At least he’s carrying the groceries.

ALTHOUGH WIFE BEATING USED TO BE FASHIONABLE in the West, it’s no longer trending.

Not since the Enlightenment led to #MeToo. It took centuries but who cares? Enlightenment means to switch on a lightbulb in your head. Suddenly, Western men (white men, at least) noticed that beating women wasn’t getting them laid any faster nor did it make the sex any better.

Technology to the rescue. Now a life-size silicone Real Doll can be purchased from any number of outlets for less than $10K a pop. A dude with a little more spare change can have his own harem. AI and advanced robotics have made her walk and talk (may not be desirable but WTF), moan and cry, and learn to satisfy his wildest kinks.

Given the limits of technology and the pervasive influence of #MeToo, she won’t cook or clean toilets or pick up his smelly gum socks, but rest assured that our tech bros in the manosphere are working on it.

Still, he can take his lovely robotic companion for a walk on a leash like the dude in the lead image to this article, or whisk her off to the beach. And if her circuitry is rated IPX8, he can even submerse her to three meters depth for 30 minutes. Don’t try that with a living female.

Best of all, an “owner” can beat his Real Doll to death (literally) without any legal consequences whatsoever, although Muslims can do that to their flesh and blood wives and sex slaves as well. And when he’s tired of her, there’s no alimony to pay. Trade her in for an updated model, or just cart her dismembered body parts off to the nearest dumpster.

Islam holds the answer

Let’s get real. For far less than $10 grand, a young Muslim can take lessons from his local imam or Islamic scholar on how to keep a female in line.

Over some 13 centuries, Islam has refined wife management to the level of a fine art. Here’s an impressionable young fellow taking lessons on how to beat his future bride.

The boy appears to be around 12-years-old which is the perfect age at which to learn these skills, especially if he’s planning on taking a prepubescent bride.

“I capture the flower as it emerges from the bud and before the petals drop and the tired stem withers and bends, while the bloom still emits its tempting perfume and tastes of ambrosia.” - Excerpted from Niña Desnuda (The Naked Girl)

Along with the practical, hands-on lessons, come the scriptural components to memorize and repeat ad nauseam. Why? Because most men’s natural instinct is to protect women rather than assault them.

“Men are in charge of women by [right of] what Allah has given one over the other and what they spend [for maintenance] from their wealth. So righteous women are devoutly obedient, guarding in [the husband’s] absence what Allah would have them guard. But those [wives] from whom you fear arrogance – [first] advise them; [then if they persist], forsake them in bed; and [finally], strike them. But if they obey you [once more], seek no means against them. Indeed, Allah is ever Exalted and Grand.” - Quran 4:34

Most important is the selection of a compatible mate so that a dude won’t need to beat her later in the relationship.

Muhammed is considered the ultimate roll model, the be-all and end-all, for male behaviour for all eternity. The Prophet (c. 570-632) would have been around age 52 when his deflowering of a nine-year-old virgin is alleged to have occurred. Muslim apologists persistently downplay the huge age difference and the fact that a mature male penis was likely to have done considerable damage to a nine year-old vagina and threatened the entire reproductive tract. Instead, they emphasize that Muhammed and Aisha shared a strong intellectual relationship, despite the fact that both were illiterate.

Anyway, this essay isn’t about gynaecology. It’s about securing one’s sex-on-tap.

Nonetheless, selection of a suitable sex partner leading to a strong intellectual relationship is important. A 12-year-old simply hasn’t enough experience under his belt to choose wisely. Worse, finding a match amidst a sea of burka’s can be daunting, especially when he’s just a kid.

Good grief! He could find himself hitting on his own Mom.

“First, since some women cover their face, a man may hit on women who turn out to be, for example, his sisters, friends of his sisters, or aged women. Second, it is difficult to tell the age and liberalism of a totally veiled woman.” - The Bro Code

Pious Muslim women impose the full body covering on themselves to ensure that dating and mating become a level playing field. Wall flowers compete on the same terms as foxes for the Alpha males. Like female genital mutilation (FMG,) the practice is imposed by women on other women.

The more liberal a woman, the less likely she’s going to let him beat her. She may even beat him back. So, maybe a strong intellectual relationship isn’t such a good idea. That dumb-ass Real Doll becomes more attractive the more I think about her.

Selection of a suitable bride is, therefore, a task best left to older members of the community. A young man doesn’t actually need to see his prospective bride or know anything whatsoever about her. He only needs to remember that the average woman would rather be the fourth wife of an Alpha male than the only wife of a Beta, so if he isn’t Omar Sharif handsome, he could end up with a companion who’s best left covered.

But hey, So long as she has a vagina, that’s sufficient credentials for most dudes. And if, as a small child, her clitoris was cut out and labia sutured shut, all the better. In fact, that’s currently reality for 95% of Somali women and 70% of Egyptians (down from 90% in the 1990s, so perhaps there’s progress after all). Every wonder why Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) never smiles? Her Dearborn constituency is the female genital mutilation capital of the USA.

Women being what they are, sooner or later that innocent boy is going to employ his wife managing skills. By that time, of course, he won’t be innocent anymore. And neither will she be.

Later in the marriage, there may be daughters and daughters are super-problematic, especially after migrating to Western countries. They get ideas into their heads.

All that hair accessories stuff is “haram.”

Later, he may need to divorce her and that’s where Islam is head and shoulders (not the shampoo) above Western family law. All a disgruntled, bored hubby needs to do is pronounce the magic words “Talaq, talaq, talaq” (three times) and voila! Instant and irreversible divorce. He can even text it to her.

Of course, he may eventually have second thoughts. In that case, there is no recourse except Halala Services. What’s Halala Services?

We’re glad you asked.

No spoilers. Click on the link and read the article for yourself. Lot’s of useful information there.

This article is satire

But is it really?

Europe and the United Kingdom are already infested with this poisonous culture, while intersectional feminists have had zero to say. Perhaps they’re too busy demonizing Jews and guilt-mongering white males to make the connection.

One thing is for sure. In a not-too-distant future, their granddaughters will be pissing on their graves. And that isn’t satire.

Further reading