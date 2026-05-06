The Met Gala. Tickets cost a staggering $100,000 per person. $10,000 dress. $477 for hair styling. The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) stated that “there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021.” Mid-Covid, no less.

WHEN IT COMES TO SHARING, I’m a bit stingy.

Zone of Sulphur is free to all readers because Substackers, as a rule, are also a stingy lot. Nobody has ever purchased a paid subscription to my writing.

I post to Substack Notes to get the most traction. There’s also Bluesky where tofu-munching Wokeraties hesitate to remove their heads from up their culos long enough for anything more demanding that a five-second meme. Or may a cute squirrel. Not even when it’s free content.

Then there’s (drum roll here…) “X,” the cesspool formerly known as Twitter.

Posting to X is like taking an ill advised stroll on the wrong side of the tracks. Or visiting a lawyer, after which I always crave a vigorous scrubbing with Lysol. Even though I paid good money to Elon for that nifty blue checkmark, few (if any) readers emerge from the ranks of X.

X reminds me of our old neighbourhood. When I lived in my grandparents’ home on Chicago’s South Side (1946-49), there was a railroad viaduct (overpass) within spitting distance of our dining table. Whenever a freight train roared past, conversation was suspended as paint chips and ceiling plaster dropped into the soup. Grandma issued extra plates as shields until the rumble subsided and calm was restored. Across the tracks is where you dared not venture.

When my grandfather purchased the house in 1906, the city’s brothels employed some 15,000 sex trade workers who performed 27 million sex acts annually. No wonder they called it “Sin City.” By 2026, Chicago boasts around 800 gun deaths annually. Now they call it “Murder City.”

The lion’s share of homicides in America are committed in only two counties: Cook County which includes Chicago, and Los Angeles County in California. The total projected cost of murder in Cook County for 2025 was $1,052,040,880. This translates to approximately $193 per resident and $500 per household.

The vast majority of these crimes involve Blacks killing other Blacks. From 1980-2022, the Black male incarceration rate in America increased by 523% as reported by the Sentencing Project.1

Source: FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program, 2024 Data

Source: US Census Bureau & Bureau of Justice Statistics National Crime Victimization Survey

Some cultures are incompatible. Others are actually lethal.

That’s the intro to this article. You already know where it’s going.

Becoming the Third World

We’ve all heard the old saw about becoming the Third World by importing the Third World. Unfortunately, it’s truer than anyone dares to admit. Some cultures are simply incompatible. Some religions are poisonous. Some ideologies are murderous. Worse, you don’t even need to import the Third World. America has succeeded in growing its own.

“Black ghetto culture” has proven to be both lethal and incredibly lucrative.2

The article “Those Special Circles of Hell” didn’t get much love on Substack. Perhaps readers thought it was a religious tract. It wasn’t. Instead, it was a condemnation of those individuals and groups in society who corrupt children, who sexualize them and teach them to hate, who insist that criminality is justifiable because respecting the law is to be “white” and a sell-out.

Perhaps we’re too busy sexualizing our own children and teaching them to hate to take time to examine why we hate, too busy getting onside with the politically correct so our woke friends will continue to “like” us. Too complicit in creeping conformity to quit perpetrating the madness.

But who exactly are WE?

I’m talking white middle class here. Karl Marx labelled us the bourgeoisie. Stalinists blamed the bourgeoisie (along with the Jews) for everything that was wrong with both pre- and post-czarist Russia. Anti-capitalists and avowed communist politicians, such as NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Leftist firebrand Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), want to tax us out of existence, but only if we’re white and non-Muslim. The Right calls us the laptop class, useful idiots, and AWFULs (Affluent White Female Urban Liberals).

We are all of the above, of course, and more, quite deserving of theirs and our own ridicule. Worst of all, we are world class haters who, after the manipulators have thoroughly exploited our naiveté, will be led by the nose and nipple rings into the gas chambers. Another essay, to be sure, hopefully by a better writer.

The irony, of course, is that our very privileged, middle class lifestyle on a continent with vast oceans on both flanks, a Canadian Arctic wasteland to the north and Mexican desert to the south, allows us to advocate, and get away with, the most absurd assertions without any forethought. Millions of benighted individuals sharing a single brain cell.

Pew Research asserts that, as of 2023, approximately 51% of American households are classified as middle class, representing a decline from 61% in 1971, so maybe that in itself signals progress, fewer mindless virtue signallers prowling the streets, more working class folks doing actual work and paying taxes, although you’d never know it.

We bourgeoisie have too much time on our hands. Too little intelligence. Pressure to conform. Self destructive tendencies. Depression. Depravity. Lemmings marching in lockstep toward the metaphorical cliff.

Hanna Spencer is a member of the British Parliament for the Green Party.

