Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insists that California wildfires are caused by Jewish space lasers.

IMAGINE A WALL OF FLAME, a mile (1.6 km) high, five miles (8 km) wide, traveling 90 to 100 miles per hour (160 km/h), and hot enough to turn sand into glass.

This is a FIRESTORM.

This is what the recent Los Angeles fires were all about. The Pacific Palisades Fire burned from January 7 to 31, 2025, destroyed 6,837 structures and damaged 1,017 in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, northwest of Santa Monica, caused twelve confirmed fatalities and four confirmed injuries, and constituted the third-most destructive wildfire in California history.

Although the ignition source for this and three similar California wildfires wasn’t Jewish space lasers as the esteemed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) suggested, the outcomes are, more or less, the same: extensive loss of physical assets, expenditure of government resources, environmental damage (millions of tons of fire effluent released to the atmosphere), and loss of human and animal life.

Firestorm: fire (1), updraft (2), strong gusty winds (3). Image source: Wikipedia Commons

The stack effect

A firestorm is created as a result of the stack effect as the heat of the initial, less dramatic fire draws in more and more of the surrounding air. This draft can be quickly increased if a low level jet stream exists over or near the fire. As the updraft mushrooms, strong gusty winds develop around the fire, directed inward which supply the fire with additional air. This would seem to prevent the firestorm from spreading on the wind, but the tremendous turbulence also created causes the strong surface inflow winds to change direction erratically. The annual Santa Ana winds and other seasonal factors have little to do with the fire storm itself although they may contribute to more modest fire spread after ignition.

The intense appetite of the fire for oxygen (without oxygen, there is no burning) sucks all the oxygen out of the surrounding air, literally suffocating people and animals as if a pillow had been pressed to their faces. They drop dead on the spot.

Ignition needn’t be caused by a bomb dropped from altitude, or a laser weapon in orbit around the earth, or even lightning. It can be, and often is, a tiny cigarette butt tossed carelessly from the window of a speeding car. Dry brush and a light breeze can mentor the incipient fire from stage to stage until, voila! It’s grown into a full-scale firestorm!

On the way to this stage, wind shear produces small tornado- or dust devil-like circulations called fire whirls which dart around erratically, damage or destroy houses and buildings, and quickly spread the fire to areas outside the central area of the fire. On a large scale, a firestorm may also develop into a mesocyclone and induce true tornadoes.

As mentioned earlier in this article, the enormous draft of a firestorm draws in greater and greater quantities of oxygen, which significantly increases combustion, thereby also substantially increasing the production of heat. The intense heat of a firestorm manifests largely as radiated heat (infrared radiation) which ignites flammable material at a distance ahead of the fire front itself, as if it were the mythical spontaneous combustion, which it actually is.

The process also serves to expand the area and the intensity of the firestorm. Violent, erratic wind drafts suck movables into the fire, while people and animals caught close or under the fire die for lack of available oxygen before being turned to ash. Radiated heat from the fire can melt asphalt, metal, and glass, and turn street tarmac into flammable hot liquid. Witness accounts from Hamburg and Dresden describe persons whose shoes were embedded in melted asphalt while attempting to flee the flames, fixing them in place, screaming as they perished. The very high temperatures replicate the conditions of a smelting furnace, where anything that might possibly burn does so readily, until the firestorm runs out of fuel.

Besides the enormous ash cloud produced by a firestorm, under the right conditions, it can also induce condensation, forming a pyrocumulus cloud or “fire cloud”. A large pyrocumulus can grow into a pyrocumulonimbus and produce lightning, which in turn can set off further fires. Apart from forest fires, pyrocumulus clouds can also be produced by volcanic eruptions.

In Australia and parts of California (to which they were imported from Australia), the prevalence of eucalyptus trees that have concentrated volatile oil in their leaves results in forest fires that are noted for their extremely tall and intense flame front. Hence these bush fires behave more as a firestorm than a simple forest fire.

Sometimes, emission of combustible gases from swamps (e.g., methane) has a similar effect. For instance, methane explosions enforced the Peshtigo Fire in 1871 that burned off a large swath of the state of Wisconsin. The same effect might be produced by fire in large open areas containing liquid hydrocarbons or liberated natural gasses.

Large volume crude oil, liquified natural gas, and other hydrocarbon storage tanks usually have inadequate fire protection, while storage tanks located in production areas often have none at all. Burning petroleum storage tanks have a lot in common with burning homes. More on that comparison later.

Despite paying lip service to environmental protection and public safety, corporate and government interests shout: “Let it burn!”

