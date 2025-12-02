Lie back, stretch out, close your eyes. A small, owlish gentleman with a thick German accent is asking questions about your parents.

You know, like the purpose of that interconnecting corridor between 44-year-old President Thomas Jefferson’s bedroom and his 14-year-old slave girl’s. Or JFK and Shadow First Lady Marilyn. Or perhaps your own obsession with Jeffrey Epstein. Or why Donald J. Trump is living in your head.

He wants to know about that burning urge to murder your father and sleep with your mother.