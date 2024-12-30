IF YOU LIVE ALMOST ANYWHERE in the European Union or the United Kingdom these days, then you know what this essay is all about.

Shit’s been happening. While Americans think their southern border is coming under attack, Europeans and the British are under attack from inside their borders. In terms of preserving their civilization and way-of-life, someday they’ll consider the 1940-41 London Blitz a cakewalk.

In practice, Europe and the UK no longer have any borders, and that’s the problem. Britains voted to leave the European Union (Brexit) on a promise that uncontrolled immigration mandated by EU policy would be stopped. No succeeding party, neither Conservative, nor Labour, has honoured that promise as migrants pour into the UK, almost a million in 2024-25 alone. Consequently, Britains are suffering the worst of both worlds: skyrocketing immigration figures that lean heavily on the public purse, and a deficit of commercial and economic benefits that EU membership once provided.

If a society expects to enjoy a functional democracy (or monarchy, or whatever), regulate its economy, participate in a long-established national culture, speak its own national language, and protect its sacred sites from desecration, then it needs borders. You do what you want on your side of the fence, and I’ll do what I want on mine. It’s called “respect.” Respect for both women and men equally, at least according to Western values. But, herein lies the rub.

In their rush to conflate complacency with compassion, and secure reelection at whatever cost, politicians have signed off on Western culture’s death warrant. They don’t respect their own constituents. They’ll accept anybody’s vote and “damn the torpedos.”