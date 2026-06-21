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Elguapo102's avatar
Elguapo102
14h

Obama perpetrated the largest fraud in US history. Obama a US president who was never a US citizen, born in Vancouver BC and a Muslim pushing immigration of Islamics into the USA.

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Gerald Mays's avatar
Gerald Mays
13h

I reject the notion that Obama was the first Black President.

Obama was the first White Guilt President.

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