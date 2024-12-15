By guest columnist راوي الحدث

Le Rêve du Croyant (Dream of the Believer) by Achille Zo (1826-1901)

"It's still the same old story, a fight for love and glory..." - Herman Hupfeld, As Time Goes By, 1931

“Casabanca” stands out amongst my favourite Hollywood classics.

Who can resist the smoking hot love triangle of Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), Rick (Humphrey Bogart), and Victor (Paul Heinreid) or ignore the classic stereotypes (crafty Arabs, corrupt policemen, menacing Nazis, a Black jazz pianist, ad infinitum). It's all there: ultra-patriotic cliches set against a colonialist backdrop and...drum roll...World War II.

By today's woke standards, the movie is dripping with political incorrectness; yet, it's practically impossible to find anyone who doesn't love it. Casablanca, intended as wartime propaganda featuring a director and cast that worked feverishly and practically without a script, is considered by many critics as the finest movie ever produced anywhere. No special effects. Filmed in glorious black and white (like our values), low budget. The actors carried the day.

"She paints his face with her eyes" - Roger Ebert Click on the images to view the trailers

Sex and the French

With the absconding of Syrian President Assad to exile in Russia, the former French protectorate has become the bailiwick of the Islamic State (ISIS).