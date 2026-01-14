IF YOU’RE A PROUD ITALIAN-AMERICAN, or any armchair traveller who’s done the 15-countries-in-five-days tour of the Continent, then please don’t let this article disillusion you.

Please, don’t get me wrong! I’m just as fond of Connie Francis singing “Che serà, será” as the next Wop.

Heck, I was born and bred in Chicago’s Little Italy (Armour Square) where the Sunday sermon was delivered in Italian at Santa Maria Incoronata. Pope Leo XIV was born and bred in Chicago too, but we have practically nothing in common. Like, I don’t wear a skirt or enjoy a heavily armed security detail.

I just wish those Italian-American publications would quit sending me incipient articles with their glossy photos on the Tuscan experience, or finding one’s soulmate in Venice. Why? Because it’s not at all like that. Not anymore.

It’s more like Africans pissing in the middle of busy thoroughfares.