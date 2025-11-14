IT’S PROBABLY A GOOD THING that my late father (1920-2008) isn’t here to savour life in Americans these days. The shame would have killed him.

My father was a high school student in Chicago during the Great Depression, middle child of semi-literate immigrant parents who’d never stepped inside a classroom in their lives. In any case, there was no public education where they’d come from. Nonetheless, their son never scored a grade less than “A” in any high school subject and graduated as President of the Roosevelt High School Honor Society in 1938.

My father’s dream was to become a medical doctor. In 1930s America, that was impossible without money. There were no student loans to be had. No DEI. Scholarships eluded those without connections.

My grandfather was an unemployed barber, while grandma worked at a sewing machine in a garment district sweatshop along Maxwell Street. Together, they barely managed to pay rent and put food on the table. All clothing was homemade. Schoolbooks were considered precious, lent and borrowed until the bindings collapsed.

No, my father didn’t walk barefoot to school in a blinding snowstorm, uphill both ways. But neither did he have it easy. Nobody did.

“America will never be destroyed from outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” - Abraham Lincoln

My father never became a medical doctor as he’d hoped, but he came close. It’s what this essay is all about.