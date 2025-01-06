My Uncle Como and “Chiu-Chiu Bello.”

WHEN I INVITED UNCLE MOMO to visit a strip bar on Vancouver’s notorious Downtown Eastside, he replied that he preferred to “sfolgliare” (literally: to tear the leaves off) the women himself.

Back home in the Tuscan hills, Momo could strip a leaf from one of his 550 olive trees and tell you what that day’s weather was going to be. As a kid, I disliked the annual olive harvest which involved stretching large nets over the ground, followed by hours and days of stripping fruit from the trees with pole-mounted forks, then collecting the fruit, one at a time, off the ground by hand. Afterwards, we’d carry the 50 kg burlap sacks on our backs down the terraced hillside, hoping and praying against a sprained ankle, or worse, especially during the Fall rains when the normally treacherous footpaths became even more slippery. Afterwards, it was backache city.

The sacks were transported to a local fantoio (pressing factory) where they were fed into a centrifuge to extract the moisture and oil. The operators kept a percentage of the oil in payment. The rest was home-packed into tins then sold to the family’s local customers at a good price. People were accustomed to the flavour of oils from certain orchards and remained loyal to their tradition suppliers over decades and even centuries. Some of those trees are over 1,000 years old.

The harvest ideally commences at the moment of invaiatura, the time when fruit begins to turn from green to black colour. After they totally blacken, oil can no longer be extracted, although the olive itself remains valuable. The preparation of “eating” olives differs between green and black fruit.