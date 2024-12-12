LIKE A CRANKY OLD CASH REGISTER, the name “Kash Patel” rings a bell. Or, perhaps, it’s a gong. Whatever.

“Patel’s” was the name of an East Indian grocery shop in Vancouver’s eclectic and sometimes dangerous East End. Eclectic for all its characteristics of a neighbourhood dedicated to lower income, working class families that metamorphosed into fashionably decadent hippiedom, then again into high-priced ultra-woke gentility; and dangerous for a host of other reasons.

Dangerous for its Italian-Canadian community living cheek-by-jowl with a Ukrainian immigrant enclave that orbited around an amusement park and racetrack in the so-called “Sunset District.” The Ukrainians were noteworthy for the number of former Nazi SS members in their ranks whose service as guards at the Auschwitz extermination camp, as well as other members of extermination squads on their own home turf (think: The Holocaust). Guaranteed they would remain tightly knit and close-mouthed in a rather comfortable and consequence-free exile. Nonetheless, they were loosely monitored by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for clandestine political activities that centred around a local bakery, attributed, rightly or wrongly, to post-WWII Ukraine’s having be absorbed into the post-war Soviet Union.

It was the Cold War, and Canada always does whatever its Big Brother (Big Momma?) to the South dictates, especially during the McCarthy era when dangerous commies lurked under everyone’s bed. A mysterious and as yet unsolved double murder in the 1970s earned the Ukrainians some short-lived scrutiny but Canadians weren’t very interested in Nazis, or anyone for that matter. They still aren’t. They mind their pronouns and are extra careful not to offend anyone.

The Italian immigrant community, on the other hand, was noteworthy for its dominance of the building trades and trucking, as well as some serious drug trafficking which, like the Ukrainians’ political machinations, was also short-lived. It was the East Indians who stole the show, shoving the Italians out of the limelight, big time, in practically every arena. That process resulted in Vancouver’s murder rate soaring from around six homicides per year to six per week and rising. I won’t cite statistics here; the unreliability of police figures defies ad hoc evidence of sharply increasing street crime associated both directly and indirectly with Trudeau-era relaxation of illicit drug usage and a moratorium on arrests and prosecutions. The city’s more gentile citizens avoid the East End in general, and the notorious Downtown Eastside in particular. Even the city’s downtown business district has become a good place to get mugged, especially after dark.

Back in the day, most people didn’t have credit cards. “Patel’s” did a brisk c(k)ash business, mostly in fresh vegetables, East Indian spices, nuts and raisins, homemade chapatis, pungent incense, and all the other stuff that trendistas and suave, sophisticated urbanites basically live on nowadays.

Anyway, now that you know where the writer came from, back to Kash Patel.