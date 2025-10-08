Self-explanatory. Obviously, AI generated image.

AMERICA HAS ALWAYS DOMINATED THE WORLD’S IMAGINATION, a situation owing as much to its mythical Old West as it does to the return of the Trump Gang.

But this article isn’t about the crude antics of Donald J. Trump.

It’s about his wife, Melania, former and again current First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS45/47) and a role model for American women and girls. And it’s about the Trump message for men. It’s also about the demise of common decency and plain, old fashioned respect.

We’re talking about respect for the Office of The First Lady.

Can anyone imagine the late Queen Elizabeth II posing for GQ? Or the current Queen Camilla Parker-Bowles Windsor in her birthday suit? Or even the disgruntled but better endowed Duchess Meghan Markle, for that matter?

Americans seemed to think it was okay for the country’s First Lady to feature in cheesy porn shots that every red-blooded adolescent male knows what to do with. It’s about freedom and not being ashamed of who (or what) we are. Melania Trump was, and still is, a beautiful woman who, like a fine European wine, is aging quite nicely.

While Donald Trump fought to keep the Epstein files, not to mention his tax returns, out of the public eye, by the time he’d moved into the White House in January 2017, everyone in the country had seen his wife’s tits. And a lot more.

It wasn’t anything much to do with the woman’s personal choices as it was with her husband’s shameless merchandising and his rivals’ thirst for vengeance. While Trump is currently getting his back on the Dems, he hasn’t yet stooped to distributing cheesy photos of world leaders and celebes like the images in this essay.

Not AI-generated.

As Brutus declared back in the 1st century, “I’m not here to eulogize a Caesar but to bury one.”

We’re here to bury the old and resurrect the new Melania.