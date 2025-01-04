THROWING STONES AT A TODDLER IN A PLAYPEN until the child’s mother intervened to stop what could easily have resulted in murder. Tormenting little girls. Giving his teacher a black eye. President Donald Trump insists that he’s the same person now as he was then; only this time with his finger on the nuclear trigger.

The urge to compare POTUS45/47 to Adolph Hitler is much too powerful to resist. But, wait a minute. Is it even a valid comparison?

After all, Hitler was never deemed a psychopath or diagnosed with any mental illnesses during his lifetime, neither by German dissidents nor his international enemies. In fact, the prominent German-Jewish philosopher and writer, Hanna Arndt, found that the willingness to commit genocide can be entirely compatible with good mental health. Despite academics’ and public intellectuals’ attempts to posthumously diagnose Hitler with one or another disorder, with zero supporting documentation, the Nazi dictator - described by his own physician as neither fish nor fowl - earns a more or less clean bill of mental health.

In 1939, Winston Churchill warned the British people against the restlessness and imminent threat emanating from an educated, industrious, and hard-working people, meaning, of course, Germany. Hitler may have been a bit of an oddball, even a megalomaniac, but nobody ever accused him of throwing stones at babies in playpens, assaulting teachers, or torturing puppies. The same cannot be said for Donald J. Trump. The psychopathology of President Trump is probably the most trending topic in America today and the most disturbing, given his landslide re-election victory in November 2024.