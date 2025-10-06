“Great snakes, Greta!” The real TinTin, Greta TinTin Thunberg, and Snowy arrive on the Sumud Flotilla.

SOME PEOPLE LOVE TO SNIPE at sex trade workers, but not this boy.

I learned early in life that once any woman has sold her body for money, every subsequent relationship is transactionary. That’s something POTUS and FLOTUS 45/47 understand better than any of us plebs.

You can fall in love with a sex trade worker. You can make babies with her (or him, as the case may be). You can put her/him/them on a pedestal and worship their lovely arse. Heck, you can even fight other men/women over them, as you will eventually need to do. She/he/they will do everything in their power to betray you, just to see how much abuse you’ll endure and how much BS you’ll swallow before rejecting them. Then they’ll play the victim card.

One way or another, she/he/they are going to ruin your life. But hey, go ahead and bring home that baby bumblebee.

Eco-whores are trending but don’t be fooled. They’re nothing but plain, old fashioned prostitutes.