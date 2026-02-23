I’ll ADMIT TO BEING FUNCTIONALLY ILLITERATE when it comes to physics; nonetheless, I try.

Recently, I discovered a Youtube video wherein super-narcissist, mathematician, and self-appointed Jeffrey Epstein expert Eric Weinstein (Ph.D) expounded on how and why humankind is approaching extinction. Not in a few million more years, mind you, but within our own lifetimes. Maybe even today.

Maybe before you finish reading this article.

Weinstein is a self-styled intellectual with an ego so big he wakes the entire family to announce that he’s going to bed. This “influencer,” who appears on everyone’s podcast these days, makes people feel good by talking down to them, as cult leaders have always done, perhaps with the exception of Jesus. But then, none of us were around in First Century Palestine to hear Him preach. In itself, this should tell us something valuable about ourselves, although we never seem to get it.

I can barely stomach poser Weinstein, but this one time he said something that made me think so hard you could smell the wood burning. He declared that the explosion of the first hydrogen bomb in 1952 signalled an event in history far more significant than the birth of Jesus.

Here’s the pitch.

Fission and the atomic bomb

The nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 were fission devices.

Fission is the process of splitting a heavy atomic nucleus into smaller nuclei, releasing a large amount of energy; hence the massive destruction visited on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Humankind had effectively weaponized the power of the atom, the smallest unit of the matter of which were are all made. Even after hundreds of thousands of mostly civilians were incinerated, the atoms that had made up their bodies didn’t die, of course; they simply recombined into other elements to form new substances, to nurture other life forms like trees and plants, while the patterns once recognized as human beings were erased forever.

Now, who says that science isn’t poetic?

Nuclear fission was pioneered by an Italian import called Enrico Fermi. Fermi, whose wife was Jewish, had left Italy when Mussolini published his Manifesto of Race in 1938.

Law for the defence of the race approved by the Council of Ministers. “Mixed marriages are forbidden - Definition of “Hebrew” - The discrimination and registration of civil status - Exclusion from public employment in the public interest - The rules concerning elementary and middle schools and teachers.”

“Man is not a logical creature. His intellectual history is a record of mental reserves and compromises. I myself move ahead with the times, while you churchmen cling to outdated beliefs even after you’re forced to surrender their logical basis. This is what the race issue is all about. But go ahead and think whatever you like. I don’t care. In the end, we shall see who was right and who was wrong.” - Benito Mussolini, quoted in Ad Marginem: A Tyranny of God

Fermi was joined in research by Leo Szilard, a Hungarian Jew who had studied at the University of Berlin until the pivotal year of 1933. The Fermi team set up their laboratory at Stagg Field, a disused football stadium located at the University of Chicago on the city’s South Side.

According to Fermi’s theory, a ton of uranium could release more energy than three million tons of coal. To prevent the uranium from exploding spontaneously, a possibility that was never far from anybody’s mind, they buried it in graphite which absorbed the neutrons and damped down the chain reaction, a rather crude form of control. The plan was to bring the reaction up gradually to a point after which more radiation was produced than could be absorbed, thereby proving the chain reaction, then shut it down quickly before it blew up the stadium, the University of Chicago, and the entire city.

Fermi led the team at the University of Chicago that designed and built Chicago Pile-1, which went critical on 2 December 1942, demonstrating the first human-created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction. He was on hand when the X-10 Graphite Reactor at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, went critical in 1943, and when the B Reactor at the Hanford Site did so the next year. At Los Alamos, he headed F Division, part of which worked on Edward Teller's thermonuclear "Super" bomb. - Source: Wikipedia

Anyway, as the temperature rose dangerously in Fermi’s “pile,” the question persisted as to what might happen if and when it reached critical mass. Of course, that’s exactly what Fermi and team were attempting to find out.

In other words, a city of approximately four million was placed at considerable risk. That included my mother after she received an ominous War Department telegram informing that her husband was missing-in action somewhere in France. The men were away, fighting on foreign battle fronts, leaving old folks, women, and children to be incinerated should Fermi’s out-of-control “pile” reach critical mass and perhaps even set off a chain reaction that might destroy the atmosphere of the entire earth.

Nobody was quite sure.

Some folks thought that was an acceptable level of risk. Of course, nobody except the in-crowd knew they were tampering with nuclear Armageddon while they casually traded baseball cards.

Here’s a snapshot of American society at the moment that Fermi’s team managed to split the atom.

In retrospect, the argument for unleashing the power of the atom on one’s enemies made perfect sense. Both Germany and Japan had been working feverishly toward developing doomsday weapons of their own; therefore, the race to achieve victory over the Axis Powers formed a truly existential crisis for the Western Allies. There were no “Free Palestine” style marches. Nobody was in favour of shipping foodstuffs to the starving Germans and desperate Japanese civilians in their ruined cities. Americans were inured to the idea total destruction of the Japanese civilian population might be immoral. Carpet bombing of cities was neither considered unethical nor immoral. Genocide wasn’t on anybody’s lips.

Yeah, that’s some heavy sh*t, and I’m preaching again. So, let’s dispense with the morality play and move on to fusion. That’s where, according to Weinstein, Jesus gets trumped by science.

Fusion and the hydrogen bomb

Fusion, unlike fission, involves combining light atomic nuclei to form a heavier nucleus, also releasing significant energy. While fission is currently used in nuclear power plants to supply electrical power grids, fusion is still largely experimental and not yet used for power generation, although it’s been around for three quarters of a century, mostly in the form of thermonuclear weaponry.

