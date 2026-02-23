Zone of Sulphur

Harry
Harry's avatar
Harry
Feb 23

Well said, though it may be arguable whether France or the UK will be the next nuclear armed Islamic state. And speaking of Islamofascists with nukes, I note that Pakistan takes delivery this year on the first of eight submarines it bought from China, which, of course, were purchased purely for purposes of marine biology research, and not for, you know, lobbing missiles at infidels.

