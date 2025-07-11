By guest columnist Leonora Davalo

SINCE INMATES TOOK OVER THE ASYLUM, not even the Mona Lisa is safe.

Of course, the Mona Lisa was never really safe. It disappeared and reappeared several times since leaving Leonardo’s studio back in 1517.

In fact, there is more than one Mona Lisa, from Paris to Vienna to New York’s Upper East Side. Attempts have been made to deface them, but fortunately none have succeeded. None yet, anyway.

The broader question is: how come Louvre authorities allowed an eco-warrior hit squad to set up, then carry out, a soup attack on what is undoubtedly the most valuable piece of human patrimony ever created? Did they apply for and receive a permit? Did they rely on a fifth column inside the museum administration? Who enjoyed the lucrative kickbacks from media coverage?

The same question was posed on October 23, 2025 after a daring midday heist of France’s Crown Jewels from a second floor gallery of the Louvre that took the thieves only four minutes to execute. Police say the diadem of Josephine has likely already been broken up, it’s enormous diamonds recut to disguise their provenance, and sold into the markets.

The single most pressing question is not how this was accomplished so easily. Instead, it’s why. It’s not as if there were a dearth of evidence.

Both the museum’s director as well as its head of security are women. Attach your own meaning to that. The term human “patrimony” needs to be redefined. Also the term “public property,” which apparently means anything that’s available to be stolen or defaced.

I mean, it isn’t as if we can’t see what’s coming.

War on the Odalisque

Keffiyeh-clowns and eco-whores worshipping at the altar of Greta Eleonora “TinTin” Thunberg are kept busy assaulting art works in numerous museums and galleries around the globe. The more media coverage they attract, the bolder they become. Someday, their stunts, like those of radical Islamists, will inflict real harm, although the destruction of human patrimony isn’t anything they will ever come to regret since they can’t differentiate patrimony from patriarchy.

When their fashion sense is limited to oversized STOP BIG OIL tee-shirts, nipple rings, and streaky green hair, you just know that these are not highbrow art connoisseurs.

Defacing Van Gogh’s sunflowers, or even the Mona Lisa, hasn’t satisfied their lusting for attention. Now they’re attacking Odalisques. They are literally tearing canvases apart with ice picks and knives.

If you want to know what an Odalisque is, then please see:

A PURITAN SENSE OF MORALITY is creeping into the eco-warrior/keffiyeh clown ethos these days.

If ignorance were raw energy, she wouldn’t need any solar panels on the boat.

Perhaps it’s those endless, boring nights in the fetid bilge of Greta’s solar powered boat that’s gotten to them. Or their traumatic encounter with Israel’s IDF who, quite politely, offered to show them reel after reel of rape and murder committed by Hamas - the courageous “freedom fighters” they worship - on October 7, 2023, which they flatly refused to see, thank you very much.

Or perhaps there really are some long term side effects associated with a diet of certified organic oatcakes and cinnamon-chocolate lattes. According to the American Journal of Medicine, it’s impossible to predict. Wait until they die, then test for contaminants in the brain tissue.

In the frantic rush to wet their oars in muddy Gazan waters, Greta’s Palestine-flagged Freedom Flotilla reflects a gross misreading of how Western society actually views the Muslim world.

Despite some 60,000 terrorist attacks since 911, Western society has long been conditioned by artists and writers to see the Islamic world as a fantasy dripping exoticism and eroticism. Through a couple of centuries of painting, photography, and literature, the ugly backstory has been artfully disguised. That’s what art does. Even Adolph Hitler was a talented painter before, well, before he became a “performance artist” a-la-Auschwitz.

How the Western conception of the Orient was shaped by art is captured in the 13-part series entitled “The Sexualization of Islam” available on Substack.

Perhaps their assault on the fine arts is simple jealousy. I mean, who would ever think of Greta Thunberg, or any of her overly entitled, alarmingly anemic gang of misfits, as sexy or in the same league as even the most poorly rendered Odalisque? Greta is flat as a board and her breath (we’ve been told by reliable parties close to the source) wreaks of past-its-best-before-date tofu.

The impropriety of Art

But, seriously. How does today’s woke nihilist approach artworks that speak to humankind’s most prurient interests and basest urges? How does intersectional feminism address depictions of enslaved women that are almost exclusively the work of white male artists and photographers? How do these newly-minted moralists so recently aligned with global intifada cope with the likes of Egon Schiele? Is the enemy of my enemy really my friend?

It’s a reasonable bet that graphic depictions of sodomy and lesbian pas de deux don’t go down well in Tehran. Or is that just rightist propaganda designed to villainize the IRGC?

“Friendship” by Egon Schiele, 1913

Is the so-called patriarchy at work in Orientalist art, or would women artists have championed the same themes were it safe for them to travel and work in Muslim countries? Or are the fine arts just a long-running colonialist plot to offend practically everybody?

Don’t bother to try and answer these questions. Academia has tried and failed. Politicians have tried and failed. Artists have tried and failed.

The most pertinent and troubling question, and the one most worthy of an answer, is whether women artists and artists of colour (skin colour, that is) will be condemned with equal vehemence, their art works destroyed, and fatwas issued for their executions should the radical Islamist paradigm prevail in the world.

According to followers of Muhammed, a minor god in his own right, depicting the naked human body, and especially that of the Prophet, is strictly verboten.

“The most severely punished people on the Day of Judgement will be the image makers.”

Given the Charlie Hebdo massacre of artists and publishing staff, it’s no wonder that no literary agent or publishing house will touch this essay or more in-depth works such as The Sexualization of Islam. If you’re a publisher or literary agent with balls (figuratively speaking), then please contact this e-pub at zone.of.sulphur@gmail.com and we’ll send you the full-blown manuscript for perusal.

It’s been a boys club

Women have not enjoyed the same exposure in the fine arts as their male colleagues for a variety of reasons, not least of which was the role played by a patriarchal belief system and its long-running impact on art history. Information may be scant, but it’s a safe bet that the art world was no more egalitarian under the Greeks and Romans. Nonetheless, prehistoric cave paintings found in France, North Africa, and elsewhere in the world, suggest they were executed by women, males having been preoccupied with the more manly tasks of killing and maiming. There was never any shortage of women artists; their work just didn’t get the same exposure.

Let’s explain by way of example.

