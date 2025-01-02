HAVING CUT MY DIGITAL TEETH on Medium and, much earlier, in the traditional print world, I came over to Substack wearing an oversized critic’s hat.

“Be wary lest by reading too many writers and too many different kinds of books your brain becomes confused and addled. If you wish to extract something useful from your reading, you should feed your mind only with those writers of undoubted worth. Read therefore only those books which have been recognized as unquestionably good. And if you should ever feel the urge to turn to any other sort of book, always remember to return to the first kind.” - Seneca, MLL

I think it’s best to begin the New Year with a sincere confession. I got kicked off Medium. Another time, another essay, another alibi. My New Year’s resolution - same for the past 40 years - is to try and keep positive.

Other former Medium “top writers” advised me to take my business to Substack and I’m glad I did. It isn’t easy to rebuild a following from zero, especially as this new formula requires paid-subscribers and heaven knows how hard it is to separate folks from their pocketbooks. Nonetheless, I have consequently relocated two former Medium e-publications onto this site: Zone of Sulphur and Misogyny Central. Z of S former is free, with a paid-subscription option, while MC will always be free for everyone to read.

Don’t let the titles fool you

“Misogyny Central” was suggested by a late cousin of mine who commented in a Facebook family group that she (and, in her opinion, everybody) was fed up with my misogynist ideas and stupid rhetoric. I had had the nerve to praise her university-educated mother for having stayed home during World War II and the early post-war era to raise and educate her daughter and son so that they might, in turn, condemn her for having been so un-Woke.