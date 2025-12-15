“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.” - Socrates

I would add that when slander doesn’t work, the losers resort to violence.

SOME YEARS AGO, after launching a very modest writing career that earned the label “Top Writer” on political issues on Medium, I received a mysterious package wrapped in brown paper without a return address.

That item went straight to the bathtub to be drowned in cold water. I probably don’t need to explain why. Readers may recall that package bombs, along with ricin and anthrax-laced letters, were being delivered to the home mailboxes of folks like Barak Obama and other lesser lights during that era. Not putting myself on a level with American royalty, but hey, a bomb is a bomb, a poisoned envelope is still a lethal weapon.