Top image: The Bitter Draught of Bondage by Ernest Normand,1885; Bottom: The Sirens by Missus Ernest Normand (Henrietta Rae), 1903

Henrietta Emma Ratcliffe Rae (1856-1923) was the wife of Orientalist painter Ernest Normand (1857-1923). This artistic power couple worked alongside one another in a shared studio then died in the same year. Now, how romantic is that?

While their technique, palettes, and extensive portrayal of the female nude characterize the couple’s massive body of artworks, their themes were also intertwined. It would be dishonest to pretend that Ernest Normand’s “The Bitter Draught of Bondage” celebrates white slavery. On the contrary, it is a potent anti-slavery statement condemning an institution that during the 1800s was still in its heyday. Ernest and Henrietta were on the same page, though coming at the issue from different angles.

Henrietta’s painting “The Sirens” is a tale of feminist revenge on maritime pirates bent on capturing women to sell into sex slavery. Sirens are voluptuous, female-like beings (something like the houris) with high-pitched, seductive voices who lure mariners to their deaths.

The sirens figure prominently in the Greek legends of Odysseus and Jason and the Argonauts. Sirens have been used to symbolize the dangerous temptations of women that lead to men’s pollution and ultimate destruction, a teaching fundamental to Islam. Either way, Rae’s is also a potent anti-misogynist, anti-white-slavery statement in its own right, although appreciating her work requires a bit more mental acuity and erudition than your average culture warrior possesses.

To spell it out in big, bold letters: Rae’s sirens lie in ambush to wreak their revenge on the slave traders responsible for the capture and selling of Ernest’s naked white sex slave to the hookah-smoking, misogynist Arabs. Okay, so call the Normand team Islamophobic and racist. Throw in “colonialist” for good measure.

Judith beheading Holofernes by Artemisia Gentileschi, 1625

It’s a good bet that nobody will be tossing canned soup at a painting executed by Henrietta Rae or any other woman artist. Less subtle women artists such as Artemisia Gentileschi specialized in depicting strong, vengeful women decapitating their male oppressors, deftly executing umpteen male heads on plates, starting with Salome beheading the Baptist and Judith hacking away at Holofernes’s jugular. Shall we say that bloodletting is central to women’s art? And, of course, drowning as in the case of Henrietta’s mermaids?

“He looks a lot handsomer on a plate.” The Head of The Baptist by Artemisia Gentileschi, circa 1640.

In her 1899 essay published by Women’s Life magazine entitled “How to Succeed as an Artist,” Henrietta Rae Normand advised young women “never to become artists at all.” Great advice from an historical perspective. My own parents offered the same advice as I trundled off to art school back in the day.

Enlightened parents should encourage their children to become dentists instead of painters for good reason. For the vast majority of artists and writers, earning a living isn’t easy. At the same time, making oneself a target for everyone’s political agenda is all too easy. Ask Salman Rushdie or any of the twelve Charlie Hebdo dead. Ask Leonardo DaVinci after the climate cultists get past the protective glass protecting the Mona Lisa and do some real damage. Ask the Islamist who unsuccessfully tried to bomb the Louvre Museum.

What do they have against art, anyway?

Accused of the stabbing death of a French middle school teacher in 2023, 20-year-old Mohammed M, who was born in Russia’s mainly Muslim North Caucuses, was grilled by anti-terrorist police regarding a bomb threat to the Louvre Museum which houses the Mona Lisa and sees some 40,000 visitors per day.

Canned soup is relatively harmless, but a backpack filled with Semtex or fertilizer and diesel fuel will blast DaVinci’s masterpiece into more tiny slivers than there are remains of the suicide bomber, an act of vandalism that will surely be celebrated by Islamists around the globe, after they finish celebrating 911, of course.

Before carving up the teacher, Mohammed M was on France’s notorious “Fiche S” security list as a suspected radical and kept under close surveillance which included phone taps, hence the tip-off regarding a planned Louvre bombing. The reason he cannot be fully named is because of European Union countries’ restrictions on revealing the ethnicity of criminals.

By virtue of this approach to shielding evildoers from public outrage, there are no reliable statistics regarding of this anti-art, Islamist-inspired crime wave, not to mention thousands of random rapes and murders of non-Muslim women and the depredations of Pakistani and other grooming gangs. Everyone is in deep denial, pressured to feign complacency as the casualties of inclusivity and mindless tolerance of the intolerant continue to mount. As Islamists increasingly have their way, and threats to public art galleries and museums become stale news, Westerners will gradually lose access to their artistic patrimony. Do they even care?

Your typical Odalisque. Salammbo by Henri Tannoux, 1921

Apolitical Orientalist painters simply seized on a mysterious theme, an exotic template, their imaginations filling in the blanks. They needed to sell paintings to survive. Convenient to their purpose, white slave trading by Arab-Muslims on a massive scale was current news throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. They gave a public that was gradually weaning itself off religious and classical art what it wanted, much like Netflix and HBO give today’s audiences the flavour of entertainment they want. Beethoven gave the world the Ninth Symphony, just like Snoop Dog celebrates guns, money, drugs and hoes.

At least the Orientalists had the good grace to filter out the unpalatable backstory and celebrate the exotic and erotic.

It’s the unpalatable that is coming back to bite us in the caboose.

Divorced from historical context and scrutinized under a post-modern lens, many artworks from all eras undermine, offend, and infringe upon women’s dignity. Some insist that museums post warnings to viewers when entering galleries that champion un-Woke themes or depict women in what they consider un-empowering poses or suggest (heaven forbid!) Islamophobia. Others insist on more paintings by women and nonbinary artists, something we can all get behind.

In the same fixated spirit, mostly-Muslim London censored posters and brochures advertising a 2017 exhibition of the erotically charged works of Egon Schiele (1890-1918) in Vienna, validating what some pundits are saying about British politicians caving into an unholy alliance of their Islamist constituents and #MeToo gender fanatics.[1]

Validating the Islamist contention that the more a woman is covered, the more seductive she becomes. Image source: Finestre sull’ Arte

Whether or not Egon Schiele’s drawings and paintings degrade women is entirely a matter of personal taste, but they most certainly offend the Muslim version of propriety wherein the human form is not to be depicted and the more covered a woman is, the sexier she becomes. The coverings of the London tube posters were allegedly mandated, or at least not opposed, by Lord Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office. Khan insists he’s never heard of grooming gangs.

Most artists and critics concur that Schiele was a genius. Nonetheless, gender vigilantes and Sharia aficionados insist that all art should be regulated, although the graphic sex and extreme violence depicted in films, music, and video games (guns, money, drugs, hoes, mass murder, Armageddon), considered acceptable for today’s younger audiences, doesn’t merit the same indignant outcry. What the diabolical alliance of Islamists and the woke-Left really wants is censorship of images they don’t like, many of which happen to celebrate women’s bodies.