Fusion typically involves isotopes of hydrogen (like deuterium and tritium) under extreme temperature and pressure. The fusion process then releases much more energy than fission, identical to the processes powering stars, including our sun.

Fusion means literally harnessing the power of the sun for destructive purposes since hydrogen, according to physics, is what powers our sun and all the stars of the universe. In the beginning, there was hydrogen.

Now, how close to Genesis is that?

Now for some heavy sh*t

Astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot dead at his home in California just last week. Amongst other phenomenon, he was studying comets and asteroids that pose a threat to Earth. Grillmair also contributed to the discovery of water on a distant planet, cited as a precondition for extraterrestrial life, and identified galactic streams that impact on how science understands the structure of the cosmos.

Only three months earlier, Nuno Loureiro, director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a leading expert in plasma physics, was assassinated inside his Brookline, Massachusetts home. The Loureiro murder followed a Brown University massacre perpetrated by the same assassin, Cláudio Manuel Neves Valente, that left two science students dead and nine others wounded.

Both the Grillmair and Loureiro killings, along with the massacre at Brown, appear to have been targeted assassinations. Curiously, the day after the Brown University shooting, December 14, 2025, was the 13th anniversary of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Try to find any building in the USA with a “13th floor.”

Who sent the assassins and what do the Loureiro and Grillmair murders have to do with fusion and the development and deployment of hydrogen bombs, if anything?

Like who was behind the deaths of JFK and JFK Junior, the American public is unlikely to ever find out.

Now for some really heavy sh*t

According to the New Testament, Jesus claimed to be the Son of God. According to Eric Weinstein, what happened in 1952 challenged Jesus’s historical legacy and promise of eternal life.

If everything reduces to the awesome power locked inside the hydrogen atom, the power that essentially created our sun, our galaxy with its planets, as well as all life on Earth, indeed the entire universe, then humankind has finally connected with whatever drives the cosmos, although incapable of harnessing that force for peaceful purposes. A collection of molecules that somehow acquired the ability to reflect upon itself opened Pandora’s proverbial box and, to save its very skin, cannot get it shut again.

According to science, the universe will trundle along quite nicely without us.

Before the advent of the hydrogen (fusion) bomb in 1952, belligerents needed a lot of atomic (fission) bombs to send life on Earth into an irreversible tailspin, but that’s no longer the case with the far more awesome hydrogen and other devices in development. The only thing lacking for most nuclear-armed powers is a suitable deliver system.

Of course, everyone is working on it, hence the increasing inbalance of terror in the world.

It isn’t Jesus who keeps me awake at night. It’s that Seventh Century camel jockey who came after him: Muhammed. While the balance of terror that underlined the Cold War when only the Soviet Union, USA, Britain and France possessed “fission” bombs, is long past, what those powers had in common was a shared culture and religion (Christianity). The handing over of nuclear weapons to the Islamic world, beginning with Pakistan and the equally unstable India, then North Korea, signalled a shift from defensive to an offensive orientation.

The Quran mandates the wholesale murder of all non-believers in the world.

Does anybody think that Islamist agents will not unleash the Apocalypse on the West as soon as they acquire the hydrogen bomb and workable delivery systems?

In fact, a rapidly Islam-izing United Kingdom already has that capability.

So, perhaps Weinstein is right on the money.

The path forward (or backward)

Since history tends to repeat itself with alarming regularity, I perceive yet another American intervention in European affairs. Unless the USA saves the British nuclear arsenal from falling into the hands of its Islamist leaders, the entire planet is doomed.

Look what’s become of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s London. Khan was elected on the Muslim vote in a campaign fuelled by jihadi money, and has since made the world’s most recognizable city unrecognizable.

Now imagine Sadiq Khan, who has even bigger political ambitions, as the British Prime Minister with a fleet of thermonuclear armed submarines with hypersonic missiles at his disposal and an Islamist majority in Parliament.

Even American military intervention on British or European soil won’t be enough. Why? Because once “the bomb” is in the hands of those committed to globalizing the intifada, the murder and mayhem that’s currently limited to an occasional suicide bomber or sword attack will seem mild, even acceptable, in comparison.

One doesn’t actually need hypersonic missiles to wipe out London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, or even Washington. All that’s needed is a “suitcase nuke” and a willing parachutist.

Left: Suitcase nuclear bomb (MK-54 SADM). Centre: backpack for deployment of suitcase nuke. Right: Suitcase nuke deployed by suicide parachutist. Public domain images.

Let’s face it, there’s nothing sexier than a female martyr with a suitcase nuke.

Image by Jürgen Grunau from Pixabay , modified by author

Fission bombs are perfectly suited for the purpose, while Pakistan and other wannabe Muslim nuclear powers (Iran?) are working toward suitable delivery systems for their awesome weaponry.

So perhaps there really is some logic in banning the burqa, along with skydiving.

Allowing Weinstein a final word

For some self-serving reason, Eric Weinstein repeatedly encourages people to return to church or synagogue, to get some religion. I don’t recall him encouraging anyone to visit a mosque but I may have missed that. The dude will say anything provocative just to get attention.

But here’s where Weinstein and I agree, where physics steps in to validate the doomsayers.

Unless the West finds a spine and mobilizes to fight back, Islam with either 1) become the dominant political system in the world, or 2) succeed in eliminating all life on the planet. Either way, the process already appears to be beyond anyone’s control, past the point of no return.

So, go ahead. Choose your method of civilizational suicide and your own execution.

Personally, I’ll take death by incineration a-la-Hiroshima.