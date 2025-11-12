The Doomsayer on campus. AI-generated image.

SOME READERS HAVE IDENTIFIED THIS E-PUB with a cabal of social media doomsayers.

Anybody remember Doomsayer par excellence Umair Haque? If not, then please get acquainted with The Issue.

I’d love to boast that Zone of Sulphur has picked up the torch from Umair but nobody can ever follow such a class act. Call it another torch, burning somewhat less brightly.

I became a devoted Umair disciple after discovering an article on Quora, then followed him to Medium. He inspired me to begin posting my own articles to Medium, and eventually launching the e-pub Zone of Sulphur on that ultra-Woke platform (since banned for “hateful content”). Umair was raking in the big buck$ each month preaching doom and gloom to an adoring audience. Totally inspiring.

Umair is the son of a Pakistani economist and graduated from McGill University in Canada with a degree in neuroscience, leading to an MBA from the London Business School. In my own mind, such credentials show that doomsayers aren’t all angry virtue signallers with just enough education to be dangerous. Umair has education to spare and his writings are a threat to the status quo.

In the past five years of posting to social media, I’ve learned that the Goldilocks point is a five-minute read. Now, one can only pack so much data (references, graphs, videos) to support a thesis into a five-minute package. Umair is a genius at doing just that. His articles are irresistible, even if one doesn’t agree with his premise. It’s an art.

The greater challenge, of course, is to break free of preaching to the choir, to attract new disciples. Like churchgoers, social media audiences demand acknowledgement and constant affirmation of their entrenched beliefs and prejudices. Umair’s congregation numbers in the millions, so it’s kind of a slam-dunk. No need for missionary work.

Miracle of the Bread and Fish by Giovanni Lanfranco , 1623 ( National Gallery of Ireland ). Public domain image. Not AI-generated.

For writers determined to change wrong beliefs, however, the rewards are meagre and the abuse abundant. Barring a miracle like that of the loaves and fishes, it’s practically impossible to change people’s perspectives. Here’s where Umair’s and my own writing (not comparing quality of writing, Umair’s being far superior) encounter their Waterloo, their martyr’s painful death in cauldrons of boiling oil, their metaphoric Calvary.

Most frightening and difficult for any reader is to reexamine long-entrenched views and opinions, then jettison ingrained prejudice, mistaken beliefs, and misplaced trust. Try and pull out your own rotten, bloody teeth with a pair of rusty pliers. It’s like that, only more painful.

Nonetheless, in a democratic and truly open society, it’s the individual citizen’s responsibility to be critical and analytical, to separate the wheat from the chaff, the wholesome from the toxic, and to make judicious, informed choices. The survivability of democracy in the world depends on this process.

How to influence the beliefs and opinions of millions when “Orwellian” best describes political discourse in a society warped by groupthink and ideological capture? When students of Ivy League universities such as Columbia trash their own campus libraries in the name of Islamic jihad disguised as social justice, where does one even begin?