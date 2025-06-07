American televangelist Pat Robertson (right) and his Muslim colleague.

AS A YOUNGSTER, I ROUTINELY ARGUED with my conservative father. My thesis was that because the genesis of human civilization had supposedly occurred in the Middle East - specifically between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in southern Iraq - civilization would most likely end there. Why? Because none of the so-called Abrahamic religions that emerged from that environment are religions of peace.

Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are all card-carrying subscribers to an arcane cult of death whose practitioners have exploited and bloodied humankind in astonishingly similar ways.

If the Hebrew Bible and Muslim holy books (Quran, hadiths, safirs) are credited, the Almighty God of Abraham is a vengeful bully who despises his own badly conceived creation and longs for what religious extremists of all stripes hope and pray for, that is, the mother of all holocausts. Scripture and video game developers and Hollywood directors call it “Armageddon.” It’s almost laughable unless one resides within striking range of a nuclear missile launch site, which means practically all the world’s major cities.

Armageddon flowchart. Public domain image

Like Jesus, biographers of Muhammed and recorders of his message only emerge after his death; but, unlike those of Jesus, the Muslim holy books are all written by persons who did not know Muhammed personally. One Greek Christian polemic tract recorded between the 7th and 8th century describes the man:

“He is deceiving. For do prophets come with sword and chariot? You will discover nothing true from the said prophet but human bloodshed.”

Followers of the Prophet set out to proselytize, terrorize, and enslave the entire known world as soon as they received a green light from their god.

But they didn’t act alone.