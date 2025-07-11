Zone of Sulphur

Zone of Sulphur

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
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A world without art without expression, without anything except the insane devotion to a false prophet who filled his primitive followers with hate. History has shown up even not that art is not safe. The Taliban destroyed thousands of Buddhist statues in Afghanistan and ancient places because it didn't fit their sick narrative, ISIS did the same in Iraq and Syria, and proof of earlier destruction of ancient Roman statuary wherever Islam ruled. It makes me sick to see these idiots gluing themselves to art works that people have enjoyed since they were created

Angry enough to turn each one of these idiots into a Jackson Pollock style painting on some wall somewhere..

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