Thérèse Dreaming, Balthus, oil on canvas, 1938. WikiArt.org. Fair Use

Author’s Warning: This essay contains content and images that may be offensive to some readers.

LIVING IN THE MEDITERRANEAN HAS ITS PERKS, especially if you love the fine arts as I do. Proximity to massive museum collections within walking distance of my home is absolute paradise, not to mention the perpetual sunshine, great food, fine wines, and, of course, beautiful woman and handsome men. Wrap this enticing package in the genial nature of people who live and let live and you get why I thrive in blissful exile.

I’m a fine arts aficionado with a very modest collection of paintings and sculptures. Most of my pieces come from fine arts auction houses. If you haven’t attended a fine arts auction, well, you’re missing something wonderful. Like a museum in which everything is up for grabs. It offers all the charm and grace of the Italian puppet theatre as well as the pageantry, blood, and gore of the Spanish bull ring.

You won’t find any contemporary photos of naked children in these auctions (thanks to Interpol) but you will discover more than enough classic and modern paintings to whet the most jaded imagination. Ever since fresco painters decorated the walls of villas at Pompei, and especially after oil paints were invented around the 15th century, artists have pandered to mankind’s prurient interests, for money of course. Then as now, artists needed to earn a living.

In an era before the emergence of angry virtue signallers preaching to group-thinking disciples eager to suspend evildoers from the nearest Twitter branch, artists infused their paintings with messages about the sexual exploitation of minors and those incapable of making decisions for themselves, about the dangers inherent in relationships of unequal power, and the outright selling of children into sexual slavery.