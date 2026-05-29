Zone of Sulphur

Zone of Sulphur

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Dave Volek's avatar
Dave Volek
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Thanks for this shout out. Today, a Medium contributor wrote a similar essay about the TDG. I think he has put his work in front of the paywall. Try out this link:

https://medium.com/@paolocalvi/beyond-layered-governance-toward-a-democracy-of-distributed-intelligence-d592545d61aa

This fellow is from Milan. Maybe you Italians have a natural understanding for the TDG.

Anyways, I'm coming closer to abandoning the Medium and Mastodon missions of the TDG in favor of rewriting the TDG book. The fourth edition was completed in 2017. I can see quite a few improvements.

So many political watchers believe the Democratic Party will save the USA. A few days ago, I ran into a Mastodon young lady with green streaks in her hair who believe anarchy is the way to go. Dissolve the current system, and we humans will naturally behave more humanly. She gave the TDG website a 15-second read--and decided the TDG was unattainable. I wonder how she will find the green hair dye in her anarchy.

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