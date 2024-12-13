South Dakota Governess Kristi Noem. Image source: Wikipedia Commons, public domain

THIS ARTICLE IS A REPRINT of an essay posted during Zone of Sulphur’s previous incarnation on Medium.

“Comrade, what you say is factually correct, but it is politically incorrect.” (attributed to Joseph Stalin)

That’s basically why this e-pub was kicked to the curb. But enough with the crocodile tears. Here’s the offending text (one of many such articles) reproduced on Substack.

Now that South Dakota Governor (-ness) Kristi Noem has been appointed Homeland Security Secretary, the information seems more apropos than ever. So, here goes.

I’m going to assume that @RemiBald is a Native American and @govkristinoem is anything but.

Now, I have it on good authority that Langdon, North Dakota is about the coldest damned place in the lower 48, with 176 consecutive days of below zero temperatures, cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey. But South Dakota? Well, seems like the only brass balls are on its female governor.

So, I googled her.