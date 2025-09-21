By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

“After all, letters belong to the person who writes them. That is why they are the first things returned when an affair is ended.” Gabriel Garcia Márquez, Love in the Time of Cholera

A time before Facebook. Clarissa and the returned letter by John Everett Millais, 1871

BEFORE THE NEXT ENGINEERED GLOBAL PANDEMIC is inflicted on humankind, I highly recommend reading Columbian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s quaint but inspiring novel “Love in the Time of Cholera.”

I use the word ‘inspiring’ in a strictly personal sense. The novel ignited a passion in this latecomer to serious literature and compelled him to sit down and write. That was 35 years ago.

Despite the Garcia Márquez cult having attracted a broad swath of devotees over the years, relatively few non-Hispanic readers have heard of him. I’d earlier attempted his signature masterpiece ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude,’ but, like a fussy infant, I failed to latch onto the nipple, although the book earned its author a Nobel Prize for literature.

The long, drawn out saga of the Buendía family didn’t resonate with me. It was like finding oneself between the sheets with the current month’s Playboy centerfold, then in spite of her heart-stopping beauty, just not having a hard-on for this one. Maybe that’s because I first attempted to read it in English translation, rather than the original Spanish.

Nonetheless, after devouring ‘Love in the Time of Cholera,’ I returned to ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ with the penitential zeal of a chastised lover, this time giving the novel its due respect. It’s the best book I’ve ever read; or at least amongst the very best. But this wasn’t meant to be a book review.

Pandemics have unanticipated consequences for people. As its title implies, cholera was raging throughout 19th century Colombia, the time period and venue for ‘Love in the Time of Cholera.’ By 2025, cholera is still a disease that impacts an estimated 3–5 million people worldwide and causes 28,800–130,000 deaths annually, despite the availability of a vaccine. The risk of death among those affected is usually less than 5% but can rise to 50%. Like mask-wearing and hand washing with soap during the recent coronavirus pandemic, some simple sanitation measures go a long way in preventing the spread of cholera. Cholera is iconic of the so-called Third World.

I’ve so far avoided the movie adaptation of ‘Love in the Time of Cholera’ released in 2007 because every cinematized adaptation I’ve ever seen has been a huge disappointment. I just might dial in on it though, should I enter a period pure, unmitigated boredom, which is unlikely. Like I said, pandemics and quarantines have unanticipated consequences for people, both positive and negative.