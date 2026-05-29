LET’S ASS-U-ME that the modern, democratic nation state is the best of all possible worlds. I mean, what would we have in its place? A totalitarian dictatorship? A monarchy? A caliphate? Anarchism?

I can’t speak for all Americans. Go ask Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and Rashida Thlaib (D.Mich), the abstainer and NO-voter who refused to condemn the pogrom of October 7, 2023. But, hey. Another day, another essay.

In my view, we need to tune our democracy like we tune our cars from time to time, if for no other reason than to pass inspection testing, avoid breakdowns, and get us where we need to go. Or renovate our home when it no longer suits our lifestyle. That’s why I recommend that readers check out Tiered Democratic Governance.

If we really want to drain the swamp and bring accountability to government, not to mention reducing the inevitability of wannabe dictators ascending to high office or AI taking control of the auto-pen, then it’s time to think outside the box. I hate that cliche, don’t you? Outside the box (like a coffin). But after reading the morning news, I just can’t banish it from my tiny brain.

It’s going to take a few hours of our time to read and understand the TDG concepts and I know that isn’t easy. We dopamine addicts are conditioned to five-second memes. Our attention span is toast.

But, hey. You want to continue to live in a democracy or not? Remember? Inflexion point? Even the firebrand Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) is taking notice that the Left has been infected with a dangerous mind virus. Maybe she’ll discover TDG, undergo a woke epiphany, and jettison socialism. Nonetheless, real change begins at the grass roots, and that’s the work of little people like us.

If American voters were astute enough to turf out the Biden gang, then grit their teeth for whatever may happen before 2028, then they are surely interested in any solution that might save their democracy and ensure its future.

Or are they?

Our reluctance to read and discuss the linked essay will be the answer.

“I honestly believe our most powerful position in a toxic time that feeds on cynicism, apathy, & despair is to genuinely care and act for a better world. “Cynicism is our enemy. We should check it, including on the Left. It’s not intellectually superior. It’s the virus they’re trying to infect us with. No!” - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez via X