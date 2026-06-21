Does Chicago deserve the ugliest monument in the entire USA? Or the entire world?

AS A KID LIVING ALONGSIDE CHICAGO’S JACKSON PARK during the 1940s, our family visited the cemetery after attending Mass on Sunday.

My mother’s brother who died of the Spanish flu is buried there. Eight decades later, my grandparents, aunts and uncles are buried there. Since the Church loosened up on dogma, later generations opted for cremation, so we’ve stopped going. Meanwhile, the family moved away from the old neighbourhood as it became dangerous and unliveable.

Cemeteries feature mausoleums. They used to function as a kind of public park where families went on Sunday afternoons with blankets and a picnic lunch. Nowadays, an innovative American company synthesizes diamonds from the graphite in your loved ones’ ashes so you don’t need to visit their graves anymore. You can just wear them on your finger, or wherever. Diamond is the hardest known substance. It scratches glass and pretty much everything else. Diamonds are forever.

I may just go for that option after winning the lottery. It’s on my bucket list. Will I need to die and be cremated to get the necessary ashes for such a legacy? Or can I just sever a limb and burn that? Or maybe a lock of hair? Just asking.

Surely nobody is going to kick in $850 million to build an in-your-face grey and black granite monument to ME!

Anyway, kids born in Jackson Park after 2026 won’t need to visit the cemetery because, thanks to President Barak Obama, the mausoleum has now come to them.

They don’t even call it a Presidential Library anymore. No, it’s a learning center where adults and kids come for proper politicization and indoctrination. For a dude who was once a civil rights lawyer representing the Black community, leaving a huge, ugly monument to himself will hardly encourage future generations of ghetto mamas and their baby daddies to become better citizens. It won’t reduce the number of Karmelo Anthonys and George Floyds flooding society. Everything about the hideous design shouts “death,” which in the minds of many Black Americans means death to their fellow white citizens.

I’m making concessions here. The AP Style Guide suggests that the word “Black” be capitalized when referring to race while “white” remains lower case. I’ve been called an Afro-Marxist for having applied the standard, but hey, at least I have a standard.

Chicago registers around 850 gun deaths each year with an average of some five dozen happening around the Fourth of July. It’s a kind of civic tradition. The vast majority of America’s homicides are committed in only two places: Cook County (i.e., Chicago) and Los Angeles Country. Both Chicago and LA feature Black mayors such as Karen Bass who, along with Governor Gavin Newsom, has been accused of incompetence and implicated in massive fraud.

I could go on, but what would be the point? Change in America is always accomplished over a long period of time and with much bloodletting and destruction of property. Perhaps that’s why the Obamas opted for this impregnable, menhir-style fortress.

What $850 million could have accomplished

The cost of Obama’s Klingon-style prison in Jackson Park has ballooned past $850 million. I mean, can the country really afford such iconic tributes to personal vanity?

It’s no mystery why Black Americans are getting plenty of bad press these days. “Kill Whitey” just isn’t working as a strategy for betterment amongst the 13% in American society responsible for 65% of the violent crime. A sci-fi style tribute to America’s first Black president that’s so far out of human scale that it reminds the viewer of nothing more inspiring than a sticky end and the futility of struggling for a better life isn’t going to reduce the crime rate. It won’t put fathers back in single mother homes or propel more meritorious Black scholars through Yale and Harvard.

How this ugly monstrosity is conducive to positive social change is perhaps better explained by a more enlightened author. Or the Obamas’ press secretary.

Sure, we get it. The Egyptians had their pyramids. The Mesopotamians had their Tower of Babel (Genesis 11). Even Bill Clinton got his Presidential Library & Museum, although I dare not venture a guess as to what’s inside. Trump? He already has Trump Tower and anyway most of his barely literate disciples won’t be into reading anything more demanding that a five-second meme. The country can save $850 million by NOT building a Trump Presidential Library.

“He might have seemed humble in office, but in his post-presidential, Netflix-producing afterlife, Obama has erected the largest, costliest and most audacious complex of them all.” - Oliver Wainwright, in The Guardian

A windowless, 70-metres (230 feet) tall, grey and black granite obelisk suggests that even impact by a 911-style jumbo jet would inflict minimal damage. That’s a metaphor, of course.

According to the legacy press, it’s an expression of hope but for what, and for whom? The Obama regime imported 300,000 Somalis who, in very short order, defrauded the American taxpayer of some $9 billion. Or was it $19 billion? That’s sufficient capital to build 22 Obama Centers at $850 million a pop. The grey and black granite wasn’t chosen because it was cheap. It was chosen because it’s representative, subtle but not too subtle.

Best of all, the Woke-Left can riot all it likes but never burn down the Obama Center. It’s literally forever. Like diamonds. Or at least until some future terrorist arrives with a suitcase nuke.

The Obama Foundation that runs this “Center” wanted something symbolic and it got just that: an enormous grey-black finger in the face of America, set in the middle of one of Chicago’s most economically challenged and socially troubled zones.

How much good could $850 million bring to Chicago were it invested in better schools, scholarships, healthcare, women’s support programs, and sporting activities for kids like Karmelo Anthony. How much employment could $850 create if it were invested in Black entrepreneurship?

For a mere 40 bucks, visitors can come away with an awesome plastic replica of the Obama Center, perfect for displaying on the mantlepiece of a gaudy, in-your-face neocolonial mansion in Mogadishu paid for by the Quality Learing Center.

Washington oozes

Washington is perhaps the most incestuous spot on planet Earth, both politically and literally, while oozing with artistic expression.

The very idea of Barak Obama getting naked with Melania Trump is far too unsavoury for even the most jaded commentator. So, we won’t go there. I only experienced the thought now, and for good reason. Barak and Melania have something in common besides a stake in “birtherism.” They both think they’re creative geniuses.

Barak once considered a career in architecture before choosing law. It’s a good thing he went with the law. His hand in creating such a massive affront to aesthetics is understandable, though Frank Lloyd Wright (another Chicago luminary) must be rolling in his grave.

Melania, on the other hand, once studied art before deciding that she herself constituted a work of art far more marketable than anything she might paint or sculpt. Still, as FLOTUS45/47, Melania considers herself a landscape architect of considerable talent. Her rejigging of Jackie Kennedy’s rose garden into a bad parody of Gorky Park (at taxpayers’ expense) is a case in point.

Looking back

I used to play in post-WWII Jackson Park. It’s where I lost a precious wool sweater that my mother had knitted for me. I recall strolling hand-in-hand along Jackson Boulevard as passing motorists wolf whistled at her. She was always fashionably dressed for a role (housewife) that women now associate with oppression. Obviously, times have changed. I attended racially mixed classes at Parkside School. It was the happiest time of my entire life.

There was also a dark side to my juvenile relationship with Jackson Park. One day, while racing two other fire-year-olds down the sidewalk, I tripped and face planted on a shiny red fire hydrant, knocking out my newly emerged front teeth and earning 14 stitches in my no-longer-kissable lips. Call it an omen. The Obama Center now looms over the very spot.

It’s not as if there weren’t plenty of nearby vacant lots on which to erect this former president’s assault on good taste and homage to group-think, undeserved riches, and the advancement of Woke madness.

Is this a monument to hope or to despair? Or something else entirely?

What comes to mind isn’t anything uniquely American. Take a closer look. What the Obamausoleum most resembles is the Kaaba in Mecca.