Everybody loves a witch hunt. Continental School, “Holy Inquisition Torture Scene,” 19 th century anonymous artist

HISTORY SUGGESTS THAT everybody loves a good witch hunt.

Why? Because those who prosecute witches do it for personal gain and nothing succeeds like success, truth be damned. Nowhere is this principle more evident than in the current congressional hearings dedicated to the pillorying of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci or no Fauci, this diversion of public scrutiny away from genuinely serious issues plaguing America and the world simply had to happen. The Epstein saga was running out of doggie-doo in which to rub our noses. Voters no longer care whether Melania was a virginal young super-model or a low-track call girl. Trump’s assault on Iran isn’t going well. Meanwhile, the millions who perished of Covid-19 are dead and gone while no amount of public spectacle will bring them back.

The more sinister issue inherent in gain-of-function research and its involvement in the development of bio-weaponry has been relegated to a mere footnote amidst the rush to hang the handiest scapegoat from the nearest flagpole.

In a society predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed that validates manhood (and womanhood) through violence and defines patriotism by gun ownership, truth naturally comes with a high sticker price. Given the actual evidence, one might easily conclude that Covid-19 constitutes the biggest, boldest public bamboozle in human history.

Genocide is the new buzzword

Now that institutionalized lunacy drives the narrative, the new buzzword is “genocide.”[1] Genocide is trending more furiously than hideously botoxed lips, Brazilian butt uplifts, and Black ghetto culture. Its definition has become so fluid that readers can simply assign their own meaning, which brings us to the theme of this essay.

Was the Covid-19 pandemic simply another winter flu gone all sci-fi or was it purposely engineered at the Wuhan lab then unleashed on humankind for nefarious purposes? Was it a well planned and meticulously executed genocide? A test run for something even more devastating to come? If so, then who was ultimately responsible and, more importantly, who benefited?

Like duped European Jewry who marched like sheep to the slaughter in the 1930s and 40s, humankind in general never learns. It places blind faith in its leaders, as if climbing to the top of a political dung heap required a greater than average sense of ethics and morality which, for the average citizen has always been abysmally low. It worships doctors and lawyers and hideously be-medalled military commanders.

When medicine takes a political stance. Left. Dr. Joseph Mengele, the original “Doctor Death,” 1944. Right Dr. Anthony Fauci, 2007. Bottom: Jewish children selected for medial experimentation at Auschwitz.

It may seem unkind, or even libellous, to compare Anthony Fauci to Joseph Mengele but the jury is still out on the morality of gain-of-function research and key player involvement (i.e., culpability) in 19 to 36 million direct and indirect Covid-19 deaths worldwide. Aside from some financial gain by the funeral industry, the recent pandemic didn’t benefit anyone except so-called “Big Pharma.” And, of course, it removed hundreds of thousands of former taxpayers from social security and welfare rolls. Call it the “gain” in gain-of-function.

Covid-19 killed far more innocents than did the Holocaust. The key issue is whether or not it was, like the Holocaust, purpose caused.

Here’s the backstory

Thanks for coming back to this essay.

Where the buck stops

Like President Harry Truman once said, “The buck stops here.” In other words, the person at the top is ultimately responsible for the actions of his subordinates. This is the reverse of the Mafia blueprint for government wherein power runs from top to bottom while responsibility runs from bottom to top.

Under successive administrations, Doctor Anthony Fauci was America’s top medical expert and the highest paid U.S. government fonctionnaire at an annual salary of $434,321, higher than the President’s salary of $400,000, rising to $480,654 before retirement in 2023. Fauci’s net worth doubled to $15 million between 2019 and 2023, during the depths of the COVID-19 lockdowns when families and small businesses relied on government bailouts to put bread on the table and many Americans lost their homes and livelihoods.

In early 2023, Anthony Fauci sold his autobiography “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service,” to Penguin Random House for a cool $5 million. This should resonate with wannabe authors who struggle to claim attention from literary agents and publishers only interested in ghost-written tell-alls from ethically compromised politicians, disgraced royalty, and Hollywood demimondaines.

This much is fact. The rest is conjecture, the fuel that drives every witch hunt.

Like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Cal), did Fauci become wealthy through insider trading in a Covid-depressed stock market? Did he enjoy some fat kickbacks in the form of consulting fees, speaking engagements, or other payola from Big Pharma? And why was he even involved with the Wuhan lab?

The source of Fauci’s wealth, though somewhat modest when placed alongside the skyrocketing financial gains of many initially poor Congresspersons and high government officials, is unlikely to ever be revealed. What has been revealed isn’t impressive.

Personally, I’d rather see Fauci’s financial disclosure statement than the Epstein files. Why? Because Epstein didn’t kill anyone. Perhaps Dr. Fauci didn’t kill anybody, either. He behaved rather well, especially when placed alongside Trump’s dodgy sidekick, Dr. Deborah Birx. At least he seemed coherent and didn’t advise anyone to drink bleach or stuff a UV lamp up their caboose.

