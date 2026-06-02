By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

DURING A LESS THAN SPECTACULAR CAREER in sanitary engineering, I was constantly reminded that one needs to know only two things: shit flows down hill and cold water is always on the right. Slope your drain lines and don’t forget which side is hot.

But there’s more to plumbing engineering and it involves the health and safety of building occupants.

I’ll try to keep it light but WTF. Anything that involves one’s culo is guaranteed to be controversial.

Some history

Early in the last century, it was determined that phenomenon such as back-siphonage from lavatory basins was a direct cause of epidemics in the public at large. Germs were using the potable water networks of cities as a conduit to propagate and distribute infection amongst the population at large.

In response to the discovery, specifications were developed that dictated a minimal dimension for air gaps between water spouts and the top rim of washbasins, and backflow prevention devices were invented. Ever wonder why the spigot is above the rim of your sink?

Of course, with those trendy flexible kitchen spigots, they aren’t, and that’s a huge health risk to your family and neighbours that the hardware dealer isn’t telling you about.

Some of the more antique fixture designs were very effective (such as floor mounted and gang urinals) in limiting the spread of disease and keeping the lavatory environment clean; some were even more effective than components in use today where fixture design is driven by fashion and convenience.

Image source: Pinterest

But beyond their technological or aesthetic aspects, how we actually use our washroom and kitchen facilities is the biggest single determinant of a healthy environment.

The Bad News

Dr. Trudy Larsen, an epidemiologist at the University of California took viral samples of Herpes Simplex II (that’s genital herpes in case you were wondering) which she placed on toilet seats. She also asked patients with active herpes lesions to sit on a toilet seat for a few seconds.

What she discovered is that she was later able to culture the virus from samples taken from the same toilet seats even after four (4) hours and the cells were especially viable during the first 15 minutes after deposit. The results of her experiment successfully debunked the widely published advice given by most doctors that once exposed to air, the herpes virus dies within seconds.

Some interesting statistics:

Genital HSV-2 infection is more common in women (approximately one out of four women) than in men (almost one out of eight). This may be due to male-to-female transmission being more likely than female-to-male transmission. Toilet seat to female transmission is now suspect.

Genital herpes has reached epidemic proportions in the USA: 500,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. One in five American adults has herpes, but only one third of those infected are aware that they have the virus. Many people don’t relate their symptoms to herpes, since they have either very mild or no symptoms at all. Over 50 million cases are currently estimated to exist in either the active or dormant stage.

Herpes is potentially contagious when no symptoms are present. That is, a person who has genital herpes is potentially always shedding active virus. Approximately one in six members of the general infected population is thought to shed active virus occasionally without symptoms. So, if you do suffer from genital herpes, please be considerate of others and use paper seat covers.

An elderly couple wrote to a local newspaper advice columnist (not E. Jean Carroll) objecting to the much-repeated advice that viruses and bacteria could not live on toilet seats, sink countertops, or shared towels because they die within a few seconds after being deposited there:

“You recently wrote that people can’t catch anything serious from a toilet seat, but you were mistaken. My husband and I work out regularly at a local gym. Somehow he picked up a herpes infection on his bottom by sitting on a toilet seat there. Before we realized what had caused his rash, I too had caught the virus from him. We are senior citizens and don’t mess around. Our doctor diagnosed the rash as herpes and confirmed that this is how we caught it. Please tell your readers to be careful with toilet seats. “

Some equally scary research was conducted at McGill University. It revealed that the Human Papilloma Virus (can anyone guess what this is?......It’s genital warts) has also been detected on toilet seats. This is the virus that is present in 90 percent of cervical cancer patients.

Research studies have concluded:

97 percent of toilet seats tested harbour bacteria that can cause boils and other skin conditions including Herpes Simplex II

81 percent harbour germs that cause diphtheria and hepatitis

39 percent harbour bacteria that cause sore throats (advice: don’t lick toilet seats)

19 percent are infected with staphylococcus and salmonella bacteria associated with food poisoning. (advice: don’t eat off your toilet seat)

Crabs, or pubic lice, may be transmitted through sitting on an infested toilet seat. Lice can survive away from the human body for longer than 24 hours.