Forenc Eisenhut, Before the Punishment, c. 1900.

On the other hand, nobody is compelled to look at Eisenhut’s “Before the Punishment,” or attend an Egon Schiele exhibition any more than they are forced to play the video game Resident Evil, which to date has grossed over $2 billion, read Fifty Shades of Grey (the book earned $95 million for its author and the movie version over $570 million worldwide),[2] or navigate to Pornhub where women account for 20 to 36 percent of its >115 million viewers per day (depending on anonymous survey criteria).[3]

Image credit: Statista [4]

Unsurprisingly, Egyptians (where 70% of women have undergone female genital mutliation) spend the most time on Pornhub, with the average self-love session lasting 11 minutes and 12 seconds.[5] Islam’s rigid insistence on separation of the sexes lines the pockets of MindGeek (Pornhub’s parent company) shareholders to the tune of USD $455 million annually.[6][7]

What the statisticians, morals watchdogs, and religious fanatics fail to account for is the enormous “anime” and “hentai” contribution to the porn industry. France’s High Council for Equality Between Women and Men (Haut Conseil à l’égalité entre les femmes et les hommes) reports that 51 percent of boys aged 12, the primary target audience of anime and hentai artists, consume hardcore pornography at least once each month, based on figures provided by the Regulatory Authority for Audiovisual and Digital Communication (Arcom), the audiovisual regulator in France.

Left: Unsuitable for children’s viewing, Adam Styka (Polish), 1890-1959. Right: Suitable for children’s viewing, Kaku Gawa Chan , 2022 [8]

So why all the fuss about Egon Schiele and paintings in galleries that are visited almost exclusively by educated adults, most of whom are porn consumers who have been there, done that? After all, even the viewing of online pornography, which offers a considerable amount of violence and degradation, is a voluntary thing. Nonetheless, should children and impressionable adults be shielded from the corruptive influence of naked female flesh in Orientalist painting? Or any painting?

As historian Christelle Taraud points out:

“I have been arguing for a feminist critique of Orientalism since the mid-1990s. I think I was one of the first female historians to say that orientalist paintings from the first half of the twentieth century weren’t really about the Orient. There’s a major misunderstanding: the women in them are presented as ‘orientals’ because it allows them to be undressed by giving them an exoticized femininity.” [9]

Really?

Would the naked women portrayed by 19th and early 20th century male artists (ignore Henrietta Rae and many other women artists for the moment) become politically correct and acceptable to third wave feminists if the artists had simply added underarm and pubic hair, nipple clamps, and a swatch of green hair to the naked subjects instead of the shaved pubes that made them acceptable to the Victorians and Edwardians and strike a pedophilic note with today’s audiences? How much are we allowed to read into these images before all art becomes suspect and vulnerable to condemnation by woke tribunals and holier-than-thou lynch mobs?

Artists have been undressing women since they began scratching out images by torchlight on the dank walls of caves; therefore, Taraud’s feminist prospectus is only partially accurate, although wholly politically correct. The bulk of Orientalist slave market and harem scenes are factually accurate but politically incorrect.

José Jimenez Aranda, A Slave for Sale, 1897. Museo del Prado

The Orientalist movement did allow European women to be undressed for public consumption but the historical record the artists drew on – the kidnapping and selling of massive numbers of white women into sex slavery, not to ignore millions of Black men and women sold into slavery for mixed purposes, an industry driven almost exclusively by Arab-Muslims – is genuine. To cite history for what actually occurred, and still occurs on a massive scale, now constitutes a transgression.

As a language, art fails unless it is unequivocal in its message. Meanwhile, Orientalist paintings draw upon a creditable historical record. How turning a blind eye or putting a post-modern spin on history benefits feminism as a movement or women generally, is a question best left to those ambitious individuals whose purpose it is to repackage the historical record for their own political ends with emphasis on redressing hurt feelings on one side while inducing unmerited guilt on the other.

There are artists, then there are art critics and art historians. While the latter two types desperately need the former, the former has no need whatsoever for them. What Ms. Taraud ignores, or perhaps simply misunderstands, is that a painting is not a woman. An idea is communicated, not a thing. Paintings are arrangements of form, shape, texture, rhythm, colour, hues and tones that, like all images and ideas that elicit feelings, may or may not please every audience. Islamists share the same misconception and, like Ms. Taraud, strive to control our ideas.

Keep away from Muhammed

Obviously, the irreverent depiction of the prophet Muhammed in the publication Charlie Hebdo displeased some pious viewers who then massacred the artists. The unfortunate Samuel Paty, a French middle school teacher who dared to enlighten his students on their constitutional right to free expression using the Charlie Hebdo massacre as a talking point, was afterwards beheaded by the children’s anti-intellectual Muslim parents. This is a very real threat both to human rights in a free society and human patrimony at large. I would use the word “matrimony” to ingratiate myself to Ms. Taraud, but that would further muddy the waters.

Left: Two million French demonstrators gather in the Place de La République in Paris on the night of the assassination of 12 artists and publishing staff and wounding of 11 others in an attack by disgruntled Muslims over cartoon depictions of the Prophet Muhammed. [10] Right: A subsequent cover of defiant Charlie Hebdo after the massacre. Image credits: GodefroyParis , CC BY-SA 4.0 and Wikipedia , Fair Use

The image on the right, above, is what led to the beheading of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty and a long litany of downstream atrocities committed by Muslims that contravene the French principle of laïcité (secularism), criminal acts that in themselves constitute first degree murder under French law.

In a disturbing history of religion-inspired attacks on the arts, including the calculated murder of Dutch film director Theo Van Gogh, a distant relative of the artist Vincent Van Gogh, the art community – painters, sculptors, writers – has become hostage to followers of Muhammed. [11] Not only are there no-go areas for women in the Muslim ghettos of European cities such as Paris’s St. Denis where a contingent of infantry has been dispatched to protect the Catholic cathedral, but Jewish students are unsafe attending university classes in all countries of the world. These assaults on art, as well as knowledge and reason, are entirely attributable to Woke solidarity with the institutionalized hatred of Jews found in the Quran as well as the constitutions of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, and every fundamentalist Islamic group. on the planet.