“Now it’s clear the cash kept coming during his first year of ‘retirement.’ He was rubbing elbows with groups like [America’s Health Insurance Plans] flanked by taxpayer-funded security — even as his wife remained the top bioethicist at [the National Institutes of Health].” “The financial disclosures do not fully explain the source of that money but provide some hints, showing multiple six-figure tranches of payments he pocketed throughout 2023 that totaled $1.15 million. The payments include $100,000 in April 2023, $100,000 that May, $100,000 in June, $150,000 in September and $700,000 in November of that year.” - New York Post

Under a beach umbrella

Relaxing under a beach umbrella along the Costa de La Luz last summer, I engaged a vacationing research biologist and geneticist in a conversation that veered into shark infested waters. My sunscreen-lubricated companion (SPF 50) casually mentioned having visited the Wuhan lab during the ramp-up to the Covid-19 pandemic. I almost choked on my chilled tinto de verano. But, it was too late. I’d already swallowed the bait.

I asked if the Covid-19 virus had really come from infected bats sold in the local wet market.

Was it my breath that prompted an otherwise happy, relaxed vacationer chilling on the world’s most inviting beach to suddenly remember an appointment with the dentist?

On February 2, 2020, Fauci sent a message to National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, urging him to delete an email thread regarding the origins of the virus. The demand raises immediate, damning questions. What was in those messages that couldn’t survive public exposure? In 2024, congressional investigators established that chief of staff Greg Folkers and administrative assistants within the agency systematically deleted federal records to evade public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. They worked tirelessly to bury any evidence pointing toward a lab leak, deliberately fostering a culture where even asking about the Wuhan lab was vilified as hate speech. We now know that this public righteous indignation was a charade designed to conceal a private cover-up. - Aayan Hirsi Ali

Mind you, it was the same Andalusian beach where boatloads of African migrants disembark each day, some 25,000 since January 2025. Still, it’s unlikely that fear of sex-crazed migrants caused my learned companion to cut and run, artlessly dodging commentary on what former U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard has called a scandal of epic proportions, blowing the lid off Fauci’s empire and exposing the funding of what, in some minds at least, equates with mass murder.

As fate would have it, we met again this summer along the same beach. With so much water having flowed over the proverbial dam during the interim, I was craftier in soliciting relevant information from this source who let slip that their contract is with the U.S. military.

So, yeah. Connect the dots.

What is Gain-of-Function research?

Gain-of-function research (GoF research or GoFR) is medical research that genetically alters an organism in a way that may enhance the biological functions of gene products. This may include an altered pathogenesis, transmissibility, or host range, i.e., the types of hosts that a microorganism can infect. - Source

What this means is that a certain influenza strain may naturally infect only iguanas and gerbils, but, after intervention and alteration, it becomes infectious for every animal on the premises, wiping out the entire ranch. Or maybe the whole human race.

Your common winter flu generally originates in Asia where pigs and ducks are farmed on the same property. The virus lives happily in the intestines of pigs who wallow in the same muddy ponds where ducks swim, passing harmlessly into and out of the duck’s anus while, as the Hippocratic Oath prescribes “doing no harm.” Because viruses are constantly mutating, they occasionally make the jump to the local human community where they become a much more threatening disease of the respiratory tract.

When a research scientist introduces a mutation in a controlled laboratory situation that allows said influenza to infect another animal population for which it was not formerly native, that activity becomes a gain-of-function experiment, as the virus did not previously have that function. It “gained a function.” How does this relate to a medical doctor’s pledge to “do no harm?”

That would have been my question to Dr. Fauci were I Senator Hawley, not what’s the colour of his tie or the carpet in front of them. Did Fauci violate the Hippocratic oath by endorsing gain-of-function research at a Chinese bioweapons lab funded by the U.S. military?

I love that phrase “gained a function.” It lives in the same universe with enriching uranium from a relatively harmless 60% to 90% weapons grade.

Ass-u-me-ing that Covid-19 is/was a naturally occurring but harmless virus in bats, what wisdom or justification is there in causing it to “gain a function” that makes it dangerous to other species, especially humans, if not as a potential bioweapon? And why was a European biologist contracted to the U.S. military visiting the Wuhan lab during the ramp-up to a global pandemic linked to that same lab?

The answer, of course, lies in using a cat’s paw.

To create previously non-existent pathogens then develop vaccines to combat them seems to have been the objective of the Wuhan and possibly other labs around the world. Who funds this research and benefits from it? The pharmaceutical industry stands to gain nothing until a pandemic is well underway. Developing vaccines against a manufactured pathogen before releasing said pathogen into a human population would be a risky investment, while the industry is in business to generate profit for its shareholders. It only makes sense in the context of preconceived for-profit agreements between the parties, lending credence to conspiracy theorists.

By comparison, Poliomyelitis (polio), whose symptoms and outcomes are eerily similar to Covid-19, existed for thousands of years in the world before Dr. Jonas Salk’s team rushed to develop a vaccine against it in the 1950s. The virus exists naturally only in humans. It wasn’t created in a lab or genetically altered to decimate human populations. Curiously, Jonas Salk refused to accept a patent on his research and the vaccine that could have made him a very rich man. He refused the accolades. In other words, he wasn’t Anthony Fauci.

