The following is a reprint from Misogyny Central.

In its earlier incarnation on Medium, Misogyny Central conferred an “Idiot of the Week Award” on a worthy public figure, Hollywood celeb, or media personality. For its dedication to public service via satire, MC was kicked to the curb for un-Woke content.

Error 410 is the social media equivalent of an IRGC death sentence for having offended the regime. Nobody is surprised that the woke-Left has shifted from cancellation to political assassination. But hey. We’re here to break the rules and offend practically everyone; so yeah, we watch our backs.

Misogyny is alive and well here at Substack. To enhance and promote readership in its new incarnation, Zone of Sulphur will be reprinting some of MC’s more noteworthy articles.

Hopefully, they won’t sue us!

Idiot of the Week Medal with oak leaf cluster.

I NEVER QUITE UNDERSTOOD how Representative Lauren Boebert (R. Col.) earned the nickname “Boobs ‘N Bullets” when she has hardly any boobs. Well, at least not in the Jane Mansfield/Sofia Loren sense of the term.

Readers may recall how I shamelessly confessed to an attraction to flat-chested women but I’ll make an exception for this gun bunny. A playful spanking is okay now and again but put a firearm to my temple and I go like totally limp dick. Boobs ‘N Bullets just doesn’t do it for me.

Apparently, she didn’t do it for the residents of Rifle, Colorado, either.

Poised to loose her seat after her trademark Shooters Grill went bankrupt, Boebert changed her mailing address to another constituency with a lame duck incumbent and won reelection. Kudos for staying power.

A Word to the Wise

Misogyny Central strongly advises against engaging in any sex acts with House Members unless mentally ill sociopaths is your kink. We might make an exception for AOC, but just this once and for reasons outlined elsewhere.

Rumours allege that Representative Boebert has worked in the sex trade (unproven) so we’ll credit her on the positive side of the ledger. Life experience counts for something, especially in lieu of education and integrity. That’s surely why this bimbo was appointed to the House Budget Committee where it’s unlikely that churches and the NRA will ever lose their tax-exempt status.

But why the Oak Leaf Cluster?

Boebert gets the coveted oak leaf cluster added to her Idiot of the Week for June 6, 2022 Award by virtue of having, in a rare flash of inspiration, declared that separation of church and state is un-American. A video of Boebert expounding on what’s really in the Constitution has so-far earned almost 800,000 views on Twitter (now X), suggesting that she’s not alone in her thinking.

I recall that back in 1955 the phrase “One Nation Under God” was inserted in the pledge of allegiance which we children were forced to parrot at the start of each school day. Afterwards, the nuns and priests proceeded to beat the devil out of us in the name of God and Country. My cousin still suffers from partial hearing loss in one ear, the consequence of being clapped up-side-the-head for not having his parents sign a homework paper. Every time I see Gym Jordan’s (R. Ohio) ugly mug, I recall being stripped naked and my ass beaten with a hardwood paddle by a pedophile physical education teacher. It’s a Pavlovian thing. I can still feel his hot saliva dripping onto my butt cheeks with every painful whack.

Yeah, “One Nation Under God” is how we prefaced the school day.

If anyone asked God for an opinion, I’m sure He’d admit that this society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed was a really bad piece of creation. He’s moved on. Doesn’t give a rodent’s derriere about America and its so-called freedoms.

According to Boebert, the Christian church should be directing the federal and state governments. Listen to her full-blown endorsement of this down home theocracy if you can stomach it, but don’t take any of her pronouncements very seriously. Boebert will say or do anything for attention and money. Just ask Ted Cruz.

Now, one shouldn’t expect attendees at the Cornerstone Christian Center in Basalt, Colorado, to be any more enlightened than residents of Mendon, Illinois, where Boebert appeared at a June 22, 2022 Trump rally. Mendon and Basalt are emblematic of thousands of impoverished towns across the continent wherein populations of mentally ill, drug addicted morons turn out to cheer politicians’ shameless pleas for attention and money.

Source: Twitter

The interesting thing about history is that fascist regimes have traditionally forged strong links with religion, in some instances making the church a full partner with the state.

The Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini, paid the Vatican USD $92 million ($2.7 billion in 2022 dollars), awarding it control of education and marriage in Italy. That regime ended badly, although the symbolic relationship and endemic corruption endure to this day.

Around the same time, the Vatican forged the Reichskonkordat with Hitler, legitimizing the Nazi regime in Germany while handing over education to the Church and politics to the Nazi Party. That regime also ended badly. The fact that Nazism is alive and well today is testimony to the enduring power of religion to foment hatred.

In Spain in 1939, Generalissimo Francisco Franco awarded the Catholic Church control over education and health services under his >40-year dictatorship. Spanish historians call these the “Años Negros (Black Years)”. Some 900 cases are currently pending in Spanish courts pertaining to >3,000 babies kidnapped from unwitting mothers (who were told their newborns had died) and sold to foreigners from church-run hospitals and maternity clinics for profit.

Abortion on demand? Ya gotta be kiddin’.

Chicken boobs. Image credit: kakyusei via Pixabay

A word of advice to Representative Boebert:

Fascist regimes have without exception taken guns away from people. They demand a monopoly on violence. Not only do they support abortion, they impose it on everybody they don’t like, born or unborn.

Questions & Answers

Q. Can an individual be nominated twice for Misogyny Central’s “Idiot of the Week Award”?

A. No, they can’t.

Q. Why not?

A. Because there’s no shortage of cookie-cutter idiots clamouring for aknowledgment.

That’s why Misogyny Central has augmented its Idiot of the Week Award with the Oak Leaf Cluster; you know, like a military award for bravery is upgraded for subsequent acts of heroism. Further demonstrations of idiocy earn further acknowledgement, ad nauseam.

There’s also an “Asshole of the Month Award” culminating in the coveted “Asshole of the Year Award.” To be asshole of the month, one needs to commit some pretty horrendous damage to society or the planet; but again, there are plenty of eager candidates.

“Asshole of the Year” elevates a recipient to the realm of the gods, a kind of social media Olympus.

Misogyny among the gods. Author photo

Incinerate the planet and you become asshole of the year, or maybe for all of eternity.