MY REAL WORLD EDUCATION began in Canada back in the 1980s with Consolidated Mining and Smelting (Cominco). The current Trump administration has failed to notice that Canada is rich in minerals and oil. A trade war that drives Canada toward minerals-and-oil-hungry China isn’t in America’s best interest.

That’s not what this article is about, not primarily anyhow. Trade wars are merely a minor distraction from the impending existential crisis. But, hey. More on that later.

At Cominco, I was blessed with having been mentored by a seasoned engineer with his feet firmly planted in the earth. We’ll call him Bob because that was his name.

Bob was a pipe smoker. He explained how his engineering professors at Cambridge practically required their students to smoke a pipe. There was logic and reason behind that hoary custom.

I soon caught onto the how and why after watching Bob field difficult technical questions and deflect outright hostility from fellow engineers and clients during project meetings. When a person is on the spot and without a ready answer, hauling out his tobacco pouch, pipe (let’s see, which pocket is it in?), loading the bowl, struggling to light up, then hiding behind a pungent grey cloud gives the brain time to cook up an acceptable come-back if not a straight answer. It’s a tactic to buy time, a ploy. Pure theatre.

The only historical analogy I can think of is a Spitfire pilot taking refuge in a cloud then breaking out to pounce on his unexpecting target. That was Bob. He was old enough to remember the Battle of Britain.

Bob also played the ponies.

I once remarked that the racetrack was like a lottery (a voluntary tax on the poor). One had a better chance of being struck by lightening twice in the same spot than picking a winning horse. I’d only visited a racetrack once with a maternal uncle. After watching gangster horse owners pass him hot tips which actually made him quite rich, my impression was that horse racing was anything but honest.

Bob responded that only dumb asses lose money at the track. All one needed to consistently win was to read the racing form. But they don’t. They put their money on hot tips, or the horse with a cute name, or the race number that aligns with their birthday, or any number of other irrational reasons to throw away good money. Like casinos, racetracks aren’t fuelled by winners. Their entire purpose is to fleece stupid people.

“It’s immoral to allow a sucker to keep his money.” - W.C. Fields

Anybody capable of reading a racing form can make reasonably good guesses as to which horse will win, place, or show (come in first, second, or third). You don’t need an engineering degree to do this. You just need to be literate.

Racing to the bottom

In the West’s race toward civilizational suicide, I’m going to place my money on Islam. Here’s why.

First, the West has achieved something remarkable. Its supposedly educated citizens have become so mentally agile that they can entertain two diametrically opposed thoughts at the same time without noticing that their ability to predict outcomes has become seriously compromised. In other words, they can’t read a racing form.

Like some thug is holding a loaded gun to their forehead in a grimy NYC subway, but the brain thinks it’s relaxing under a beach umbrella while sipping chilled pina coladas in Cancun. Or watching innocent human beings cascading from the topmost stories of the Twin Towers after impact with two jihadi-piloted jumbo jets and seeing snowflakes falling on a Vermont ski hill.

Or screaming “Queers for Palestine…”

Top: Sharia’s response to LGBTQAI+. Botton: Man Falling by Luke Jerram . Composite by author.

There’s a term for this phenomenon. It’s called “deep denial.”

Anyway, it’s time to start reading the racing form because the wrong horse is rapidly approaching the finish line.

Like drug addiction and alcoholism, gambling is a disease. Plenty of parents gamble away the food money while their children go to bed hungry. The house, the car, their children’s education, their retirement. All thrown away on the wrong horse. But this time, the contest is existential and there won’t be a rematch. Instead, future generations will piss on our graves.

Western civilization’s 13-centuries-long struggle with Islam isn’t a game of chance. Its outcome is deadly sure, as sure as the sun rises in the East and sets in the West. Islamists have been crystal clear about their objective: to convert or kill all non-Muslims while annihilating all Jews in the world. “Place” and “Show” aren’t found in their holy books. It’s winner takes all. Islamists have already brought some 52 countries under Sharia. What more evidence does anyone need?

Just read the bloody racing form. Islam is poised to become the clear winner in Western civilization’s race to the bottom.

Slow and steady wins the race.

Further reading