America’s virtue signalling middle class would wish away all society’s ills without having to relinquish their thousand-dollar iPhones, expensive trendista gear, and several-thousand-dollar tickets to the Super Bowl. If dressing in keffiyeh and designer bag for the next pro-Pal or pro-IRGC or anti-ICE rally really could change the world, it would already have done so; nonetheless, we stubbornly cling to the misconceived notion that people who needn’t worry about where their next meal will come from, and don’t revert to bomb shelters at 3 am, can effect change in any significant way.

They can’t. It’s not that kind of world.

What they do instead is encourage all the bad actors to emerge, like cockroaches, from the proverbial woodwork. Burn cities, destroy small businesses, then erect bronze monuments to career criminals. That’s the kind of world they live in.

They refuse to realize that their own cushy lifestyle is vulnerable to existential threats emanating from cultures (such as Black ghetto) and political systems (such as Islam) that are wholly incompatible with their own, despite all the woke-Left rhetoric. New Yorkers are coming to that realization sooner than anyone expected, the unpleasant consequence of, as ultra-conservatives Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher once pointed out, socialism sounding great until it runs out of other people’s money. They/we are reluctant to admit having become victims of our own naiveté and a deeply flawed narrative promulgated by hostile others.

Basically, we are getting the treatment we deserve.

“It’s immoral to allow a sucker to keep his money.” - W.C. Fields

REALITY IS BEST EXPRESSED via the anecdotal. For example, wealth equalization sounds fine so long as those in genuine need partake of the same values as those willing to share the excess. Good people often fall on bad times. Good neighbours set an extra place at the table, even if it means that each consumes less than the minimum daily caloric intake.

Bad people inflict bad times on everyone. In a cultural context, that’s not sharing. It’s simply unprincipled looting.

These folks not only believe the West owes them a living, their holy books encourage them to kill everyone who doesn’t accept their belief system.

Now, I’m a child of the 1940s when the chain of Arthur Murray Dance Studios taught us the waltz, fox trot, tango, rumba, and bunny hop. Only the bunny hop has survived, though much altered…

So, yeah. All cultures are not alike.

“Twerking” is now taught in public schools, alongside drag queen story time for toddlers.

I recall when, during the 1950s, the Chicago Tribune chronicled the disappearance of a 12-year-old schoolgirl, front page news for weeks until the victim’s remains were discovered in an obscure park. The killer, or killers, were never brought to justice, although the case was archived as a shocking sex crime. Sex crimes don’t even make the back page of the entertainment section these days.

We used to walk home from school unaccompanied. Now marshal arts training is mandatory for girls.

Sleepwalking toward cultural erasure

These anecdotal examples don’t even touch on the rape and murder of umpteen white women by Black men versus the relative dearth of white-on-black crime. They don’t mention Britain’s Pakistani grooming gangs or the politicians who enable the rapists. They don’t even hint of the drastic demise of the Black family after the 1960s, or the hijacking of education in favour of low expectation outcomes. The one thing they all share, however, is culture clash and the incompatibility of culturally and racially orientated groups and the re-tribalization of society. They speak of invasion and the unmitigated failure of multiculturalism.

If America’s and Britain’s and the rest of the EU’s bourgeoisie want to keep living their privileged lifestyle, they will need to wake up to the huge elephant trouncing around the national living room, trashing the china cabinet, spilling the cocktails, and breaking everyone’s toes. They need to acknowledge that conditions in the Third World are in no way their responsibility to improve or shape in their own peculiar, self-righteous image. They need to understand that replacement isn’t just a word.

While Christians tend to empathize with their coreligionists murdered en-mass by jihadi thugs in Nigeria, the reality is that dead bodies float around Lagos harbour while nobody bats an eye because it’s none of anyone’s business. If you haven’t actually been there, or to Gaza and lived among Hamas, then shut your friggin’ mouth, thank you very much. Quit mimicking the New York Times and other ethically-challenged rags.

For the rest, well, the pendulum will inevitably swing in the opposite direction. It always does.

Call for deportation. Call for remigration. Call for harsher penalties for crimes. Call for more prisons and insane asylums. Call for the impeachment of national leaders. Call for whatever you wish. The Western world’s middle class - the bourgeoisie - comprises persons of all skin colours, political shades, and religious persuasions, all partaking of a common interest: to keep living the good life.

That “good life” we enjoy isn’t the outcome of socialism or regressive theocracies. There are 52 Muslim ruled countries and, except for the oil-rich states, all are dirt poor and mired in corruption and misery. The good life doesn’t issue from the Quran, best known as the motherlode of bad ideas. Look at Gaza (or practically anywhere in the Islamic world), then look at your privileged life in a gated community with swimming pool, two SUVs in the driveway, and membership in the golf club. And, of course, that Palestinian keffiyeh you purchased on Amazon.

The working class - define that as you wish - tend to understand this as they claw their way up the socio-economic ladder toward middle class. Hopefully, their interests will prevail. Sadly, there are no guarantees.

Meanwhile, the bourgeoisie, obsessed with virtue signalling and flaunting their woke credentials, are in for a huge and rather unpleasant surprise. Go ask New Yorkers next time you’re in the neighbourhood.

Inspiring the masses.

Footnotes