By guest author Francesco Rizzuto

NINETY PERCENT OF FINE ARTS GRADUATES will never make another piece of art. So, why even study art in the first place?

Being a fine arts graduate myself (BFA 1976), I advise young male aspirants to jettison their paintbrushes and oil colours, and become dentists. Why? Because after opening her legs for every Alpha on campus or in the workplace or anywhere, your average “fox” almost always ties the knot with a Beta with a good job and steady income, the more boring, less creative, the better. I say “almost” because some just love the bad boys to death (their own).

So, why make art if it doesn’t put food on the table or get you laid, especially when Artificial Intelligence can do both for you? Yes, it can even get you laid, but that’s another essay. Watch for it.

Fewer and fewer people are visiting art museums or galleries, unless it’s to toss canned soup at the Mona Lisa then super-glue their paws to the floor. How do I know this? Because I routinely visit art exhibits and rarely encounter another human.

Even fewer are willing to spend real money on art, and what they do purchase is often so ugly it boggles the mind as to what they could possibly like about the piece. I mean, it doesn’t speak to anyone or about anything, although it might match the drapery and IKEA sofa, so there’s that.

Why modern art is so ugly is another topic and way too much for a five-minute essay. Like how to get laid using AI, we’ll leave that too for later. I swear, it’s coming.

I own a very modest collection of mostly 19th century paintings from the “Costumbrismo” and “Orientalist” movements. When people ask how much I paid for a particular piece, I demur. Why? Because their reaction is always the same, as if I had three heads, all of them empty. Ask my salary. Ask what I paid for my house or my wife. But don’t ask what I’m willing to pay for art.

So, I simply reply, “Look. What I paid for the piece was more than you can afford, but it’s tripled in value in the past five years. What kind of interest are your investments bringing these days?”

We’re not talking bananas duct-taped to a canvas. Some folks are willing to shell out $120K for that stuff when bananas are going for 50 cents a pound. We’re not talking AI generated art either. We’re talking paintings which a human being with considerable talent and acquired skills laboured for days, weeks, or even years to create. As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was the Sistine Chapel ceiling, or any ceiling unless it was a single colour laid on by a house painter. I prefer white for purity.