The lessons of Hamburg

On the night of 27 July, 1943, shortly before midnight, 739 Allied aircraft attacked Hamburg, Germany. The unusually dry and warm weather, the concentration of the bombing in one area, and firefighting limitations due to Blockbuster bombs used in the early part of the raid culminated in the so-called “Feuersturm” (firestorm).

The tornadic fire created a huge inferno with winds of up to 240 km/h (150 mph) reaching temperatures of 800 °C (1,500 °F) and altitudes in excess of 1,000 feet, incinerating more than eight square miles (21 km²) of the city. Asphalt streets spontaneously burst into ribbons of flame. Fuel oil from damaged and destroyed ships, barges, and onshore storage tanks spilled into the waters of the canals and the harbour causing it to ignite as well. People fleeing the blaze needed to swim through burning oil slicks in their often futile attempt to reach safety.

The majority of deaths attributed to “Operation Gomorrah” occurred on this night. Interestingly, the biblical reference implied by the mission’s handle refers to the destruction of the lesbian enclave of Gomorrah, whereas the destruction of Sodom was supposedly divine retribution targeting homosexuals. Anyway, a large number of those killed - of all ages and gender identities - during the Hamburg raid died of asphyxiation after seeking safety in bomb shelters and cellars, the firestorm consuming all available oxygen in the burning city above. The furious winds created by the firestorm had the power to sweep people up off the streets like dry leaves:

“Some people who tried to walk along, they were pulled in by the fire, they all of the sudden disappeared right in front of you ...You have to save yourself or try go get as far away from the fire, because the draught pulls you in.“ - Eyewitness account

“It is clear that the effectiveness of the Hamburg raid relied to a large extent on the careful research on how best to cause a large fire in a German city, as opposed to the popular view that it was some sort of accidental occurrence due to unusual weather conditions.” Source: Wikipedia (ref. 10)

Fire protection engineers have been studying the Hamburg fire for decades, trying to understand fire behaviour, but without their data and recommendations finding a welcome in the world outside pure science. Call it applied science technology which, like everything else, is driven by capitalist values and objectives. If it doesn’t contribute to the bottom line, then write it off; environmental damage, public and private property, and human lives be damned.

Beyond Dresden

Dresden after the firestorm.

On the night of February 13, 1945, with the German Reich poised for collapse, British and American bombers turned one of Europe’s most beautiful cities into a fire storm. The death toll, the justification, and the aftermath are still debated today.

Dresden, euphemistically called “Florence of the Elba,” held virtually no military value, although thousands of Allied prisoners of war were held there, American author Kurt Vonnegut (1922-2007) having been among them. Vonnegut’s experience in surviving the firestorm is recounted in his novel “Slaughterhouse Five.” By 1945, it was thought to be safe.

From the viewpoint of Allied high command, however, Vonnegut and his fellow American prisoners were expendable. The destruction of Europe’s remaining architectural and art treasure house (Paris had been spared, Rome was only lightly bombed, Berlin already lay in ruins) would show the world that the sword would always be mightier than the pen, the brush, the sculptors chisel in capturing public attention. Adolph Hitler, cowering in his Berlin bunker, was to be punished by breaking every last one of his precious possessions.

Hundred of thousands of refugees fleeing the Soviet advance in the east were flooding into Dresden. The city was massively overcrowded. Its normal population of about 630,000 had ballooned to well over a million, most struggling for survival without food or shelter, clogging railway stations and overwhelming public parks.

During the nights of February 13 to 15, 1945, 796 RAF Avro Lancasters and 311 US Army Air Forces B-17 Flying Fortresses dropped more than 3,900 tons of bombs on Dresden, unleashing a classic firestorm.

Like the later atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, temperatures at the firestorm’s core reached an estimated 1,500°C, hot enough to melt glass and incinerate bodies entirely. The fire consumed oxygen so fast that it created its own wind, a hurricane pulling air inward toward the flames at speeds of up to 100 mph. People near the fire’s edge were reportedly sucked off their feet and dragged toward it. Those sheltering underground in cellars suffocated as the fire above consumed the oxygen.

Roughly 1,600 acres of historic buildings, entire residential streets (of 28,410 houses in central Dresden, 24,866 were completely destroyed), churches, and shops were entirely destroyed. 37,000 persons died in the firestorm, compared to 166,000 for Hiroshima some six months later, the difference being higher numbers killed by the ferocity of the atomic blast augmented by post-blast radiation sickness deaths. The behaviour of the firestorm remained the same.

Firestorm and 911

While the impact of two jumbo jets on high-rise office towers during the horrific terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 in New York City did not result in a classic firestorm of the Dresden variety, some shared aspects emerged from the aftermath.