Yet, what about all these paintings of slave trading and harem life? Why don’t they offend the sensibilities of some Muslims? Or any Muslims? Why don’t these fundamentalists with their demented teenage suicide bombers and super-Woke Western lapdogs target the museums (besides the Lourvre, a symbolic target that had nothing much to do with the artworks inside) and galleries that display these sex slaves and naked harem girls?

The answer is, of course, that images of women being degraded in the role of sex slaves are pleasing to Muslim males who are not all persons of colour. Statistics on the popularity of pornography support this assertion. Saudi Arabia is the biggest importer of pornography in the Middle East, as well as the biggest financier of madrasas around the world.

They point to the Quran as the source of their authority to harass and rape all non-Muslim women regardless of their skin colour or personal politics, especially inside Western host countries. The Quran also authorizes and encourages, indeed requires, devout Muslims to kill anyone who dares to question the tenets of their faith. Islam demands nothing less than the suppression of free speech and artistic expression under threat of death.

Third wave intersectional feminists may not like what an artist draws or paints but, thus far, they have not dispatched any Kalashnikov-wielding hit-women to kill them as Islamists are doing. [10] That is about to change as feminism aligns itself with the gender apartheid and intolerance embedded in the Quran and Hadiths.

Supermodel Mariah Idrissi. Screengrab via Google search

Mariah Idrissi, one of Vogue’s new hijab-wearing supermodels, urges her Woke admirers to forget the whole 72-virgin thing, arguing that anything unflattering to special interest groups, regardless of how accurate, should be deemed offensive and therefore censored. What Ms. Idrissi is demanding is nothing less than suppression of free speech and the consequent death of truth. I thought that free speech was still among the foundation blocks of the Western democracies, but I’ll admit to not having looked closely lately.

In her address to the Oxford Union during a debate on the topic of “No Platforming” (i.e., censorship or denying a public platform to those who don’t share one’s own beliefs and opinions), she begins with a denial:

“I just wanna start out by saying the whole 72-virgin thing is really outdated and unauthentic, and in 2019 can we please stop trying to interpret books in different languages into our own language because we don’t understand what we’re saying?” [13]

Unauthentic? Ms. Idrissi has been sleeping through her Quran classes, so let’s refer her to Jami at-Tirmidhi 1663, Book 22, Hadith 46

Stop translating books into other languages so we can understand them? I wonder how well Ms. Idrissi understands ancient Arabic.

Of course, the Quran was never big on freedom of speech or reliance on any kind of verifiable data. Like Fundamentalist Christians, Muslim children are not encouraged to be critical and analytical but to blindly accept the dictates of their religious leaders solely on the basis of faith, then act as instructed.

“Shut the fuck up and press that detonator button before I smack ya one upside the head!”

Are these attacks on the intellect merely a tempest in a teacup, another cheap-ass attention grab by psychopathic influencers pitching to overly entitled snowflakes, gender dystopes, and empty-headed sheeple? Has the progressive Left suddenly “found its faith” by adopting a value system conceived in the seventh century Saharan Desert that’s contrary to everything the Left has ever stood for? Has feminism contracted an unholy alliance with institutionalized sadism to endorse gender apartheid? Is this another fad, like virgin pins and pet rocks?

In the musical Grease, Frenchie uses a " virgin " pin to pierce Sandy's ear. Now, how metaphoric is that ?

Will they all eventually just go away? That’s highly unlikely, at least not until a fair amount of blood has been spilled.

Islamist hit squads aside, Orientalist art works are prime targets for intersectional feminism and Woke post-colonial angst, a toxic cult wherein pseudo-sensitivity is worshiped on the altar of conformity while truth and even common sense go down the toilet.

Art is low hanging fruit; therefore, gender warriors, climate cultists, and keffiyeh clowns don’t need to think too much or try too hard. Want to call attention to global warming? Just toss some fifty-cent cans of soup at a $25 million painting. Want to solve the problem of hunger in the world? More soup, another painting. Want to free Julian Assange? Hold Picasso, Rembrandt, and Andy Warhol hostage. More on that later.

The feminist proclivity for totalitarianism and dogma of “the bad man” puts at risk all artworks that do not advance their version of the politically correct, especially those depicting what Woke idiocy has not yet succeeded in denying: the entrenched abuse of women under Islam and the Prophet’s plea to his followers to subdue the entire world. “Queers for Palestine?” For starters, imagine oneself being thrown from the top of a minaret or perhaps the Eiffel Tower.

Hey, Muslim women! Let’s get naked!

I already mentioned Adolph Hitler in this essay – a cheap ploy borrowed from Mariah Idrissi in her rambling address to the Oxford Union – but the patron saint of lockstep conformity deserves another citation. Naïve campus politicos and parrots of the politically correct who play into the hands of terrorists, like the Eastern Europeans who rushed to aid and abet the Nazi SS in exterminating Jews, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, gypsies, and other “non-Ayrians” in their conquered countries, may soon find themselves inside the extermination camps. That is, if the Islamists have their way.

What is the so-called politically correct, anyway?

To borrow a quotation from comedian, author, and podcaster, Konstantin Kisin, who grew up in the former Soviet Union:

“Comrade, this is factually correct, but it is politically incorrect…”

Art in the service of totalitarianism. Left: Soviet era internationalist poster. Right: “Martyrdom in the Context of the Palestinian National Struggle” [14]

The Woke-Left has learned nothing about the preciousness of free expression in an open society and the dire consequences of suppressing it. “No platforming” and “cancellation” are simply old-fashioned censorship in a shiny, new wrapper designed to dupe young people.

Islamists, however, cannot be bothered with the niceties; they simply kill anyone deemed to have blasphemed their Prophet or offended their sensitivity. Twelve dead and eleven wounded artists and publishing staff in a single day in France is a really big number, and the casualty list continues to grow.

The 1978 publication of Edward Said’s book entitled “Orientalism” encouraged pseudo-academic discourse to adopt the term “Orientalism” when referring to a patronizing, oppressive Western attitude towards Middle Eastern, Asian, and North African societies, thereby placing Orientalist literature and art squarely in the service of Western imperialism.[15] Critics have labelled Said’s treatise “an incoherent amalgam of dubious postmodern theory, sentimental Third World-ism, glaring historical errors, and Western guilt."

The French Society of Orientalist Painters, founded in 1893 with Jean-Léon Gérôme as its honorary president, promoted the economic interests of painters and helped fund their travels. During its most active period in the late 19thand early 20th centuries, the Society was accused of promoting colonialism. Again, the inseparability of art and politics. No matter what one says or does, some social crusader or religious fanatic will point an accusing finger, or worse, a gun.

