Photo by Ivan Babydov

OPENED MY SUBSTACK FEED THIS MORNING and I had to laugh. A fellow Substacker had posted a Note encouraging readers to vote on whether or not DOGE should begin prosecutions of House Members and Senators whom their investigators have fingered for corruption: A) Yes. B) No.

I won’t give that Substacker a shout-out because voting either A) or B) automatically ass-u-mes that corruption in Congress is rampant.

Out of the mouths of babes.

Are you kidding? Congresspersons guilty of corruption? Heck, it’s all they can do to keep awake these days.

71-year-old Congresswoman Debbie Dingall asleep at the switch

Now, I’m older than Congressperson Dingall and don’t even need coffee to stay awake.

Getting elected to high office then positioning for personal gain is pretty much the modus operandi of every sitting politician. The sheer number of looney tunes who run, and a smaller number who get elected, are proof that intelligence, education, experience, ethics, and morals — not to mention selfless commitment to public service — aren’t prerequisites for holding public office. Elections are pure entertainment which explains why the America public devotes so much attention to who will occupy the Oval Office next, then next, then next again.

Nothing ever changes, of course. Solutions for America’s many serious problems have not been advanced during any of the previous four administrations; in fact, the same problems have become far worse (you know what they are). That’s simply because there’s no difference between red and blue in this country.