Genital Mutilation legislation, making the practice a felony with a prison sentence of up to 15 years. The law applies to both doctors who carry out female genital mutilation and parents who allow it to undergo.

So, why is FGM still openly practiced in Dearborn and other localities?

Dearborn is Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich) constituency, so perhaps she can answer that question. The doctors charged in the 2017 cases cited in the video were part of much wider, discrete network that traveled across the USA to perform the agonizing procedure, according to a Detroit court.

So, what was the outcome of charges brought against the practitioners?

All charges were dropped.

Under Massachusetts law, which reflects Michigan and other state provisions against FGM, anyone who knowingly commits FGM on a minor, or transports them within Massachusetts or outside the state for these purposes, faces up to five years in state prison or a fine of up to $10,000 and up to two and a half years in a county jail. You can bet that few to none have been prosecuted under these laws. Who in the Muslim community is going to blow the whistle without placing a target on their own back?

Reality can be sobering. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 513,000 women and girls across the USA are at risk of undergoing FGM and cutting. A CDC study found that Massachusetts is home to the country’s 12th-largest at-risk population, with an estimated 14,591 women and girls at risk of undergoing the procedure. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared FGM a human rights violation; nonetheless, FGM is openly practiced in the USA.

Take the Dawoodi Bohra mosque (offshoot of the Ismaili Shiite branch of Islam) of Boston for only one example. A 2017 study revealed that among 385 women who grew up in the Bohra community of Boston, 80% had experienced FGM. Not only is FGM practiced openly, but the procedure is funded by local mosques. And who owns most of the mosques across the USA? That’s right: the Muslim Brotherhood.

But it’s not just women and girls in immigrant communities who are vulnerable. At least two women have also spoken publicly about undergoing the procedure in white Christian communities in the Midwest, and they say they are not alone (source).

The United Kingdom has lost its mind

A recent article published by British Medical Journal Group draws an equivalence between FGM in Muslim communities and trending cosmetic procedures to create a “designer vagina.”

Are they out of their friggin’ minds? You can give a preschooler a designer dress on her birthday, but you can’t give her a designer vagina.

Nonetheless, the British Medical Journal claims that banning FGM is harmful and stigmatizes immigrant communities. What universe are they living in when one is deemed “racist” for opposing savage practices that have no redeeming value? Nonetheless, two dozen Cambridge academics (how many are non-Muslim women?) preach that FGM constitutes cultural enrichment and is therefore good for British society.

I mean, aren’t the rape gangs enriching enough?

The trap of “tolerance”

Tolerance isn’t the answer. American and British authorities are already tolerating the intolerant by having allowed the poison of Islam to seep into their supposedly democratic societies; so, what does that say about ourselves? In no culture except Islam is FGM not considered savagery and repellant to the liberal minded. Are we returning to the Dark Ages? I can’t recall the practice being cited in any history of Christianity but perhaps more informed readers can correct that.

In fact, if the present trend continues in America and throughout Western host countries, we will see whippings and other extreme physical abuse of women and children, honour killings and maiming (already happening), consanguineous marriages (common), and other routine Muslim practices become mainstream, all of which constitute felonies under federal and state laws.

Sharia is rapidly replacing the civil law across the United Kingdom and has made major inroads in France. Sharia courts are already operating openly in some states, contrary to the U.S. Constitution which expressly prohibits parallel legal systems. The edge of the proverbial wedge is no longer even thin.

This is not freedom but its antithesis. In no civilized society are adults free to mutilate children. Instead, the tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation constitutes a hideous moral inversion and slap in the face for human rights.

Further reading:

Here are a couple of essays to bring readers up to speed. The first got the writer kicked off Medium for “hateful content.” The latter provides an update on what goes on in Muslim-majority communities across North America.