For this condition, Islam has much to answer for itself. It has traditionally censored all reasoned criticism of its holy books, condemned the depiction of the human form in art, declared all depictions of the prophet Mohammad verboten and their creators deserving of death, and proudly vaunts its credentials as a male-dominated theocracy bent on world domination, the patriarchy on steroids. In short, the unholy romance of hijacked feminism with jihad conveniently validates the feminist dogma of “the bad (white) man.”

On this point practically everyone agrees, most of all Muslim apologists themselves, although without the inconvenient burden of shame. Complicit in their own repression are the approximately one billion Muslim women in the world who, like Ms. Idrissi, are not all locked away in harems.

“For there is an enemy beyond Ayesha, and it is History herself. History is the blood--wine that must no longer be drunk. History the intoxicant, the creation and possession of the Devil, of the great Shaitan, the greatest of the lies -- progress, science, rights -- against which the Imam has set his face. History is a deviation from the Path, knowledge is a delusion, because the sum of knowledge was complete on the day Allah finished his revelation to Mahound.” – Salman Rushdie, The Satanic Verses, Chapter IV

Salman Rushdie’s condemnation by Iran’s Ayatollahs and relentless pursuit by thousands of self-appointed executioners is a case in point, although there are many, many other fugitives of Islamic so-called justice, too many to cite in a brief treatise on art.

The theme explored in Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses” makes the hair stand up on every pious Muslim’s neck, inspiring panic. Rushdie has suggested that, during the legendary dream in which the prophet Muhammed forged his covenant with the Hebrew god whose messenger was the Angel Gabriel, it was not Gabriel at all but Satan in disguise who dictated the tenets of the new religion, what critics have cynically called “a motherlode of bad ideas.”

Acknowledgment of Rushdie’s proposition invalidates 1,300 years of devotion to a belief system that has caused widespread misery to its adherents (primarily women) and continues to propagate murder and mayhem in the world at large. Hence the reference to the satanic. If one were to sit down and engineer a political system that exceeds even Stalinism in cruelty and intolerance and Genghis Kahn in ruthless appetite for conquest and enslavement, it would have to be Islam.

Shoot the artist, not the art

Unlike climate cultists and gender warriors, Islamists don’t attack individual works of art. They kill and maim the artists and writers whose works they dislike.

Under a long-standing death warrant, the latest assassination attempt on Salman Rushdie has left him permanently disabled (blinded in one eye). After publication of The Satanic Verses, Islamist avengers murdered Hitoshi Igarashi, Rushdie’s Japanese translator. Rushdie’s Norwegian publisher, William Nygaard, was shot three times but survived. Rushdie’s Italian translator Ettore Capriolo was beaten and attacked with a knife by an Iranian assassin, sustaining serious injuries. Islamists set fire to a hotel in eastern Turkey in a thwarted plot to kill author Aziz Nesin, who translated Rushdie’s book into Turkish. In the mob’s assault on Mr. Nesin’s hotel, 35 individuals were killed and 60 injured.

Okay, so when was the last time a call by any Christian or Jewish sect, or any other religion, for the death of an author resulted in so much human suffering?

That’s right. Never.

As a businessperson and art aficionado, I have spent a good deal of time in Africa. The colourful milieu depicted in Orientalist paintings still exists in the real world. One can visit the same bustling Arab bazaars depicted by Orientalist painters some 200 years ago. One might even purchase a sex slave from these markets, although the same can be accomplished back home without the inconvenience, expense, and inherent danger of travel to unstable countries.

One’s overwhelming in situ impression of any contemporary Arab street market is not that of a lovely Orientalist painting in a well-ordered and secure museum or gallery. First impressions involve an overpowering of the nerve endings: the crowd stinks, the chaos is unbearable. Worse, there is an overwhelming sense of menace. One instinctively feels unsafe and, if not accompanied by a savvy local male who deflects advances by other horny males, hustlers, petty criminals, and the police, they will likely come away with a rather negative impression. Undoubtedly, this was also the experience of 19th century painters who travelled to North Africa to soak up ambience and crank out masterpiece after masterpiece filled with local colour.

The only truly reasonable approach to the disparity between art and reality, art and the politically correct, is to acknowledge that art of all eras, whether religious or secular themed, nihilist or optimist, has reflected the widespread misery and unequal distribution of power in the world. But then, when did reason ever equate with politics or religion which, in the case of Islam, are one and the same?

The pot calls the kettle “black”

As Hans Baldung’s Virgo Lactans, Giampietro’s Mary Magdalene, and many versions of Lot and His Daughters suggest, there have always been “workarounds” when it came to proscribed subject matter within Christian society. Unlike Islam, in Christianity the profane is easily legitimized through association with the sacred, adapting to the ever-shifting definition of the politically correct. Yet, nothing characterizes Islam more than its profound lack of workarounds.

In this very same way, today’s feminists rationalize sex work while celebrating grandmothers, housewives, and underage schoolgirls stripping for money on social media platforms such as Onlyfans, Bongacams, Chaturbate, and many other sites as revolutionary, empowering its practitioners. If this is true, then the sex slaves and harem inmates depicted by the Orientalists would have to be acknowledged as empowered. They survived in the world (or not) by virtue of their sex appeal.

Before Onlyfans, lonely men masturbated to images of a lactating Virgin Mary. Left: Baldung’s Virgo Lactens. Right: Gianpietro’s Mary Magdalene

The Biblical tale of Lot and his daughters. Anonymous 17 th century artist.

The biblical fable of Lot’s daughters seducing their father after the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah has been the subject of countless Old Master paintings over the centuries, some surprisingly graphic, nonetheless enjoying the Catholic Church’s nihil obstat (i.e., no objections). Think of “Lot and His Daughters” as an “Evening in the Seraglio” with a distinctively incestuous flavour.

When celebrated psychiatrist and author Theodore Dalrymple was asked what might be the next issue to be normalized in the politization of gender after trans, he replied: “Incest.”

Islamists have no doubt studied these and other so-called Christian paintings which tend to validate their contention that Western art denigrates and corrupts what they consider an expression of the divine, that is, the human body as a temple and reflection of God’s own image. Even under Islam with its obsession for prepubescent girls and condemnation of homosexuality, a father bonking his daughters is still considered taboo. The tale of Lot and his daughters existed in Saharan oral literature from which it found its way into the Bible then later into Islamic literature, but only Westerners (i.e., Christians) celebrate it in art.

