Wanna drain The Swamp? Wanna build a new democracy in its place? Here’s how. Image by Lothar Dieterich from Pixabay

THE TRAILING ARTICLE first appeared on Medium. It speaks of a new formula for rebuilding America’s fractured democracy called Tiered Democratic Governance.

After Elon Musk and DOGE have drained The Swamp, what comes next?

Before considering the Dem’s predictions of a dictatorship of tech bros, real estate oligarchs, and the uber-rich, let’s talk about true grass roots involvement in government. America needs a new way forward.

TDG is a viable formula for transferring governing power to the actual “people” while ensuring that governance doesn’t regress back to the ailing cash cow it was/is. Let’s take what good may come out of the Trump administration and build on it. After all, 2028 is only four years away. Time flies when you’re having fun!

But seriously. Draining the Swamp was a necessary first step. The Dems (and everyone) should be getting on side, if not applauding the government clean-up instead of shooting the messenger. Please think about this. And please read the linked series of articles on Tiered Democratic Governance.

Anyway, here’s the article “I Tried to Save the USA in 2009” by guest columnist Dave Volek

I Tried to Save the USA in 2009

When the whole world is running toward a cliff…