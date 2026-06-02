Zone of Sulphur

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
3d

Far more fascinating of an article than I would have expected from a discussion of plumbing, an unacknowledged wonderful feature of modernity.

Regarding diseases to be caught from toilet seats, a factor not considered enough is men doing nasty things on the down low at health clubs and restrooms.

A subcategory of that is bugchaser men, with variances from licking toilets to seeking positive partners to pinpricking condoms.

I dated a VD clinic nurse for a bit and experienced a no cruising ordinance consequence living in a gay neighborhood in the 90s in Minneapolis as a straight dude. Cruising by men for anonymous men has been a tradition resulting in infection shame and consequences yet it persists prolifically.

A zone of sulfur indeed 🤔

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Dave Volek's avatar
Dave Volek
3d

Every day, we should thank civil engineers for their designs. And the cleaners for keeping our public spaces cleaner than we would do without them. And the plumbers who are too often doing some nasty work. Cities would be totally inhabitable without these people.

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