Is Fauci an unwitting pawn in a much broader and profoundly darker conspiracy than even he knows? Or does he deserve the title “Doctor Death?”

Plague doctor, circa 1600.

Like the Epstein files and who really killed JFK, the general public is unlikely to ever discover the truth.

Why a preemptive pardon?

Like rats abandoning a sinking ship, Anthony Fauci and others sought preemptive pardons from outgoing President Joe Biden for culpability in any aspect of the Covid-19 pandemic that ravished America and the world.

Meanwhile, the medical profession is generally proud of its Hippocratic Oath to do no harm; therefore, one naturally questions the existence of research labs dedicated to sketchy experiments that could unleash pathogens potentially more devastating to humankind than a nuclear holocaust.

China and the USA are leaders in gain-of-function research. Image credit: Daily Mail

About 85 miles southwest of Salt Lake City is the US government’s top-secret bioweapons lab. It’s called the Dugway Proving Ground. The 77-year-old facility covers about 800,000 acres. That’s just a little larger than the entire state of Rhode Island. And it tests some of the deadliest chemical, biological, radiological, and explosive hazards on Earth. - Source: Business Insider

The world’s bestselling book (the Bible) teaches that there will always be redemption, no matter how black the sin. If one acknowledges their mistake and takes ownership of the consequences, then forgiveness accordingly follows. On the other hand, history tends to heap dishonour on individuals whenever they double down, dodge culpability, and seek to justify the unjustifiable.

Anthony Fauci’s taking refuge in the Fifth Amendment resulted in his public humiliation. He could have laid all his cards on the table and come away a hero. America is that kind of place. It creates heroes by elevating the sinner.

“If the committee were interested in learning the facts rather than going after Dr. Fauci, it could recommend that Congress bestow total immunity on Dr. Fauci up until the present. This would not give him immunity from a perjury prosecution if he were to testify falsely, but it would immunize him from all other crimes and deny him the right to invoke the Fifth Amendment. But Congress seems more interested in Fauci’s blood than in his truthful testimony. “The best thing for our nation and for the world, would be to give Dr. Fauci total immunity and question him about everything he knows without giving him the right to refuse to answer questions on the ground that his answers might tend to incriminate him.” - Alan Dershowitz

The Committee that is persecuting Fauci isn’t seeking truth. Instead, it’s seeking partisan political advantage using Covid-19 as a pretext and springboard to reelection with Fauci as its sacrificial lamb. They understand that everybody loves a witch hunt.

Nonetheless, if what Tulsi Gabbard asserts is correct, history will remember Dr. Anthony Fauci alongside Joseph Mengele instead of Jonas Salk and Marie Curie.

My own view is that most humans will act in good faith, given the opportunity. Medicine is a profession that carries risk, both to the practitioner as well as the patient. While the overreaching intent is to cure, the outcome is sometimes to inadvertently kill. I personally know of a doctor who quit practicing medicine after losing a patient to insufficient care and attention.

Like almost everything else in the twisted public sphere, politicizing healthcare hasn’t made it more accessible to those who need it, at the same time that society seeks to weaponize almost every new scientific discovery or technological development. “Do no harm” is virtually meaningless.[2]

Tampering with the genome is like harnessing the power of the atom. The world recently witnessed a combined American-Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear weapons development facilities. Overwhelmingly, that’s where civilization is headed. The genie is out of the bottle and doing mischief in the world. Scrambling to stuff it back in is a zero-sum game.

Imagine if the Iranian mullahs got their paws on an engineered pathogen so deadly it would take out the entire human race in the space of an eyewink?

Anthony Fauci and others in the business of tampering with nature will answer to history, that is, if there are any humans left on the planet to read it.

Footnotes

A genocide is violence that targets individuals because of their membership of a group and aims at the destruction of a people in whole or in part. Raphael Lemkin, who coined the term, defined genocide as “the destruction of a nation or of an ethnic group” by means such as “the disintegration of [its] political and social institutions, of [its] culture, language, national feelings, religion, and [its] economic existence.” - Source If one were truly honest, they would also question the ethics of organizations like Planned Parenthood that aggressively market human body parts collected from abortions, some up to the very moment of birth. To keep this assertion in context, body parts cannot be transplanted from cadavers to living humans; they must come from other still living humans. Some less ethically challenged healthcare professionals have refused to prescribe medicines made from recycled aborted tissue and demand proof of origin for organ transplants. So, perhaps there’s hope for humankind but, all things considered, it looks quite doubtful, the principle of “do no harm” having been stretched to the breaking point. Euthanasia programmes like Canada’s MAID and the legalized abortion of healthy, full-term fetuses that feeds into the recycled organs market are cases in point. And what do you think happens to all those disappeared children?

Further reading

Note: the linked article has NOT been fact checked.