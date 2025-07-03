By guest columnist Francesco Rizzuto

THE INSPIRATION FOR THIS ARTICLE was an entertaining little novel entitled “The Hating Game” by Sally Thorne (Piatkus, £8.99).

The plot focuses on a couple of co-workers whose backgrounds and personalities are so diverse that they literally repel one another like opposite poles of a magnet (spoiler alert!). My teenage daughter threw it over. “Starts out good, but ends up a sappy romance,” she sneered.

I loved it. You will too. My little bookworm is much too jaded for her own good.

The sordid history of love and marriage

Love and marriage have traditionally offered a relatively bloodless way to smooth over unresolvable differences and defuse confrontations between kingdoms, families, and Mafia clans.

In this essay, we will speculate on some likely contemporary love matches and consider a few historical examples that have impacted world history.

I have in my jealous possession a curious collection of antique cabinet cards, that is, photographic images of sepia tinted posers from the 19th century, mostly harvested from Ebay. What these little windows-into-the-past tell us is that politically motivated marriages have long been popular with European royalty, the uber-rich, suave sophisticates, and American pseudo-aristocracy.

Many of these unions have also been consanguineous, that is, the participants were quite closely related by blood, perhaps explaining much of what we already know about historical outcomes.

Okay, so I set myself a challenge: to speculate on history’s most unlikely romances.

Jeffrey Epstein and Greta Thunberg

If there ever was a troubled teenager, it has to be Greta TinTin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, influencer and professional eco-clown.

Little Greta would have faired better in the paws of Jeffrey Epstein than the clutches of Hamas. It’s a good thing the Israeli Defence Force didn’t allow her sketchy Freedom Flotilla to make landfall. Hamas would have raped her (card-carrying virgins are in short supply in war-torn Gaza) then beat her to death before breaking out the organic oatcake and cinnamon latte breakfast.

At least Epstein treated his so-called victims with a modicum of respect and paid them. So much respect that the girls went out and recruited their friends and schoolmates into his network of child prostitutes. Now that Epstein has been “suicided,” the girls have been rewarded with portions of his estate instead of being charged with felonies.

Meanwhile, Greta and her eco-warriors have been deported straight back to their expensive Copenhagen coffee bars where they are currently planning another attention grabbing stunt. Epstein’s girls are laughing all the way to the bank.