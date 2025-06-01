Moloch is the ancient god of child sacrifice.

If one could miraculously remove Islam from the Middle East, or better yet the entire world, places like Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Palestine, Egypt, and the entirety of North Africa would be a paradise. Isn’t that where the proverbial Garden of Eden was located, between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in southern Iraq?

I don’t mean to imply that all Muslims should be killed. I mean, pretend that Muhammed had never lived. Curiously, Muhammed and Moloch both begin with “M.” Like the Alfred Hitchcock movie.

Islamism prohibits progress, coexistence, or even joy. It is profoundly anti-intellectual despite endless arguments amongst imams and mullahs about how old (or young) a virgin should be before a grown man is allowed to deflower her, or which Islamic sect is most favoured by Allah, or how to turn plastic water pipes into lethal rockets.

Islam is not a religion of peace but a cult of death. When television in Muslim-led countries teaches children that the noblest thing anyone can do is to kill a Jew, any Jew, and the more Jews the better, instead of learning their A-B-Cs, you know that Islam is a death cult that glorifies child sacrifice to Moloch.

Have you ever smelled human blood, or any blood? You know, like during the slaughter of farm animals, or after a road accident, or (heaven forbid) around a homicide? Spilled blood attracts flies, the winged disciples of Moloch.