Orientalist harem girl paintings, along with Baldung’s Virgo Lactens, Giampietro’s Renaissance-era Mary Magdalene, and umpteen versions of Lot and His Daughters, tread the “de-militarized zone” between the sacred and the profane, between fine art and pornography. They function in art history much like South Korea’s border with North Korea, a geopolitical fugazi (from the Italian “fu cazzo,” meaning “fake shit”).

If Gianpietro’s Mary Magdalene were alive today, she would surely be an Onlyfans content creator, that is, when she wasn’t busy masturbating with a viewer-controlled vibrator (called “teledildonics” or sex-by-modem) for tokens on Chaturbate or Bonga Cams. While the seraglio may be in its decline in post-modern Muslim society, the virtual harem and digital bordello have only just arrived in the West. Group sex in the Metaverse is available to anyone with a virtual reality headset and the purchase price of a subscription.

Pornography and “sex work” are uniquely human phenomenon that cut across ethnic, religious, and cultural lines; no other species has them. Furthermore, humankind excels in its ability to disguise pornography as anything but what it is. War porn, money porn, race porn, drugs porn, guns porn, police culture porn, Black ghetto porn, you-name-it-porn, all neatly packaged for capitalist exploitation.

Sex slavery, confirmed by archeology and the Bible as having been operative in the world from at least three millennia before Roman times, is undoubtedly the longest enduring form of pornography, lingering well into the current era where, thanks to Silicon Valley and ever-retrograde geopolitics, it is enjoying a resurgence.

This treatise and others like it inspire push-back from armchair historians, Muslim apologists, and virtue signaling psycho-babblers eager to accuse their authors of racism (or reverse racism), sexism, and, of course, Islamophobia. Like other social media attention hounds, obscure imams desperate to make a name for themselves issue fatwas calling for their executions in the style of Salman Rushdie who, in a saner world, would be celebrated as a hero and inspiration to progressive Muslims. [16]

Therefore, to live in the world, artists and writers need to adopt a measure of cognitive dissonance.

In other essays, I have expounded on the role of the orgasm in art, posed the question as to why penises depicted in art are always so small, and described what it’s like to be stripped naked and whipped by a slavering pedophile in a Roman collar beneath a dusty painting of Jesus on the cross. I have pointed out the capitalist shark-fest around the transitioning of underage boys and girls by drug therapy and gender-affirming surgery currently championed by a medical profession that has lost its ethical and moral compasses. I mean, is there anything more barbaric and pornographic then mutilating the genitals of children? And how does surgical transitioning of children differ from the widespread Muslim practice of female genital mutilation? It’s only a matter of time before the Woke Inquisition hauls my impious arse before an ad hoc tribunal in some musty university basement on charges of Islamophobia and promoting unsanctioned truths. De-platformed. Cancelled. Enemy of the People.

This is, in a most profound sense, a validation of Islam for having, if nothing more redeeming, a sense of consistency. When Muslim apologists point out the decadence (gender dysphoria, drug addiction, institutionalized greed, rampant crime, war for profit), social decay (death of the family, child and elder abuse, child poverty and hunger, school and mall shootings), and general insanity happening in Western countries, their arguments are not without merit. The decline of traditional religion in the West has allowed the religion of Woke to step into the void, bringing Sharia and the Western court of political correctness ever closer together.

The war on art

When it comes to art-making, there will always be political repercussions. The mission and purpose of art is, and always has been, to inspire as well as provoke, whether to pious submission or violent defiance.

In 2001, the Taliban blasted the ancient Bamiyan Buddhas – two sixth-century statues standing 180 ft (54 m) and 123 ft (37 m) tall – to smithereens because the Buddha’s message of peace isn’t compatible with Mohammed’s seventh century call for jihad and the violent destruction of anything non-Muslim. Tourists can now pay five dollars to wander around grabbing photos of the blackened holes left in the cliff face where the statuary once stood.

Group at left wants free food, so they attack Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Group at right wants to stop the oil companies, so they deface Van Gogh’s sunflowers. Image sources: video screen grabs via The Guardian and NPR

Meanwhile, Western environmental activists – lacking the arms and explosives employed by their jihadi brethren – toss canned soup at a defenceless Vincent Van Gogh then chain themselves to the gallery floor. Why? Because they fear art, literature, and scientific thought, and, in their ignorance, feel compelled to strike back at it. And they have their hit lists. [17]

Anyone remember the old tune “Animal Crackers in my Soup,” sung by the inimitable Shirley Temple? These folks are severely animal crackers. If climate change were not buzzwords, they would find other even less worthy causes in which to invest their unfocused angst. Suggestion: give them all free tickets to the Folsom Street Fair.

Note the tee-shirts sported by the Van Gogh vandals. These “Just Stop Oil” activists, alongside “Queers for Palestine,” participated in a violent, 200,000 strong, January 2024 march through central London, shouting “Yemen, Yemen, make us proud!” referring to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels whose slogans include “Death to Israel” and “Curse the Jews.”[18] Somewhere in the background is Greta Eleonora TinTin Thunberg.

What they fail to understand, or refuse to admit, is that destroying works of art and marching in support of Islamic terrorist organizations will not improve the dismal plight of women, gays, and transgender people in Muslim-ruled countries or anywhere. Neither will it bring peace to the world.

Art does not need peace in the world for it to flourish; instead, it is often found at the service of ideology. Tyranny of the Right or tyranny of the Left, what these anti-art activists represent, in the simplest of terms, is ignorance in the service of gangsterism.

Holding art and artists hostage to achieve one’s political ends is the easiest way to earn the title “Femi-Nazi,” while the handle “Islamo-Nazi” has long been enjoyed by those bent on imposing their limited and rather infantile world view on the rest of humankind.

But that’s how the Woke mind works. Even Hitler’s Nazis (here we go again!) weren’t so stupid as to advocate for the destruction of artworks. Instead, they looted museums and private art collections both in Germany and the conquered territories for the purpose of enriching themselves, suggesting that they at least understood the monetary value of art even while disagreeing with subject matter. Equitable gender balance in the arts is badly needed, but not at the cost of destruction in the name of gender politics. [19]

Then, of course, there are the truly twisted anti-artists.

Andrei Molodkin, a Russian-born artiste who spends his time between Paris and Maubourget in the south of France, is a person of interest. Like the climate cultists and other anti-oil extremists who’ve trained their sights on DaVinci and Van Gogh, one is compelled to ask the inevitable question: where does he get his money?

