By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

Okay. Lets’s see if we have this right:

85% of women under age 30 voted for Zohran Mamdani. Meanwhile, not a single feminist organization had the “balls” to condemn the universal rape and torture of the Israeli female hostages after October 7, 2023. Not a single female hostage was returned alive.

Mamdani received only 34% of the vote among native-born New Yorkers. He was elected by other, mostly Muslim immigrants.

Only two days after Mamdani’s election, swastikas began to appear on the windows of Jewish schools and businesses across the boroughs.

It is confirmed that Islamic terror organizations funded the Mamdani election campaign.

Mamdani holds a university degree in African Studies but declines to condemn ISIS-inspired, jihadi-led massacres of Christians in Nigeria and Sudan, or anywhere.

Absolutely no qualifications or experience in civic (or any) administration.

Mamdani’s father, a controversial university professor and anti-American author, has repeatedly called for global intifada and the destruction of the “American Empire.” The Mamdanis are recently naturalized American citizens whose entire time in the USA has been spent condemning democratic government and promoting global jihad. They contributed nothing to American society except discord.

How the “Five Families” will react to Mamdani’s win is anybody’s guess. The new mayor has declared that “violence is an artificial construct,” and vows to empty prisons.

Mamdani preaches a ghetto culture message to Black New Yorkers, declaring Black Americans prisoners of a whites-only system of oppression.

I could go on, but New Yorkers aren’t listening. Finita la comedia…the American Dream is over.