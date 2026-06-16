Okay, so the image is a bit unsavoury but WTF. We live in unsavoury times…

WAS THE REPUBLICAN PARTY keeping the lid on a dirty little secret during Donald J. Trump’s first term in office (2016-2020), a secret that only power and money could keep from becoming a full-blown national scandal?

The father-daughter tag team played their respective roles well, perhaps too well. What triggered suspicion was former Secretary of State Ivanka’s total retirement from politics when practically everyone believed she was being groomed for POTUS47.

In the run-up to 2024, Zone of Sulphur was poised to endorse Ivanka for president, but she let us down. In protest, our sister publication, Misogyny Central, ran a rollicking campaign for Bettie Mae Page. Long-in-the-tooth voters may remember the Queen of Burlesque, an appropriate metaphor for politics in the USA.

Click to download a free ebook of Bettie’s press releases.

In the resuscitated Trump administration, Senator Marco Rubio has taken over Ivanka’s role as Secretary of State. Let’s say it loud: that’s a win for America and the world.

If Ivanka doesn’t make a miraculous comeback, Rubio could be slotted for POTUS48, that is, if America has enough good sense to elect him.

But, hey. Don’t hold your breath. Gladiatorial spectacles (i.e., UFC caged fighters) on the White House lawn don’t inspire confidence in thinking people or suggest a more decorous future.

Bread and circuses.

Anyway, our endorsed candidate began disgracing herself even before the Republican primaries. Despite the SDNY making some threatening noises about Ivanka’s inflated invoices to Daddy’s Great American Super-PAC for so-called “consulting fees,” it’s just what everyone in Washington does.

Nonetheless, Mister Cyrus Vance thought it was improper, although insider trading from Nancy Pelosi down to the most junior congressperson got a pass.

Actually, it’s worse than improper. It’s a felony. But given the insane f*çkery of The Swamp, we’re not so sure that graft is even a misdemeanour anymore, or anything more serious than a parking ticket.

Yeah, it’s sour grapes. Our lovely Ivanka didn’t lose. Heck, she didn’t even run. And like the vintage Barbie, she’ll likely be consigned to the trashcan of history. Instead, what America got is a second, more potent dose of Daddy and bad taste UFC cage fighting at taxpayers’ expense. It doesn’t get any crazier than that.

Or maybe it does. In politics, there’s really no bottom.

Barbie 2026

WHEN BARBIE© HIT THE MARKET IN 1959, she cost $3. But don’t be fooled by the low sticker price. Adjusted for inflation, that’s $32 in 2026.

Vintage BARBIE© (true styrene plastic as opposed to metaphoric) came with an extensive wardrobe of cute outfits and trendy fashion accessories. My little sister had scads of them in the 50’s, and she often made her own using Mom’s treadle sewing machine. Even my three sons played with Barbie and her hunky blond boyfriend Ken in the 80’s, and they didn’t suffer gender-dysphoria either. But I can’t recall Mattel ever offering a Barbie-size orange prison jumpsuit.

A news release from Mattel in February 2004 announced that Barbie and Ken had decided to split up, but by February 2006, they were hoping to rekindle their relationship after Ken had a makeover. Whether said makeover involved a hair implantation procedure or sex reassignment surgery, nobody was saying. Nonetheless, at 45 years-old, one expects some kind of mid-life crisis.

The best news was released by nefarious social media sources in early 2025. Ken had finally come out as trans. Back by popular demand is the orange prison jumpsuit after she/they/them was arrested for pedophilia. Somebody needed to tell repurposed Ken (now Karen) that “pedosexual” wasn’t a gender…

Meanwhile, I’ve carried a torch for Barbie for over sixty years. I’ll sheepishly admit to creep-stalking old girlfriends on Facebook, but feel absolutely shameless in pursuing my unrequited love for Barbie, especially now that she’s free of that insipid Jared Kushner clone.

Does that mean I still have a fighting chance with Ivanka? We shall see what we shall see.

Anyhow, an outfit in California (go figure) offers a life-size, anatomically correct, silicone Barbie Doll that’s warm to the touch and comes with artificial intelligence (the Mattel version was only eight inches tall and dumber than a sack of hammers) for a true girlfriend experience. AI and advanced robotics have made her walk and talk (may not be desirable but WTF), moan and cry, and learn to satisfy a dude’s wildest kinks.

Even the vintage Barbie came under the pervasive influence of #MeToo. She refused to cook or clean toilets or pick up Ken’s smelly gym socks, but a kid could drown her in the bathtub and she’d be fine the next day. We’re told the life-size silicone Barbie’s circuitry is rated IPX8, submersible to three meters depth for 30 minutes.

That’s progress for you.

But, of course, I’d never go the silicone route. She who must be obeyed (i.e., my long-suffering wife) would never allow it.