The Good News

It takes only a few simple measures to germ-proof your environment while demonstrating care and consideration for others:

If you’re concerned about high bacteria counts when using a public toilet, select the first stall in the washroom. This is usually the cleanest and least used of the stalls. Use paper seat covers or spread toilet paper on the seat before you sit down. Or bring you own can of Lysol? Gin works equally well. Except where a washroom is outfitted with motion detector-activated flush valves, please always flush the toilet or urinal after use. Patrons of handicap (unisex) washrooms are particularly bad offenders (not flushing after use, depositing toilet tissue on the floor, leaving the seat soiled, allowing liquid soap to pool on the floor, other outrages). Long-standing dysfunctional toilet seat cover dispensers don’t help matters. Dysfunctional flush valves are characteristic of handicap and unisex washrooms. Gentlemen, please. When no urinal is available and you’re forced to use the water closet, please first lift the seat. Try and remember the old saying “Be like Dad, not like Sis, lift the seat when you piss (it rhymes!).” There is a correlation between trajectory and splash. The closer you stand to the fixture, the less blowback occurs. If you tinkle on the floor, then please dry it up with a paper towel. A slip/fall hazard is created when you walk away from any spill. Wash your hands after using the facilities. I have personally witnessed coworkers visiting the urinal or water closet, then running out the washroom door without hand washing (probably late for a meeting where they will first shake everyone’s hand). A local restauranteur found a clever solution as illustrated by the following story: A couple was seated at a restaurant table, enjoying their soup when the woman dropped her spoon on the floor.“Oh, waiter,” she called, “may I have another spoon?” The waiter replied “Certainly, madam. I always carry a spare spoon here in my jacket pocket. You may have this one.” Later, when asking for their check, the woman enquired as to the possible function of a string she had noticed draped over the front of each waiter’s trousers. “That’s easy to explain,” said their waiter, “You see, the owners hired an efficiency expert who determined that we could save time by eliminating the need for hand washing when using the washroom. He had us each tie a string to our male organ so we didn’t need to touch it with fingers while using the facilities.” “That’s fine,” replied the puzzled woman, “But how do you get the little fellow back inside again?” “I don’t know about the other waiters,” replied the man, “but I use the spoon.” After using a public wash basin, please employ your paper towel to dry the countertop. If the washroom features an electric hand blower, then yank the entire washbasin from the wall and it over to the blow drier. If we keep clean countertops, then resident bacteria count can be greatly reduced. When using the office coffee room, please don’t dump the remains of your lunch in the sink then walk away from the mess, that is, not unless your Mom works there. If you see spilled liquid on the kitchen floor, even if it’s somebody else’s spill, please clean it up. A few seconds of consideration could avoid a painful accident for someone, maybe even yourself. If you wake up in the morning sneezing, coughing, with a headache and runny nose, call in sick that day. Stay home until you overcome the regular need to cough and sneeze. A few days of bed rest for one employee can save many days worth of lost time for fellow employees. In today’s gig economy where we don’t get paid for not working, it’s wise to stay healthy. The average American spends approximately $7,000 on toilet paper during their lifetime, just to wipe their butt. Europeans spend less due to the widespread use of the bidet. Countries with the most bidets per capita are Ukraine, followed by Russia, the only example of shortages caused by socialism having any health benefit.

Engineering 101. Today’s Lecture:

“Trajectory versus Splash”

“Males who patronize this Unisex washroom are encouraged to consider the correlation of trajectory and splash. In the close-up attitude, it is unnecessary to compensate for windage and elevation (even when using a somewhat truncated fowling piece). The closer one stands, the less likely that the surrounding bowl, seat and floor will become soiled. It also helps if one lifts the seat. If you still miss the target, then kindly wipe the bowl and floor. The cleaners aren’t paid enough to mop up after each and every one of us.”

Most important of all: Flush the #%@@^&!!!! toilet!!