Molodkin’s opus magister is an electro-mechanical contraption that pumps human blood chilled in a refrigeration unit around an acrylic frame via clear plastic tubing. Like the miraculously uncorrupted corpses of long-dead saints distributed throughout the vast network of Catholic churches in the world, Molodkin’s blood, donated by pious Irish Catholics, never coagulates. The work supposedly alludes to the rose window in London’s Anglican Westminster Cathedral. Molodkin is protesting the British Empire’s “Catholic Relief Act” of 1829 which legislated against there ever being an Irish Catholic Prime Minister, as if there weren’t any more serious issues left in the world.

Ever heard of it? Neither have I. Nor do I care.

At the time of writing, the identity of art works by Picasso, Rembrandt, and Warhol that Molodkin threatens to destroy using barrels of acid inside a 32-ton bank safe remains unpublished. The word “destroy” suggests a terrorist attack, so perhaps Molodkin will earn a 72-virgin reward should he inadvertently lock himself inside the death chamber while engaging in the destruction of human patrimony.

Catholic Blood by Andrei Molodkin. Image credit: SineadMeeh , own work [21]

Building on his expertise in fluid dynamics, Molodkin has constructed another electromechanical device involving a pneumatic pump and two containers, one with acid powder and the other with a catalyst sufficient to turn the artworks – and himself if he isn’t careful – into unrestorable debris within two hours, that is, if Julian Assange isn’t released by that time. The first things that come to mind are Auschwitz and Zyklon B, or the various suicide machines that Woke governments such as Canada and Switzerland have made available to their troubled citizens in a demented programme of what the Nazis once called “eugenics,” the cleansing of undesirables from society.

Speaking publicly of his Deadman’s Switch Project – enthusiastically backed by Assange’s wife Stella – in a campaign to solicit donations of artworks he intends to destroy:

“I told them [art collectors] it’s a collective artwork, we are all participating in it. We are trying to open a dialogue with the White House.”

A collective artwork? Performance art a-la Nazi book burnings and extermination squads, the ultimate stain on human history? So far, loopy art collectors eager to get onboard with this woke Kristallnacht have donated works by Jasper Johns, Jannis Kounellis, Robert Rauschenberg, Jake Chapman, Andres Serrano, Santiago Sierra, Sarah Lucas, and even some dubious pieces by Molodkin himself.

Giampaolo Abbondio, a Milanese art gallery owner, told Sky News that he provided a Picasso artwork because “it’s more relevant for the world to have one Assange than an extra Picasso.” I’m willing to bet a devalued dollar that Abbondio’s so-called Picasso artwork is nothing more than one of the many thousands of prints that are still being pulled from Picasso’s original etched plates, now steel-faced to produce endless copies.

Molodkin’s attention grab is inappropriate for any time in history and smacks of the Taliban’s recent destruction of Buddhist statuary and other non-Islamic monuments.

I mean, what’s the dude have against Picasso except envy? If Picasso were alive today, he’d surely advocate for the release of Julian Assange, much like he did with his painting “Guernica” after the German Luftwaffe’s terror bombing of a small Basque village during the Spanish Civil War of 1936-39. Instead of destroying art in protest, Picasso created something precious in response to barbarity, a powerful anti-war statement that took its place among the world’s best-known paintings.

“Guernica” by Pablo Picasso, 1937. Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia, Madrid. Fair Use Licence under United States copyright law.

Cursing the image makers

Despite the threat of fatwas calling for their executions and threats to their creative output by fellow practitioners, artists, writers, and photographers have been, and still are, humankind’s ad hoc record takers upon which human history remains heavily dependent. The power hungry of all political stripes will always strive to rewrite history, downplaying their atrocities and praising their own dubious achievements while their minions in the mainstream media, playing to the idiot fringe in society, cash-in big time.

Like other forms of pornography, there’s money in lies and misrepresentation, and thanks to the emergence of AI, the rewards can only become fatter. Since there’s no serious money in the fine arts, its practitioners remain free to speak openly without fear of economic repercussions, despite threats of physical harm or even death.

Paintings and sculptures of naked women, as Western artists both male and female have produced by the tens of thousands, cannot exist in any Muslim-ruled country because they represent a challenge to the status quo laid down by Muhammed in the seventh century. According to certain hadiths:

“The image makers are cursed; they are called some of the most evil creation; they will be most severely punished on the Day of Judgment; they will be punished until they breathe life into their “creations,” but they will never be able to do that; and the angels do not enter houses in which there are statues (Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim).” [22] [23]

Think Charlie Hebdo. Publish unflattering cartoons of their Prophet and Muslims born and raised in your own country will kill you. You may have shared a desk with them in grade 10 math class, played on the same cricket pitch, or even dated the same girls. Now they want your blood.

Orientalist artists of the 18th and 19th centuries had little to fear from Al Queda hit squads or disgruntled Muslim migrants and their descendants, as there were none to threaten them. They had their fingers, or rather their paintbrushes, on the pulse of history and theirs is a valuable contribution to human patrimony, a key to understanding how and why things haven’t changed much since Arab slavers raided shipping in the Mediterranean, seeking light-skinned women to sell into sex slavery and penetrated deep into Central Africa to capture Black cargo destined for North and South American plantations.

This treatise does not seek to diminish or degrade the sexual enslavement of Black and Asian women or deny that many thousands, alongside their white sisters, were sold into harems by Arab slavers over the centuries. Unfortunately, Western Orientalist painters, most of whom were white males, failed to address the core issue, instead focusing on removing the clothes from white women as today’s feminist critics suggest. Perhaps this aspect of history will become the focus of a subsequent treatise by a better writer.

Although artists, photographers, and writers may depict what seems unflattering to the political elite or is deemed offensive to one’s imaginary friend, their imagery does not necessarily reflect personal bias or endorsement. The creative process does not thrive on hatred.

But enough with apologies for the fine arts.

Artists, photographers, and writers should never have to apologize for their output, nor fear for their lives, at least not in a truly democratic society, although democracy itself persists in the world by the skin of its teeth. Hitler’s Nazis failed to eradicate it. Perhaps the Woke-Left in the service of radical Islam will prove more successful at the task.

Footnotes

[1] See: https://www.islamicity.org/20587/islams-prohibition-of-drawing-images-and-erecting-statues/

[2] Jessica Rawden, “The Fifty Shades Movies Have Been Really Lucrative for Jamie Dornan, July 17, 2018, published in Cinemablend, https://www.cinemablend.com/news/2450940/the-fifty-shades-movies-have-been-really-lucrative-for-jamie-dornan

3] Angelique Chrisafis, September 27, 2023, “French equality watchdog finds 90% of online pornography abuses women.” The Guardian, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/27/online-pornography-breaks-french-law-equality-watchdog-france?s=09[?]

