AS A TRAVELLER, I never had a bad experience with Vueling Airlines. In fact, my last flight with them was more enjoyable than expected.

I was travelling with my guitar to the Canary Islands and expected to pay an extra baggage charge for the instrument, but the check-in agent told me to just throw it on the belt and have a nice flight. Vueling, which is owned by British Airways parent IAG, didn’t break the neck on my instrument like Republic Airways did to Tom Paxton’s.

If there were any justice in this world, then airlines that break the necks of guitars should all go the way of Braniff.

Airlines that employ pilot instructors who teach terrorists to fly jumbo jets into skyscrapers should be boycotted by all decent people everywhere.

According to practically every news organ on the planet, Iván Chirivella Cruz, the pilot who ordered a group of Jewish children ages 13 to 15 to be removed from his Vueling flight from Valencia (Spain) to Paris on July 23, 2025, taught two of the 9/11 hijackers (Mohamed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi) to fly jumbo jets. He reportedly has a Palestinian flag in his cabin.

As if that weren’t bad enough, After Iván telephoned police, the intervening Guardia Civil beat up the group’s 21 year-old female chaperone responsible for getting the kids home safely. Manhandling young women isn’t gentlemanly, but Spains elite national police have never been known for gentility. The cops then confiscated the children’s mobile phones, deleting any photos or videos of the incident. The shaken and bruised woman was released after being forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Eyewitnesses claim that only one of the kids began a children’s song in which one says a harmless word then another replies with another word, none of which was provocative or offensive to anybody. It’s a kid’s word game. Meanwhile, passengers were calmly boarding and fastening their safety belts. When aircraft crew asked what language they were using, the kids answered “Hebrew.”

That’s when the proverbial shit hit the fan.