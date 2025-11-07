THE THESIS IS SIMPLE, if you haven’t already figured it out.

Melania Trump has become Queen of America’s heart.

And like most pining admirers and unrequited lovers throughout history, I’m penning sonnets to her astonishing beauty and singing her praises.

The author in Medieval garb singing the praises of his post-modern Dulcinea

From Slovenia to The Beltway, Melania’s courageous struggle for fame and fortune wasn’t a slam-dunk, not by anyone’s metric. To snatch a lead role in a soap opera predicated on racism, bigotry, and greed required enormous initiative and a huge dose of talent, not to mention charm, grace, and stunningly good looks.

More female Horatio Alger than, say, Stormy Daniels or Karen McDougal, high-fashion model aspirant Melania Knavs overcame enormous personal and societal obstacles on her journey to the Office of First Lady in 2016 (FLOTUS45), then alternate-First Lady after 2020 (UN-FLOTUS46), then First Lady again in 2024 (FLOTUS47).

If history unfolds as predicted, she’ll be First Lady for Life.

Where the devil is Slovenia, anyway?

Before Melania first appeared on the Golden Escalator alongside real estate mogul and reality-TV star Donald J. Trump, after defoliating across the pages of Gentleman’s Quarterly, most Americans had never even heard of Slovenia. Like Ukraine before Putin, few could find this tiny country on a map. Heck, we couldn’t find Georgia until Marjorie Taylor Greene pointed it out.

Okay, go find it yourself…

The State of Georgia

Behind every powerful man, there’s a sex trade worker powerful woman

Melania knew instinctively — like Martha Washington, Eleanor Roosevelt, Eva Peron, and Sister Pasqualina— that behind every powerful man there’s a sexy, capable woman. More importantly, she’d read Jane Austen’s bodice-ripping (not) novels in Slovakian translation and understood how and why every relationship is transactional.

As protagonist Elisabeth Bennet’s clawing mother advised her in “Pride and Prejudice,” a man can marry up, sideways, or down (economically speaking), but a smart woman always marries up.

That’s right. According to Austen, whether it’s a 50-year marriage or a five minute f*çk, all relationships between men and women (as well as among the LGBTQAI+ community to be fair) are transactional. After all, this is Zone of Sulphur, so what did you expect? Heidegger?

“Do you think he’d be with me if I wasn’t beautiful?” – Melania Trump to Omarosa Manigault Newman.

When referring to “he”, Melania means POTUS45/47 and NO, he wouldn’t be with her if she wasn’t considered attractive to better men than himself.