[4] New Pornocrime” Report Reveals Damning Figures. Anna Fleck, October 5, 2023. Statista. https://www.statista.com/chart/30966/data-on-the-acts-of-violence-in-pornographic-films/

[5] Paul J. Wright, Robert Tounaga, Debby Herbenick, June 5, 2023, “But Do Porn Sites Get More Traffic than TikTol, OpenAI, and Zoom?” Published in The Journal of Sex Research, Volume 60. See: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00224499.2023.2220690

[6] Bradley Saacks, July 27, 2023, “Inside Pornhub’s finances,” Semafor, republished by YahooNews. https://news.yahoo.com/inside-pornhub-finances-162809656.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9kdWNrZHVja2dvLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAANWFz0zCVvsuaKTYNLG1rW9F0ltPaB2CkxU9Ty0BaU4FX1LBTeHTFAo3q_15-L6lP8zIz7JZdv_L1KD7R1o8aWffiKiQI9f_dxw7FyhmqVXpZ531tu1aVbiBeYm645fu70p034CLNhNmaLpGA-lK96C2TK8YVtJa_NcVeQNnsCPo

[7] 101WRIF, Pornhub Releases Annual Year In Review Insights For 2023. https://wrif.com/2023/12/15/pornhub-releases-annual-year-in-review-insights-for-2023/

[8] cdjapan. See: https://www.cdjapan.co.jp/product/NEOBK-2635700

[9] Christelle Taraud, December 4, 2019, “Sex in colonial empires and its legacy in Europe today.” See: https://www.eurozine.com/sex-in-colonial-empires-and-its-legacy-in-europe-today/ and https://www.amazon.fr/Sexe-race-colonies-Pascal-BLANCHARD/dp/2348036002

[10] On January 7, 2015, two Islamist gunmen burst into the Paris headquarters of the publication and opened fire on those present, killing twelve and wounding 11 while shouting “Alahu Akbar (God is great).” Rejoicings and spinoff atrocities echoed across France and throughout the Muslim world with dozens of murders and church bombings. While the art community remains defiant after the Charlie Hebdo massacre and other attacks on artists, writers, publishers, galleries and museums, churches and synagogues (the repositories of much Western art) remain fearful, not least of which is a lingering fear of impending censorship by national governments in their feeble attempt to avoid inciting Islamists. One can lampoon Jesus, the Pope, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (with his finger on the nuclear trigger) without fear of reprisal; however, scores of artists, writers, and publishers live in hiding or under police protection due to Islamist threats, fatwas calling for their executions, and huge bounties placed on their heads. William Nygaard, the Norwegian publisher of Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses survived an assassination attempt in 1993 when he was shot outside his home in Oslo. When Danish cartoonist Kurt Westergaard published a cartoon showing Muhammed with a bomb in his turban in 2010, he barely survived an attack by an axe-wielding assassin. The worst kind of censorship is self-censorship predicated on fear.

[11] Theo Van Gogh (1957-2003) was the Dutch director of “Submission: Part 1,” a ten-minute short film written by Somali writer and politician Ayaan Hirsi Ali that criticized violence against women in Islamic society. The title “Submission,” is a translation of the word "Islam" into English. On 2 November 2004, he was murdered by Mohammed Bouyeri, a Dutch-Moroccan Islamist who objected to the film's message. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theo_van_Gogh_(film_director)

[12] Rick Noack, July 11, 2016, Independent (copyright: Washington Post), “2,000 men ‘sexually assaulted 1,200 women’ at Cologne New Years Eve party.” https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/cologne-new-year-s-eve-mass-sex-attacks-leaked-document-a7130476.html

[13] Mariah Idrissi, We Should Support No Platforming (7/8) Oxford Union,

Watch the full debate here: Watch the full debate here:

[14] Institute for Palestine Studies. See:

https://www.palestine-studies.org

[15] Edward W. Said “Orientalism,” Goodreads. https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/2310058-orientalism-western-conceptions-of-the-orient

[16] Mike Fishmore, October 23, 2023, “Disturbing Poll on the Majority of Muslim Americans.” Analyzing America.https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2023/10/703314/

[17] Samantha Subramanian, December 13, 2015. “The Hit List.” (The Islamist war on bloggers), https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/12/21/the-hit-list

[18] Arthur Parashar and Eirian Jane Prosser, Mail Online, January 15, 2024, “Protestors chant ‘Yemen,Yemen, make us proud, turn another ship around’ as 200,000 march through London and Met Police move in to make arrests – and Just Stop Oil are there too.” https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12958941/More-200-000-Pro-Palestinian-marchers-set-descend-London-today-Yemen-airstrikes-expected-raise-tensions-1-700-police-mobilised-government-advise-saying-yelling-Jihad-arrested-sight.html

[19] Katy Hessel, March 1, 2024, “Museums Without Men: my project to end their shocking gender imbalance,” The Guardian. See: https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2024/mar/01/museums-without-men-gender-imbalance-tate-met

[20] Nadia Beard, “The Artist Holding Valuable Art Hostage to Protect Julian Assange.” The New Yorker, February 9, 2024

[21] SineadMeeh, own work via Wikipedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 licence,

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrei_Molodkin#/media/File:Andrei_Molodkin,_Catholic_Blood,_2013.jpeg

[22] Islam's Prohibition of Drawing Images and Erecting Statues. See: https://www.academia.edu/40134425/Islams_Prohibition_of_Drawing_Images_and_Erecting_Statues

[23] “The most severely punished people on the Day of Judgement would be the image-makers.”

Fatwa on the ruling of photos:

Question: What is the ruling on taking photographs, when they are for necessity and when they are for adornment?

Answer: Pictures of living (humans and animals) are unlawful except for necessity. Examples of necessity include identity photos, passport photos, or photos of criminals for the purpose of identification and then arrest when they commit a crime or attempt to flee.

Permanent Committee for Research and Verdicts, Fatawa Islamiyah Darussalam Vol: 8, page 156. See: http://www.fatwaislam.com/fis/index.cfm?scn=fd&ID=1079

Ref: https://salaficentre.com/2012/04/30/the-most-severely-punished-people-on-the-day-of-resurrection-would-be-the-image-makers-bukhaari-muslim/