Many firemen locator alarms were found in the rubble without any trace of the firemen to whom they’d been attached. Had these men simply deserted the scene, to resurface later elsewhere? Had they been abducted by aliens?

In fact, every last vestige of these doomed individuals was consumed by a mini-firestorm.

Flaming rust after the collapse of the Twin Towers. Source: FEMA

As each of the twin towers collapsed, enormous volumes of dust made of nano-sized particles rose from the rubble, sufficient to block out 100% of sunlight, much of it ignitable and contributing to secondary detonations. Rather than two simple impacts as occurred on 911, imagine three consecutive nights of dumping high explosives and incendiary bombs across a wide swath of a city as occurred at Hamburg and Dresden, and earlier at London during the Battle of Britain. Like 911 a half century later, the resulting firestorms sucked thousands of tons of nano-sized ignitable particulate into the atmosphere, contributing to a 1,500°C flame front that consumed everything and everyone in its path.

At Hamburg, Dresden, and later Hiroshima and Nagasaki, melted and flaming asphalt anchored fleeing individuals firmly in place in narrow city streets that functioned as chimneys, immobilized mothers watching their children being cremated before their eyes. Those lucky enough to reach the Elb River were unable to lift their heads above the water without being cremated and, consequently, drowned.

That’s what happened to the disappeared firemen on 911. They were cremated in place, their ashes joining the dust plume.

History shows that despite the inciting cause (aerial bombing, careless use of matches, whatever) firestorm is the worst possible human-initiated condition that might occur anywhere on the planet.

Why insurance companies, regulatory agencies, and government officials let it burn

Actually, insurance executives, representatives of regulatory agencies, and politicians don’t really want to burn down your home or business. Rather, they take a nickels and dimes approach to everything, in the tried and true approach by your typical “actuary.” They bet on probabilities and, in the long term, seek to benefit economically from whatever the outcome. If the loss of your home or business benefits them economically or politically, then hey. Let it burn!

According to reports , much of the $2.5 billion allocated to wildfire relief as disappeared.

Does Washington care about the folks made homeless by the recent Los Angeles fire? Not unless they’re relatives.

The indifference to environmental damage and public safety is best illustrated by the industrial sector, not homeowner losses or government apathy.

Residential encroachment on sensitive ecological zones where dry grasslands and fuel-rich timber stands are ready and willing to metamorphose into raging firestorms is practically impossible to stop.

Municipal and county officials are seduced by the prospects of huge development projects that create local employment (re: construction and service industry jobs), stimulate sales of building materials and everything else that goes into building thousands of new homes, building permit fees and long-term residential taxes, and pay-offs. The cited California fires should/would/may never have occurred without human encroachment on fire-sensitive areas.

I mean, is there nowhere else to live from sea to shining sea?

Home insurance providers have mostly made their money on any single policy before they are compelled to pay out a claim. The risk is spread over millions of policy holders (what used to be called a “mutual”), therefore single or even multiple losses are rendered meaningless. Even when fire burns through a neighbourhood or bedroom community, costs to the insurance carriers don’t even move the needle. Insurance companies capitalize on these events by 1) raising premiums going forward, or 2) denying claims and cancelling policies if the trend looks unfavourable (Pacific Palisades victims won’t be able to buy home insurance in the aftermath). Given the sheer scale of the market, customers are expendable.

There’s a curious correlation between the behaviour of fire insurance and healthcare insurance carriers. Somebody needs to plot the graph, but now that Luigi Mangione has been charged with terrorism, who’s going to do it? Not me. I’ve got a lunch date at local sushi restaurant coming up toot sweet.

But do property owners and their insurers even care? Not unless the event brings negative publicity. But why not take measures to ensure against fire occurring in the first place? Because it’s far more economical to experience a fire loss every now and then than to spend money on fire protection.

Farmer calls the insurance company

In my engineering career, I often interacted with clients’ insurance carriers. Some industrial insurers (Factory Mutual Global, Gerling Global, others) maintain in-house loss prevention standards to which their customers are encouraged to comply. As these are not governmental entities and have no authority of enforcement in law, compliance is always optional. The only thing an insurance company can do is raise the premium commensurate with the assumed risk.

An insurance loss control specialist once described to me a call he’d received from an Alberta farmer in whose fields an oil company had installed several crude oil pumping stations complete with storage tanks. The farmer related how he’d tried to phone the oil company to report that one of the tanks was on fire, likely caused by a lightning strike, but failed to connect with a human operator. Despite having left a slew of messages, nobody ever called him back. By that time, there was nothing left but a hulk of twisted steel.

