Image thanks to Rich Liedman

Back in the day, I actually owned a copy of Chairman Mao’s little red book, but was too stoned most of the time to appreciate its exhortations to smash the capitalist state.

“Women are a vast reserve of labour power. This reserve should be tapped in the struggle to build a great socialist country.” - Mao Tse-Tung

Was the Great Liberator thinking of women like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Surely he didn’t have anyone like, say, Valerie Jean Solanas, a mover and shaker of the feminist movement in America and author of the SCUM Manifesto, in mind. Solanas and other intersectional feminists championed the extinction of men, including Communists and Socialists. Anybody with a penis. Their twisted legacy persists like a bad stain, influencing and ultimately destroying the aspirations and future happiness of young, impressionable women.

Dudes like Bernie Sanders whose campaign against Big Pharma promises to reduce the price of Viagra, and Zohran Mamdani whose campaign for the mayor’s chair in NYC will make Female Genital Mutilation clinics available to cut out girls’ clitorises and make them more amenable to rape and humiliation, are wild about Rep. AOC (D-NY) and her thoroughly sophomoric vision for America. Surely, the late Ms Solanas would have had something even more ridiculous to add.

“For us in Russia, Communism is a dead dog, while, for many people in the West, it is still a living lion.” - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Anyway, back to Mao

Chairman Mao was noteworthy for the toes of his highly polished black shoes that he used as mirrors to peer under the skirts of female dignitaries. He was also known for a deficit of oral hygiene and gums oozing pus, stubbornly asserting that a tiger never brushes its teeth.

The Great Liberator said nothing about LGBTQAI+. Apparently, there were no places for gays, lesbians, or persons of indeterminate gender in his Great Socialist Country.

American politicians are well known for thinking with the little head between their legs rather than the big one atop their necks. That’s what First Ladies like Eleanor Roosevelt, who managed her husband Franklin’s administration from a back office in the White House, discovered back in the Great Depression. That was long before Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and a pawing Joe Biden, never mind that new White House addition soon to be christened the “Monica Lewinsky Ballroom,” captured the American imagination.

Such antics would not be permitted under Communism nor any truly totalitarian regime. Islam neatly solves the problem of male urges by allowing its disciples four legal wives and unlimited sex slaves. Is that why President Trump is courting Qatar these days? Not to mention that nifty 72-virgins thing.

So yeah, the Maxist-Islamist fusion that Zohran Mamdani represents might be just the ticket for New York City (Not). Besides legalized abortion up to the moment of birth, we’ll get Female Genital Mutilation clinics popping up like a crop of bad weeds as they’ve done in Dearborn and Minneapolis. Prostitutes and drug traffickers will get seats on City Council. Police? Fuggedabbadit!

And, of course, Jew hatred a-la-mode.

COMMUNISM AND SOCIALISM ALWAYS PROMISE BIG but deliver small. Free food, free transportation, free “healthcare,” free love, free everything. That is, after the workers have taken over the means of production. It’s exactly what Zohran Mamdani promised. Meanwhile, New York City businesses have been relocating to Florida, removing $ billions from city revenues.

Free everything is what Fidel Castro promised back in the late 1950s. I recall the announcement when Fidel’s freedom fighters marched into Havana, and when he afterwards addressed the United Nations in soon-to-be-Zohran’s own personal Havana. Castro had his own island, not to mention the unlimited resources of the Soviet Union with which to build the communist dream, and he lived to be 90; still, he could not make socialism work. Cuba remains mired in poverty and despair. Its citizens still dream of emigrating to the USA, ICE or no ICE.

Where do Cuban exiles go? That’s right. To Florida.

What do they do? They start businesses that provide employment to Americans and contribute to state and federal tax streams.

Socialism succeeded elsewhere, so why not here?

The United Kingdom and European Union countries already enjoy the fruits of socialism with free universal healthcare and free post-secondary education based on merit, programs that the USA simply cannot get its head around.

The problems faced by the UK and EU aren’t attributable to socialism. They are attributable to open borders and the Judeo-Christian propensity for tolerance in the face of a political system disguised as religion that’s predicated on intolerance. We’re talking Islam. Find an antidote to the poison of Islam and you get peace in the world.

Zohran Mamdani represents neither true socialism nor peace in the world. He is, however, iconic of the worst movements ever to plague humankind. He’s the thin edge of a very ugly wedge that is dividing America into warring camps, a social pressure cooker poised to explode into civil war along racial and religious lines.

New Yorkers had best think hard and long about their romance with this Marxist-Islamist before the feds do a Maduro on Mamdani and his horrible wife.

Of course, promises of free groceries, free rent, free transportation, free prostitutes, and all that other nice stuff is really hard to dismiss.

So, yeah, New Yorkers. Drink the Kool-Aid!

Further reading