IN THE RUN-UPS to the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, Hollywood celebs made attention-grabbing political pronouncements favouring one candidate or another. The biggest attention-hogs threatened to leave the USA should Donald Trump be elected, as if the absence of folks like Robert DeNiro, Whoopi Goldberg, Cher, and other Tinseltown posers made any difference whatsoever in the quality of life in America.

But hey, that’s what terminal narcissism is all about, isn’t it?

Now that America has a narcissist reality TV star with criminal tendencies as its 47th President, almost all these indignant celebs have walked back their threats to abandon the country for more civilized societies, that is, if a more civilized society than the USA can be found. We have it on good authority that none exists.

Does leaving the USA for their Swiss chalet, villa on the Costa del Sol, private island in the Caribbean, or multi-million dollar London penthouse make one an expat? Or is it just more theatre?

Here’s a short list of the mouthiest of those threatening to leave the USA, according to their net worth. Five months into the second Trump administration, they’re still here.

Bruce Springsteen (net worth: $1.2 billion)

"If Trump is re-elected—which he will not be; I'm predicting right now he's gonna lose—if by some happenstance he should be, I'll see you on the next plane." - Bruce Springsteen

He’s talking about a private jet, so he won’t be seeing you or me. Springsteen is overly fond of Australia and no wonder. Take the USA and add a few randy kangaroos and what do you get? Well, celebrity impersonators, for one thing.

Bruce Springsteen tribute bands are popping up faster than Elvis impersonators. I mean, who under the age of fifty even recognizes Elvis Presley whose net worth never topped $5 million? One Springsteen impersonator group, the B Street Band, was booked to play the Garden State (New Jersey) Gala a day before Trump’s second inauguration but cancelled out at the last minute, allegedly in tribute to their New Jersey born-and-bred Supreme Leader’s indignation at a second Trump win.

But hey. Decamping for Connecticut isn’t the same as leaving the United States of America.

“Our decision is based solely on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band. Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood.” (Source)

Springsteen calls Trump a “moron” who has the USA under siege. He may be onto something, though. The Trump administration experienced difficulty in getting top performers and name bands to play at the January 20 inaugural ceremony. No musician wants to play for morons who don’t pay well.

If I were Bruce, I’d be putting my $1 billion where my mouth is and flee to Switzerland before the Trump administration freezes my assets. Or worse. They could indict Springsteen for the murder he brags about having committed.

“I don’t like to call it a murder, that’s such a harsh word. It’s more of a prank, you know boys will be boys and all that kind of stuff. The 70s were a weird time man. That’s why I like to call it an incident. The Incident on 57th Street to be exact.”

Springsteen doesn’t spare his fan base either:

“My fans are a bunch of marons. They still believe that crap about me being a regular blue collar New Jersey guy. I am worth $500 million dollars. How much are you worth? I hang out with Oprah, Hillary and Barack on yachts. I have a private jet and light my BBQ with $100 bills.” - Source: Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band via Madhouse Magazine

That “next plane” is idling on the tarmac, Bruce.