The subject of our conversation was lightning rods. This particular oil producer has over a thousand wells and tanks in the vicinity. In their view, the cost of installing lightning rods on the tanks far exceeded the cost of replacing a lost tank every now and then. Their actuaries had figured it out.

Environmentally conscious? Ya gotta be kiddin’.

Why do we allow fire to happen?

If you’ve gotten this far in the essay, then you already know the answer.

Like most things in life, humans cannot control all the variables. Lightning may be an act of God, but tossing burning cigarettes from speeding cars in high fire risk areas is not. Neither is premeditated arson.

Meanwhile, the predominant attitude is: “It can’t happen here.” Motivated reasoning quite falsely reassures us that the horrible things we most fear, despite statistical data to the contrary, probably won’t happen. Otherwise, why would anyone ever travel by air? Or even by automobile, which has an even worse safety record than air travel?

Fire? Fuggedabbadit!

Canada is a case in point. Annual forest fires destroy tens of thousands of valuable timber while inundating the atmosphere of major cities with choking smoke. Pacific coastal skies normally see only one day of actual sunshine per week, but the sun is block out by British Columbia’s burning forests from June through October. Meanwhile, the country’s collapsing healthcare system sees a spike in asthma and respiratory disease that perfectly aligns with the forest fire season.

Nonetheless, Canada’s Woke-Left government somehow found $11 billion to spend on Ukraine but could not afford water bombers while cutting forest firefighter ranks by 50%. The Trump administration’s response south of the 49th parallel was to hit Canada with retaliatory tariffs. Still, its leaders can’t see the light. After all, nobody likes a bad neighbour who can’t keep his own house in order.

When events like the recent Southern California wildfires occur, the sheer scale of property loss, human and animal deaths, environmental damage, and numbers of people made homeless is too large to be psychologically meaningful.

Furthermore, if the general public knew how dangerous many industrial processes are, they wouldn’t allow them in the neighbourhood. If they knew how vulnerable their own homes were to fire from both interior and exterior sources, they’d never sleep at night. If they knew that the fire hydrants in their community had no water supply, they’d move.

The foregoing analogy of fire in liquid hydrocarbon tanks and residential fires may seem odd. But wait!

What is the most common material found in all homes and vehicles? Yup. Plastics. And where do these plastics come from? Yup, again. Crude oil.

Practically all forms of plastic are synthesized from petroleum. When you incinerate over 12,000 modern homes and umpteen vehicles, the products of combustion released into the atmosphere - carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, soot/carbon black, volatile organic chemicals, aldehydes/​ketones (organic compounds escaping complete combustion), nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, and a shitload of other nasties - it’s the same as incinerating many large crude oil tanks simultaneously. All this sh*t ends up in the air and, sooner or later, in our rivers, streams, and drinking water supplies.

Fire doesn’t care where it occurs, nor who or what initiates it. The ferocity of an uncontrollable chemical process (burning) unleashed on humankind always results in unpleasant consequences: massive property losses, environmental damage, and loss of life.

What can anyone do?

One can pressure government to control urban expansion and close sensitive areas to development, but let’s be realistic. It’s not going to happen.

If you want to protect your home and family from wildfire, on the individual level you can do several things.

First, install a deluge water spray system around the outside perimeter of your home. This means a network of open water spray nozzles actuated by heat detectors or a manually-operated valve. When the fire front approaches your building, the nozzles all open simultaneously to deluge the home’s exterior surface with water at a minimum of 30 gallons per minute per nozzle located every 12 feet (7m) or less. More is better. You can also install water curtains in strategic areas across your property depending on prevailing winds. If you have an independent source of water (a well or tank) and a reliable electrical power supply (say, a small diesel or gasoline-fuelled generator to power a pressure pump in case the municipal water supply and electrical power grid fail), then your home has a fair chance of survival. All of this equipment is inexpensive and can be installed by the homeowner with minimal DIY skills.

Second, have a professional install automatic sprinklers throughout your home. With or without the risk of wildfire, home sprinklers are a great idea, and some municipal codes require them for all new construction.

Create fire breaks on your property and remove any trees near the buildings, especially resinous pines and eucalyptus. Keep grass short and well watered to eliminate another source of fuel.

Consider masonry construction instead of wood framing for your new home.

There are plenty more recommendations but don’t think your local or national politicians give a flaming turd about your life or property. Worse, insurance companies aren’t responsible to voters, nor is public safety their focus. They’re capitalist enterprises dedicated to creating profits for their shareholders. Make a claim and see how they react.

So, it’s always better to avoid having to make a claim.

And, of course, make sure there’s always plenty of gas in that SUV or monster truck.

Never know when you’ll need to run for the hills.